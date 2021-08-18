Minify CSS

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-cssmin --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-cssmin' );

Issues with the output should be reported on the clean-css issue tracker.

Cssmin task

Run this task with the grunt cssmin command.

Options

Options are passed to clean-css. In addition this task defines some extra options:

report

Type: string

Choices: 'min' , 'gzip'

Default: 'min'

Report minification result or both minification and gzip results. This is useful to see exactly how well clean-css is performing but using 'gzip' will make the task take 5-10x longer to complete. Example output.

sourceMap

Type: boolean

Choices: true , false

Default: false

Enable Source Maps.

Usage

Combine two files into one output file

cssmin: { options : { mergeIntoShorthands : false , roundingPrecision : -1 }, target : { files : { 'output.css' : [ 'foo.css' , 'bar.css' ] } } }

Minify all contents of a release directory and add a .min.css extension

cssmin: { target : { files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'release/css' , src : [ '*.css' , '!*.min.css' ], dest : 'release/css' , ext : '.min.css' }] } }

Release History

2021-02-15 v4.0.0 Update all dependencies including clean-css v5.x. Drop Node.js < 10 support.

2018-09-07 v3.0.0 Update all dependencies. Drop Node.js < 6 support.

2017-07-27 v2.2.1 Fix issue with relativeTo for clean-css v4.x.

for clean-css v4.x. 2017-05-10 v2.2.0 Update clean-css to v4.1.1.

2017-04-17 v2.1.0 Set required Node.js version to >=4 since clean-css 4.x requires that.

2017-02-02 v2.0.0 Update clean-css to v4.0.3.

2016-08-31 v1.0.2 Fix issues for node 6.

2016-03-16 v1.0.1 Downgrade maxmin to support Node.js 0.10.

2016-03-04 v1.0.0 Updated docs. Point main to task and removed peerDeps. Update clean-css to v3.4.1.

2015-09-15 v0.14.0 Bump to cssmin ~3.4.0. Minor test fixes.

2015-07-27 v0.13.0 Bump to cssmin ~3.3.0.

2015-05-09 v0.12.3 Improve reporting of errors and warnings. Log out written files and the saved size. Fix absolute paths.

2015-02-20 v0.12.2 Set the rebase option to false by default.

option to by default. 2015-02-09 v0.12.0 Add sourceMap option.

option. 2014-12-24 v0.11.0 Bump clean-css to 3.0.1. Remove banner option.

to 3.0.1. Remove option. 2014-06-11 v0.10.0 Update clean-css v2.2.0.

2014-02-01 v0.9.0 Refactor. Remove grunt-lib-contrib dependency. Backwards-compatibly remove false choice from report .

choice from . 2014-02-14 v0.8.0 Update clean-css v2.1.0.

2013-11-23 v0.7.0 Update clean-css v2.0.0.

2013-09-14 v0.6.2 Support relative URLs via clean-css ~1.1.1.

2013-05-25 v0.6.1 Support import in-lining via clean-css ~1.0.4.

2013-04-05 v0.6.0 Update clean-css dependency to ~1.0.0.

2013-03-14 v0.5.0 Support for report option (false by default).

option (false by default). 2013-03-10 v0.4.2 Add banner option. Support clean-css keepSpecialComments .

option. Support clean-css . 2013-02-17 v0.4.1 Update clean-css dependency to ~0.10.0.

2013-02-15 v0.4.0 First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.

2013-01-23 v0.4.0rc7 Updating grunt/gruntplugin dependencies to rc7. Changing in-development grunt/gruntplugin dependency versions from tilde version ranges to specific versions.

2013-01-09 v0.4.0rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5. Switching to this.files API.

API. 2012-11-01 v0.3.2 Update clean-css dep.

2012-10-12 v0.3.1 Rename grunt-contrib-lib dep to grunt-lib-contrib.

2012-09-23 v0.3.0 Options no longer accepted from global config key.

2012-09-10 v0.2.0 Refactored from grunt-contrib into individual repo.

