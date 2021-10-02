Compress files and folders
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-compress --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-compress');
This plugin was designed to work with Grunt >= 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.2.
Run this task with the
grunt compress command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Node Libraries Used: archiver (for zip/tar) zlib (for gzip).
Type:
String or
Function
Modes:
zip
tar
This is used to define where to output the archive. Each target can only have one output file. If the type is a Function it must return a String.
This option is only appropriate for many-files-to-one compression modes like zip and tar. For gzip for example, please use grunt's standard src/dest specifications.
Type:
String
This is used to define which mode to use, currently supports
gzip,
deflate,
deflateRaw,
tar,
tgz (tar gzip),
zip and
brotli.
Automatically detected per
dest:src pair, but can be overridden per target if desired.
Type:
Integer
Modes:
zip
gzip
Default:
1
Sets the level of archive compression.
Configure brotli compression settings:
Type:
Object
Default:
{
[zlib.constants.BROTLI_PARAM_MODE]: 0,
[zlib.constants.BROTLI_PARAM_QUALITY]: 11,
[zlib.constants.BROTLI_PARAM_LGWIN]: 22,
[zlib.constants.BROTLI_PARAM_LGBLOCK]: 0
}
Do not forget require
zlib for
zlib.constants, example:
const zlib = require('zlib');
Type:
Integer
0: generic mode
1: text mode
2: font mode
Default:
0
Controls the compression-speed vs compression-density tradeoffs. The higher the quality, the slower the compression. Range is 0 to 11.
Type:
Integer
Default:
11
Base 2 logarithm of the sliding window size. Range is 10 to 24.
Type:
Integer
Default:
22
Base 2 logarithm of the maximum input block size. Range is 16 to 24. If set to 0, the value will be set based on the quality.
Type:
Integer
Default:
0
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Pretty print file sizes when logging.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
This can be used when you don't want to get an empty archive as a result, if there are no files at the specified paths.
It may be useful, if you don't clearly know if files exist and you don't need an empty archive as a result.
The following additional keys may be passed as part of a
dest:src pair when using an Archiver-backed format.
All keys can be defined as a
Function that receives the file name and returns in the type specified below.
Type:
Date
Modes:
zip
tar
tgz
Sets the file date.
Type:
Integer
Modes:
zip
tar
tgz
Sets the file permissions.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If true, file contents will be archived without compression.
Type:
String
Modes:
zip
Sets the file comment.
Type:
Integer
Modes:
tar
tgz
Sets the group of the file in the archive
Type:
Integer
Modes:
tar
tgz
Sets the user of the file in the archive
// make a zipfile
compress: {
main: {
options: {
archive: 'archive.zip'
},
files: [
{src: ['path/*'], dest: 'internal_folder/', filter: 'isFile'}, // includes files in path
{src: ['path/**'], dest: 'internal_folder2/'}, // includes files in path and its subdirs
{expand: true, cwd: 'path/', src: ['**'], dest: 'internal_folder3/'}, // makes all src relative to cwd
{flatten: true, src: ['path/**'], dest: 'internal_folder4/', filter: 'isFile'} // flattens results to a single level
]
}
}
// gzip assets 1-to-1 for production
compress: {
main: {
options: {
mode: 'gzip'
},
expand: true,
cwd: 'assets/',
src: ['**/*'],
dest: 'public/'
}
}
// compress a file to a different location than its source
// example compresses path/the_file to /the_file inside archive.zip
compress: {
main: {
options: {
archive: 'archive.zip'
},
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'path/',
src: ['the_file'],
dest: '/'
}]
}
},
// use custom extension for the output file
compress: {
main: {
options: {
mode: 'gzip'
},
// Each of the files in the src/ folder will be output to
// the dist/ folder each with the extension .gz.js
files: [{
expand: true,
src: ['src/*.js'],
dest: 'dist/',
ext: '.gz.js'
}]
}
}
// use a function to return the output file
compress: {
main: {
options: {
archive: function () {
// The global value git.tag is set by another task
return git.tag + '.zip'
}
},
files: [{
expand: true,
src: ['src/*.js'],
dest: 'dist/'
}]
}
}
// brotlify assets 1-to-1 for production using default options
compress: {
main: {
options: {
mode: 'brotli'
},
expand: true,
cwd: 'assets/',
src: ['**/*.js'],
dest: 'public/',
extDot: 'last',
ext: '.js.br'
}
}
// brotlify assets 1-to-1 for production specifying text mode
// and using default options otherwise
compress: {
main: {
options: {
mode: 'brotli',
brotli: {
mode: 1
}
},
expand: true,
cwd: 'assets/',
src: ['**/*.js'],
dest: 'public/',
extDot: 'last',
ext: '.js.br'
}
}
