Lint CSS files

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-csslint --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-csslint' );

Csslint task

Run this task with the grunt csslint command.

Options

Any specified option will be passed through directly to csslint, thus you can specify any option that csslint supports. The csslint API is a bit awkward: For each rule, a value of false ignores the rule, a value of 2 will set it to become an error. Otherwise all rules are considered warnings.

For the current csslint version, these rules are available:

For an explanation of those rules, check the csslint wiki.

Side note: To update this list, run this:

node -e "require('csslint').CSSLint.getRules().forEach(function(x) { console.log(x.id) })"

A few additional options are supported:

csslintrc

Type: string

Default: null

If this filename is specified, options and globals defined therein will be used. Task and target options override the options within the .csslintrc file. It should be a JSON file, but it supports comments:

{ "qualified-headings" : true , "unique-headings" : true , "known-properties" : false }

formatters

Type: array

Default: null

If the formatters options is specified, the grunt csslint task is able to use the all formatters provided by csslint.

For the current csslint version, the following formatters are included out of the box:

text

compact

lint-xml

csslint-xml

checkstyle-xml

junit-xml

For an explanation of those formatters, check the csslint wiki, section Options/--format.

You are also able to supply your own custom formatter, such as csslint-stylish. Note that you have to provide the complete module, not just the id. See example.

absoluteFilePathsForFormatters

Type: boolean

Default: false

If the absoluteFilePathsForFormatters option is specified and set to true , the file names in the generated reports are absolute.

quiet

Type: boolean

Default: false

Only output errors.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Outputs without errors and warnings.

Usage Examples

csslint: { strict : { options : { import : 2 }, src : [ 'path/to/**/*.css' ] }, lax : { options : { import : false }, src : [ 'path/to/**/*.css' ] } }

Loading rules from an external file

csslint: { options : { csslintrc : '.csslintrc' }, strict : { options : { import : 2 }, src : [ 'path/to/**/*.css' ] }, lax : { options : { import : false }, src : [ 'path/to/**/*.css' ] } }

Specifying output formatters

csslint: { options : { csslintrc : '.csslintrc' , formatters : [ { id : 'junit-xml' , dest : 'report/csslint_junit.xml' }, { id : 'csslint-xml' , dest : 'report/csslint.xml' } ] }, strict : { options : { import : 2 }, src : [ 'path/to/**/*.css' ] } }

Providing a custom formatter

csslint: { options : { csslintrc : '.csslintrc' , formatters : [ { id : require ( 'csslint-stylish' ), dest : 'report/csslint_stylish.xml' } ] }, strict : { options : { import : 2 }, src : [ 'path/to/**/*.css' ] } }

Using absolute file paths in the output formatters

csslint: { options : { absoluteFilePathsForFormatters : true , formatters : [ { id : 'junit-xml' , dest : 'report/csslint_junit.xml' }, { id : 'csslint-xml' , dest : 'report/csslint.xml' } ] } }

Release History

2016-09-22 v2.0.0 Update (dev)dependecies including to csslint to v1.0.3.

2016-03-04 v1.0.0 Point main to task and remove peerDeps. Updates to docs.

2015-07-18 v0.5.0 Add ability to register custom formatters.

2015-01-18 v0.4.0 The .csslintrc file can now contain comments.

file can now contain comments. 2014-09-07 v0.3.1 Show affected browsers in errors and warnings.

2014-09-07 v0.3.0 CSSLint "warnings" no longer fail build. Updated dependencies.

2013-12-02 v0.2.0 Bump to csslint 0.10.0

2013-04-02 v0.1.2 Allow absolute filepaths in reports.

2013-03-14 v0.1.1 Support formatters. Support .csslintrc.

2013-03-07 v0.1.0 Initial release.

Task submitted by Jörn Zaefferer

This file was generated on Thu Sep 22 2016 02:55:13.