Copy files and folders
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-copy --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-copy');
This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.2.
Run this task with the
grunt copy command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Type:
Function(content, srcpath)
This option is passed to
grunt.file.copy as an advanced way to control the file contents that are copied.
processContent has been renamed to
process and the option name will be removed in the future.
Type:
String
This option is passed to
grunt.file.copy as an advanced way to control which file contents are processed.
processContentExclude has been renamed to
noProcess and the option name will be removed in the future.
Type:
String
Default:
grunt.file.defaultEncoding
The file encoding to copy files with.
Type:
Boolean or
String
Default:
false
Whether to copy or set the destination file and directory permissions.
Set to
true to copy the existing file and directories permissions.
Or set to the mode, i.e.:
0644, that copied files will be set to.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Whether to preserve the timestamp attributes(
atime and
mtime) when copying files. Set to
true to preserve files timestamp. But timestamp will not be preserved when the file contents or name are changed during copying.
copy: {
main: {
files: [
// includes files within path
{expand: true, src: ['path/*'], dest: 'dest/', filter: 'isFile'},
// includes files within path and its sub-directories
{expand: true, src: ['path/**'], dest: 'dest/'},
// makes all src relative to cwd
{expand: true, cwd: 'path/', src: ['**'], dest: 'dest/'},
// flattens results to a single level
{expand: true, flatten: true, src: ['path/**'], dest: 'dest/', filter: 'isFile'},
],
},
},
This task supports all the file mapping format Grunt supports. Please read Globbing patterns and Building the files object dynamically for additional details.
Here are some additional examples, given the following file tree:
$ tree -I node_modules
.
├── Gruntfile.js
└── src
├── a
└── subdir
└── b
2 directories, 3 files
Copy a single file tree:
copy: {
main: {
expand: true,
src: 'src/*',
dest: 'dest/',
},
},
$ grunt copy
Running "copy:main" (copy) task
Created 1 directories, copied 1 files
Done, without errors.
$ tree -I node_modules
.
├── Gruntfile.js
├── dest
│ └── src
│ ├── a
│ └── subdir
└── src
├── a
└── subdir
└── b
5 directories, 4 files
Copying without full path:
copy: {
main: {
expand: true,
cwd: 'src',
src: '**',
dest: 'dest/',
},
},
$ grunt copy
Running "copy:main" (copy) task
Created 2 directories, copied 2 files
Done, without errors.
$ tree -I node_modules
.
├── Gruntfile.js
├── dest
│ ├── a
│ └── subdir
│ └── b
└── src
├── a
└── subdir
└── b
5 directories, 5 files
Flattening the filepath output:
copy: {
main: {
expand: true,
cwd: 'src/',
src: '**',
dest: 'dest/',
flatten: true,
filter: 'isFile',
},
},
$ grunt copy
Running "copy:main" (copy) task
Copied 2 files
Done, without errors.
$ tree -I node_modules
.
├── Gruntfile.js
├── dest
│ ├── a
│ └── b
└── src
├── a
└── subdir
└── b
3 directories, 5 files
Copy and modify a file:
To change the contents of a file as it is copied, set an
options.process function as follows:
copy: {
main: {
src: 'src/a',
dest: 'src/a.bak',
options: {
process: function (content, srcpath) {
return content.replace(/[sad ]/g, '_');
},
},
},
},
Here all occurrences of the letters "s", "a" and "d", as well as all spaces, will be changed to underlines in "a.bak". Of course, you are not limited to just using regex replacements.
To process all files in a directory, the
process function is used in exactly the same way.
NOTE: If
process is not working, be aware it was called
processContent in v0.4.1 and earlier.
By default, if a file or directory is not found it is quietly ignored. If the file should exist, and non-existence generate an error, then add
nonull:true. For instance, this Gruntfile.js entry:
copy: {
main: {
nonull: true,
src: 'not-there',
dest: 'create-me',
},
},
gives this output:
$ grunt copy
Running "copy:main" (copy) task
Warning: Unable to read "not-there" file (Error code: ENOENT). Use --force to continue.
Aborted due to warnings.
chalk dependency.
mode option now also applies to directories. Fix path issue on Windows.
grunt.file.defaultEncoding. Rename
processContent/
processContentExclude to
process/
noProcess to match Grunt API.
mode option to copy existing or set file permissions.
--verbose.
basePath with
cwd. Empty directory support.
copyOptions on single file copy.
path.sep fallback for Node.js <= 0.7.9.
Task submitted by Chris Talkington
