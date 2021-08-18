grunt-contrib-cssmin v4.0.0
Minify CSS
Getting Started
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-cssmin --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-cssmin');
Issues with the output should be reported on the clean-css issue tracker.
Cssmin task
Run this task with the
grunt cssmin command.
Options
Options are passed to clean-css. In addition this task defines some extra options:
report
Type:
string
Choices:
'min',
'gzip'
Default:
'min'
Report minification result or both minification and gzip results.
This is useful to see exactly how well clean-css is performing but using
'gzip' will make the task take 5-10x longer to complete. Example output.
sourceMap
Type:
boolean
Choices:
true,
false
Default:
false
Enable Source Maps.
Usage
Combine two files into one output file
cssmin: {
options: {
mergeIntoShorthands: false,
roundingPrecision: -1
},
target: {
files: {
'output.css': ['foo.css', 'bar.css']
}
}
}
Minify all contents of a release directory and add a
.min.css extension
cssmin: {
target: {
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'release/css',
src: ['*.css', '!*.min.css'],
dest: 'release/css',
ext: '.min.css'
}]
}
}
Release History
- 2021-02-15 v4.0.0 Update all dependencies including clean-css v5.x. Drop Node.js < 10 support.
- 2018-09-07 v3.0.0 Update all dependencies. Drop Node.js < 6 support.
- 2017-07-27 v2.2.1 Fix issue with
relativeTo for clean-css v4.x.
- 2017-05-10 v2.2.0 Update clean-css to v4.1.1.
- 2017-04-17 v2.1.0 Set required Node.js version to >=4 since clean-css 4.x requires that.
- 2017-02-02 v2.0.0 Update clean-css to v4.0.3.
- 2016-08-31 v1.0.2 Fix issues for node 6.
- 2016-03-16 v1.0.1 Downgrade maxmin to support Node.js 0.10.
- 2016-03-04 v1.0.0 Updated docs. Point main to task and removed peerDeps. Update clean-css to v3.4.1.
- 2015-09-15 v0.14.0 Bump to cssmin ~3.4.0. Minor test fixes.
- 2015-07-27 v0.13.0 Bump to cssmin ~3.3.0.
- 2015-05-09 v0.12.3 Improve reporting of errors and warnings. Log out written files and the saved size. Fix absolute paths.
- 2015-02-20 v0.12.2 Set the
rebase option to
false by default.
- 2015-02-09 v0.12.0 Add
sourceMap option.
- 2014-12-24 v0.11.0 Bump
clean-css to 3.0.1. Remove
banner option.
- 2014-06-11 v0.10.0 Update clean-css v2.2.0.
- 2014-02-01 v0.9.0 Refactor. Remove grunt-lib-contrib dependency. Backwards-compatibly remove
false choice from
report.
- 2014-02-14 v0.8.0 Update clean-css v2.1.0.
- 2013-11-23 v0.7.0 Update clean-css v2.0.0.
- 2013-09-14 v0.6.2 Support relative URLs via clean-css ~1.1.1.
- 2013-05-25 v0.6.1 Support import in-lining via clean-css ~1.0.4.
- 2013-04-05 v0.6.0 Update clean-css dependency to ~1.0.0.
- 2013-03-14 v0.5.0 Support for
report option (false by default).
- 2013-03-10 v0.4.2 Add
banner option. Support clean-css
keepSpecialComments.
- 2013-02-17 v0.4.1 Update clean-css dependency to ~0.10.0.
- 2013-02-15 v0.4.0 First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.
- 2013-01-23 v0.4.0rc7 Updating grunt/gruntplugin dependencies to rc7. Changing in-development grunt/gruntplugin dependency versions from tilde version ranges to specific versions.
- 2013-01-09 v0.4.0rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5. Switching to
this.files API.
- 2012-11-01 v0.3.2 Update clean-css dep.
- 2012-10-12 v0.3.1 Rename grunt-contrib-lib dep to grunt-lib-contrib.
- 2012-09-23 v0.3.0 Options no longer accepted from global config key.
- 2012-09-10 v0.2.0 Refactored from grunt-contrib into individual repo.
Task submitted by Tim Branyen
