Concatenate files.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-concat --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-concat');
Run this task with the
grunt concat command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the Grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Type:
String
Default:
grunt.util.linefeed
Concatenated files will be joined on this string. If you're post-processing concatenated JavaScript files with a minifier, you may need to use a semicolon
';\n' as the separator.
Type:
String
Default:
''
This string will be prepended to the beginning of the concatenated output. It is processed using grunt.template.process, using the default options.
(Default processing options are explained in the grunt.template.process documentation)
Type:
String
Default:
''
This string will be appended to the end of the concatenated output. It is processed using grunt.template.process, using the default options.
(Default processing options are explained in the grunt.template.process documentation)
Type:
Boolean
Object
Default:
false
Strip JavaScript banner comments from source files.
false - No comments are stripped.
true -
/* ... */ block comments are stripped, but NOT
/*! ... */ comments.
options object:
true were specified.
block - If true, all block comments are stripped.
line - If true, any contiguous leading
// line comments are stripped.
Type:
Boolean
Object
Function
Default:
false
Process source files before concatenating, either as templates or with a custom function.
false - No processing will occur.
true - Process source files using grunt.template.process defaults.
data object - Process source files using grunt.template.process, using the specified options.
function(src, filepath) - Process source files using the given function, called once for each file. The returned value will be used as source code.
(Default processing options are explained in the grunt.template.process documentation)
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set to true to create a source map. The source map will be created alongside the destination file, and share the same file name with the
.map extension appended to it.
Type:
String
Function
Default:
undefined
To customize the name or location of the generated source map, pass a string to indicate where to write the source map to. If a function is provided, the concat destination is passed as the argument and the return value will be used as the file name.
Type:
String
Default:
embed
Determines the type of source map that is generated. The default value,
embed, places the content of the sources directly into the map.
link will reference the original sources in the map as links.
inline will store the entire map as a data URI in the destination file.
In this example, running
grunt concat:dist (or
grunt concat because
concat is a multi task) will concatenate the three specified source files (in order), joining files with
; and writing the output to
dist/built.js.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
concat: {
options: {
separator: ';',
},
dist: {
src: ['src/intro.js', 'src/project.js', 'src/outro.js'],
dest: 'dist/built.js',
},
},
});
In this example, running
grunt concat:dist will first strip any preexisting banner comment from the
src/project.js file, then concatenate the result with a newly-generated banner comment, writing the output to
dist/built.js.
This generated banner will be the contents of the
banner template string interpolated with the config object. In this case, those properties are the values imported from the
package.json file (which are available via the
pkg config property) plus today's date.
Note: you don't have to use an external JSON file. It's also valid to create the
pkg object inline in the config. That being said, if you already have a JSON file, you might as well reference it.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),
concat: {
options: {
stripBanners: true,
banner: '/*! <%= pkg.name %> - v<%= pkg.version %> - ' +
'<%= grunt.template.today("yyyy-mm-dd") %> */',
},
dist: {
src: ['src/project.js'],
dest: 'dist/built.js',
},
},
});
In this example, running
grunt concat will build two separate files. One "basic" version, with the main file essentially just copied to
dist/basic.js, and another "with_extras" concatenated version written to
dist/with_extras.js.
While each concat target can be built individually by running
grunt concat:basic or
grunt concat:extras, running
grunt concat will build all concat targets. This is because
concat is a multi task.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
concat: {
basic: {
src: ['src/main.js'],
dest: 'dist/basic.js',
},
extras: {
src: ['src/main.js', 'src/extras.js'],
dest: 'dist/with_extras.js',
},
},
});
Like the previous example, in this example running
grunt concat will build two separate files. One "basic" version, with the main file essentially just copied to
dist/basic.js, and another "with_extras" concatenated version written to
dist/with_extras.js.
This example differs in that both files are built under the same target.
Using the
files object, you can have list any number of source-destination pairs.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
concat: {
basic_and_extras: {
files: {
'dist/basic.js': ['src/main.js'],
'dist/with_extras.js': ['src/main.js', 'src/extras.js'],
},
},
},
});
Filenames can be generated dynamically by using
<%= %> delimited underscore templates as filenames.
In this example, running
grunt concat:dist generates a destination file whose name is generated from the
name and
version properties of the referenced
package.json file (via the
pkg config property).
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),
concat: {
dist: {
src: ['src/main.js'],
dest: 'dist/<%= pkg.name %>-<%= pkg.version %>.js',
},
},
});
In this more involved example, running
grunt concat will build two separate files (because
concat is a multi task). The destination file paths will be expanded dynamically based on the specified templates, recursively if necessary.
For example, if the
package.json file contained
{"name": "awesome", "version": "1.0.0"}, the files
dist/awesome/1.0.0/basic.js and
dist/awesome/1.0.0/with_extras.js would be generated.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),
dirs: {
src: 'src/files',
dest: 'dist/<%= pkg.name %>/<%= pkg.version %>',
},
concat: {
basic: {
src: ['<%= dirs.src %>/main.js'],
dest: '<%= dirs.dest %>/basic.js',
},
extras: {
src: ['<%= dirs.src %>/main.js', '<%= dirs.src %>/extras.js'],
dest: '<%= dirs.dest %>/with_extras.js',
},
},
});
If you would like the
concat task to warn if a given file is missing or invalid be sure to set
nonull to
true:
grunt.initConfig({
concat: {
missing: {
src: ['src/invalid_or_missing_file'],
dest: 'compiled.js',
nonull: true,
},
},
});
See configuring files for a task for how to configure file globbing in Grunt.
If you would like to do any custom processing before concatenating, use a custom process function:
grunt.initConfig({
concat: {
dist: {
options: {
// Replace all 'use strict' statements in the code with a single one at the top
banner: "'use strict';\n",
process: function(src, filepath) {
return '// Source: ' + filepath + '\n' +
src.replace(/(^|\n)[ \t]*('use strict'|"use strict");?\s*/g, '$1');
},
},
files: {
'dist/built.js': ['src/project.js'],
},
},
},
});
charset:utf-8 to
sourceMappingURL.
sourceMap option.
this.files API.
this.file API internally.
