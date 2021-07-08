Start a connect web server
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-connect --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-connect');
Run this task with the
grunt connect command.
Note that this server only runs as long as grunt is running. Once grunt's tasks have completed, the web server stops. This behavior can be changed with the keepalive option, and can be enabled ad-hoc by running the task like
grunt connect:keepalive.
This task was designed to be used in conjunction with another task that is run immediately afterwards, like the grunt-contrib-qunit plugin
qunit task.
Type:
Integer
Default:
8000
The port on which the webserver will respond. The task will fail if the specified port is already in use (unless useAvailablePort is set). You can use the special values
0 or
'?' to use a system-assigned port.
Type:
String
Default:
'http'
May be
'http',
'http2' or
'https'.
Type:
String
Default:
'0.0.0.0'
The hostname on which the webserver can be accessed.
Setting it to
'*', like '
0.0.0.0', will make the server accessible from any local IPv4 address like
'127.0.0.1' and the IP assigned to an ethernet or wireless interface (like
'192.168.0.x' or
'10.0.0.x'). More info
If
open is set to
true, the
hostname setting will be used to generate the URL that is opened by the browser, defaulting to
localhost if a wildcard hostname was specified.
Type:
String or
Array or
Object
Default:
'.'
|Type
|Result
|Example
|String
|The base (or root) directory from which files will be served. Defaults to the project Gruntfile's directory.
'public'
|Array
|Array of
String (or
Object) bases to serve multiple directories. The last base given will be the [directory][] to become browse-able.
['public','www-root']
|Object
|Map containing
path and
options keys.
options are passed on to the serve-static module.
{ path: 'public', options: { maxAge: 1000*60*5 } }
Type:
String
Default:
null
Set to the directory you wish to be browse-able. Used to override the
base option browse-able directory.
See https://www.npmjs.com/package/serve-index for details.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Keep the server alive indefinitely. Note that if this option is enabled, any tasks specified after this task will never run. By default, once grunt's tasks have completed, the web server stops. This option changes that behavior.
This option can also be enabled ad-hoc by running the task like
grunt connect:targetname:keepalive
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set the
debug option to true to enable logging instead of using the
--debug flag.
Type:
Boolean,
Number, or
Object
Default:
false
Set to anything but
false to inject a live reload script tag into your page using connect-livereload.
If you set to
true, defaults are used. If you set to a number, that number is used as a port number, together with the hostname you configured. If you set this to an object, that object is passed to
connect-livereload unchanged as its configuration.
This does not by itself perform live reloading. It is intended to be used in tandem with grunt-contrib-watch or another task that will trigger a live reload server upon files changing.
Type:
Boolean or
String or
Object
Default:
false
Open the served page in your default browser.
This can be one of the following:
Specifying
true opens the default server URL (generated from the
protocol,
hostname and
port settings)
Specifying a URL opens that URL
Specify an object with the following keys to configure opn directly:
{
target: 'http://localhost:8000', // target url to open
appName: 'open', // name of the app that opens, ie: open, start, xdg-open
callback: function() {} // called when the app has opened
}
Note that in v0.9.0 open was replaced with opn but the configuration remained the same for backwards compatibility.
target,
appName and
callback are the only supported keys in the config object.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If
true the task will look for the next available port after the set
port option.
Type:
Function or
Array
Default:
null
A function to be called after the server object is created, to allow integrating libraries that need access to connect's server object. A Socket.IO example:
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
server: {
options: {
port: 8000,
hostname: '*',
onCreateServer: function(server, connect, options) {
var io = require('socket.io').listen(server);
io.sockets.on('connection', function(socket) {
// do something with socket
});
}
}
}
}
});
Type:
Function or
Array
Default:
Array of connect middlewares that use
options.base for static files and directory browsing
As an
Array:
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
server: {
options: {
middleware: [
function myMiddleware(req, res, next) {
res.end('Hello, world!');
}
],
},
},
},
});
As a
function:
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
server: {
options: {
middleware: function(connect, options, middlewares) {
// inject a custom middleware into the array of default middlewares
middlewares.unshift(function(req, res, next) {
if (req.url !== '/hello/world') return next();
res.end('Hello, world from port #' + options.port + '!');
});
return middlewares;
},
},
},
},
});
Lets you add in your own Connect middlewares. This option expects a function that returns an array of middlewares. See the project Gruntfile and project unit tests for a usage example.
In this example,
grunt connect (or more verbosely,
grunt connect:server) will start a static web server at
http://localhost:9001/, with its base path set to the
www-root directory relative to the gruntfile, and any tasks run afterwards will be able to access it.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
server: {
options: {
port: 9001,
base: 'www-root'
}
}
}
});
If you want your web server to use the default options, just omit the
options object. You still need to specify a target (
uses_defaults in this example), but the target's configuration object can otherwise be empty or nonexistent. In this example,
grunt connect (or more verbosely,
grunt connect:uses_defaults) will start a static web server using the default options.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
uses_defaults: {}
}
});
You can specify multiple servers to be run alone or simultaneously by creating a target for each server. In this example, running either
grunt connect:site1 or
grunt connect:site2 will start the appropriate web server, but running
grunt connect will run both. Note that any server for which the keepalive option is specified will prevent any task or target from running after it.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
site1: {
options: {
port: 9000,
base: 'www-roots/site1'
}
},
site2: {
options: {
port: 9001,
base: 'www-roots/site2'
}
}
}
});
Options for the serve-static module. See serve-static:
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
server: {
options: {
port: 8000,
base: {
path: 'www-root',
options: {
index: 'somedoc.html',
maxAge: 300000
}
}
}
}
}
});
Like the Basic Use example, this example will start a static web server at
http://localhost:9001/, with its base path set to the
www-root directory relative to the gruntfile. Unlike the other example, this is done by creating a brand new task. in fact, this plugin isn't even installed!
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({ /* Nothing needed here! */ });
// After running "npm install connect serve-static --save-dev" to add connect as a dev
// dependency of your project, you can require it in your gruntfile with:
var connect = require('connect');
var serveStatic = require('serve-static');
connect(serveStatic('www-root')).listen(9001);
// Now you can define a "connect" task that starts a webserver, using the
// connect lib, with whatever options and configuration you need:
grunt.registerTask('connect', 'Start a custom static web server.', function() {
grunt.log.writeln('Starting static web server in "www-root" on port 9001.');
connect(serveStatic('www-root')).listen(9001);
});
A default certificate authority, certificate and key file are provided and pre-
configured for use when
protocol has been set to
https.
NOTE: No passphrase set for the certificate. If you are getting warnings in Google Chrome, add 'server.crt' (from 'node_modules/tasks/certs') to your keychain. In OS X, after you add 'server.crt', right click on the certificate, select 'Get Info' - 'Trust' - 'Always Trust', close window, restart Chrome.
For HTTPS / HTTP2 livereload with grunt-contrib-watch see the last example here.
If the default certificate setup is unsuitable for your environment, OpenSSL can be used to create a set of self-signed certificates with a local ca root.
### Create ca.key, use a password phrase when asked
### When asked 'Common Name (e.g. server FQDN or YOUR name) []:' use your hostname, i.e 'mysite.dev'
openssl genrsa -des3 -out ca.key 1024
openssl req -new -key ca.key -out ca.csr
openssl x509 -req -days 365 -in ca.csr -out ca.crt -signkey ca.key
### Create server certificate
openssl genrsa -des3 -out server.key 1024
openssl req -new -key server.key -out server.csr
### Remove password from the certificate
cp server.key server.key.org
openssl rsa -in server.key.org -out server.key
### Generate self-siged certificate
openssl x509 -req -days 365 -in server.csr -signkey server.key -out server.crt
For more details on the various options that can be set when configuring SSL, please see the Node documentation for TLS.
Grunt configuration would become
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
server: {
options: {
protocol: 'https', // or 'http2'
port: 8443,
key: grunt.file.read('server.key').toString(),
cert: grunt.file.read('server.crt').toString(),
ca: grunt.file.read('ca.crt').toString()
},
},
},
});
The connect plugin will emit a grunt event,
connect.{taskName}.listening, once the server has started. You can listen for this event to run things against a keepalive server, for example:
grunt.registerTask('jasmine-server', 'start web server for jasmine tests in browser', function() {
grunt.task.run('jasmine:tests:build');
grunt.event.once('connect.tests.listening', function(host, port) {
var specRunnerUrl = 'http://' + host + ':' + port + '/_SpecRunner.html';
grunt.log.writeln('Jasmine specs available at: ' + specRunnerUrl);
require('open')(specRunnerUrl);
});
grunt.task.run('connect:tests:keepalive');
});
node-http2. Add
secureProtocol in
httpsOptions. Fix
open.appName. Allow passing
serve-index options.
opn as it fixes some Linux issues. Add support for
connect.static instance options.
hostname option.
0.0.0.0. Modified
options.middleware to accept an array or a function.
options.hostname if provided. Update connect-livereload to ~0.3.0. Update connect to ~2.12.0. Use well-formed SSL certificates. Support all options of open. Make directory browseable when base is a string.
open option.
options.base as it should be a string or an array as the user has set. Fix setting target
hostname option.
debug option added to display debug logging like the
--debug flag.
livereload option added to inject a livereload snippet into the page.
