Compress files and folders

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-compress --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-compress' );

This plugin was designed to work with Grunt >= 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.2.

Compress task

Run this task with the grunt compress command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Node Libraries Used: archiver (for zip/tar) zlib (for gzip).

Options

archive

Type: String or Function

Modes: zip tar

This is used to define where to output the archive. Each target can only have one output file. If the type is a Function it must return a String.

This option is only appropriate for many-files-to-one compression modes like zip and tar. For gzip for example, please use grunt's standard src/dest specifications.

mode

Type: String

This is used to define which mode to use, currently supports gzip , deflate , deflateRaw , tar , tgz (tar gzip), zip and brotli .

Automatically detected per dest:src pair, but can be overridden per target if desired.

level

Type: Integer

Modes: zip gzip

Default: 1

Sets the level of archive compression.

brotli

Configure brotli compression settings:

Type: Object

Default:

{ [zlib.constants.BROTLI_PARAM_MODE]: 0 , [zlib.constants.BROTLI_PARAM_QUALITY]: 11 , [zlib.constants.BROTLI_PARAM_LGWIN]: 22 , [zlib.constants.BROTLI_PARAM_LGBLOCK]: 0 }

Do not forget require zlib for zlib.constants , example:

const zlib = require ( 'zlib' );

mode

Type: Integer

0 : generic mode

: generic mode 1 : text mode

: text mode 2 : font mode

Default: 0

quality

Controls the compression-speed vs compression-density tradeoffs. The higher the quality, the slower the compression. Range is 0 to 11.

Type: Integer

Default: 11

lgwin

Base 2 logarithm of the sliding window size. Range is 10 to 24.

Type: Integer

Default: 22

lgblock

Base 2 logarithm of the maximum input block size. Range is 16 to 24. If set to 0, the value will be set based on the quality.

Type: Integer

Default: 0

pretty

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Pretty print file sizes when logging.

createEmptyArchive

Type: Boolean

Default: true

This can be used when you don't want to get an empty archive as a result, if there are no files at the specified paths.

It may be useful, if you don't clearly know if files exist and you don't need an empty archive as a result.

File Data

The following additional keys may be passed as part of a dest:src pair when using an Archiver-backed format. All keys can be defined as a Function that receives the file name and returns in the type specified below.

Type: Date

Modes: zip tar tgz

Sets the file date.

mode

Type: Integer

Modes: zip tar tgz

Sets the file permissions.

store

Type: Boolean

Default: false

If true, file contents will be archived without compression.

Type: String

Modes: zip

Sets the file comment.

gid

Type: Integer

Modes: tar tgz

Sets the group of the file in the archive

uid

Type: Integer

Modes: tar tgz

Sets the user of the file in the archive

Usage Examples

compress : { main : { options : { archive : 'archive.zip' }, files : [ { src : [ 'path/*' ], dest : 'internal_folder/' , filter : 'isFile' }, { src : [ 'path/**' ], dest : 'internal_folder2/' }, { expand : true , cwd : 'path/' , src : [ '**' ], dest : 'internal_folder3/' }, { flatten : true , src : [ 'path/**' ], dest : 'internal_folder4/' , filter : 'isFile' } ] } }

compress : { main : { options : { mode : 'gzip' }, expand : true , cwd : 'assets/' , src : [ '**/*' ], dest : 'public/' } }

compress : { main : { options : { archive : 'archive.zip' }, files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'path/' , src : [ 'the_file' ], dest : '/' }] } },

compress : { main : { options : { mode : 'gzip' }, files : [{ expand : true , src : [ 'src/*.js' ], dest : 'dist/' , ext : '.gz.js' }] } }

compress : { main : { options : { archive : function ( ) { return git.tag + '.zip' } }, files : [{ expand : true , src : [ 'src/*.js' ], dest : 'dist/' }] } }

compress : { main : { options : { mode : 'brotli' }, expand : true , cwd : 'assets/' , src : [ '**/*.js' ], dest : 'public/' , extDot : 'last' , ext : '.js.br' } }

compress : { main : { options : { mode : 'brotli' , brotli : { mode : 1 } }, expand : true , cwd : 'assets/' , src : [ '**/*.js' ], dest : 'public/' , extDot : 'last' , ext : '.js.br' } }

Release History

2020-12-12 v2.0.0 Remove iltorb dependency, now uses zlib brotli features. Requires node >=10.16. Dependency and test updates.

2019-10-21 v1.6.0 Update iltorb dependency

2018-04-24 v1.5.0 Update to node 4 as minimum version update tar to 4.4.8

2017-05-20 v1.4.3 Update pretty-bytes to v4.0.2. Add option to not to create empty archive.

2017-05-20 v1.4.2 Update archiver to v1.3.0.

2017-01-20 v1.4.1 Make brotli support optional.

2017-01-18 v1.4.0 Add support for brotli.

2016-05-24 v1.3.0 Update archiver to v1.0. Fix node 6 support.

2016-03-24 v1.2.0 Dependency update.

2016-03-08 v1.1.1 Fix verbose output.

2016-03-04 v1.1.0 Add ability to replace file in the same location.

2016-02-15 v1.0.0 Update archiver, chalk and pretty-bytes.

2015-10-23 v0.14.0 Change to verbose output. Dependency updates archiver 0.16.

2014-12-25 v0.13.0 Update archiver to v0.13. Small fixes.

2014-09-23 v0.12.0 Output update. Prevent zipping dot files and allow for forcing through fail.warn within loop.

within loop. 2014-08-26 v0.11.0 Update archiver to v0.11.0.

2014-07-14 v0.10.0 Don't apply extensions automatically (use ext or rename ).

or ). 2014-05-20 v0.9.1 Allow directories to pass-through to archiver via filter.

2014-05-20 v0.9.0 Update archiver to v0.9.0.

2014-04-09 v0.8.0 Update archiver to v0.8.0.

2014-02-17 v0.7.0 Update archiver to v0.6.0.

2014-01-12 v0.6.0 Update archiver to v0.5.0.

2013-11-27 v0.5.3 Allow archive option to be a function.

2013-06-03 v0.5.2 Allow custom extensions using the ext option.

option. 2013-05-28 v0.5.1 Avoid gzip on folders.

2013-04-23 v0.5.0 Add support for deflate and deflateRaw .

and . 2013-04-15 v0.4.10 Fix issue where task finished before all data was compressed.

2013-04-09 v0.4.9 Bump Archiver version.

2013-04-07 v0.4.8 Open streams lazily to avoid too many open files.

2013-04-01 v0.4.7 Pipe gzip to fix gzip issues. Add tests that undo compressed files to test.

2013-03-25 v0.4.6 Fix Node.js v0.8 compatibility issue with gzip.

2013-03-20 v0.4.5 Update to archiver 0.4.1 Fix issue with gzip failing intermittently.

2013-03-19 v0.4.4 Fixes for Node.js v0.10. Explicitly call grunt.file methods with map and filter .

methods with and . 2013-03-14 v0.4.3 Fix for gzip; continue iteration on returning early.

2013-03-13 v0.4.2 Refactor task like other contrib tasks. Fix gzip of multiple files. Remove unused dependencies.

2013-02-22 v0.4.1 Pretty print compressed sizes. Logging each addition to a compressed file now only happens in verbose mode.

2013-02-15 v0.4.0 First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.

2013-01-23 v0.4.0rc7 Updating grunt/gruntplugin dependencies to rc7. Changing in-development grunt/gruntplugin dependency versions from tilde version ranges to specific versions.

2013-01-14 v0.4.0rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5. Conversion to grunt v0.4 conventions. Replace basePath with cwd .

with . 2012-10-12 v0.3.2 Rename grunt-contrib-lib dep to grunt-lib-contrib.

2012-10-09 v0.3.1 Replace zipstream package with archiver.

2012-09-24 v0.3.0 General cleanup. Options no longer accepted from global config key.

2012-09-18 v0.2.2 Test refactoring. No valid source check. Automatic mode detection.

2012-09-10 v0.2.0 Refactored from grunt-contrib into individual repo.

Task submitted by Chris Talkington

