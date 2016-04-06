Compile Sass to CSS using Compass
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-compass --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-compass');
Run this task with the
grunt compass command.
Compass is an open-source authoring framework for the Sass css preprocessor. It helps you build stylesheets faster with a huge library of Sass mixins and functions, advanced tools for spriting, and workflow improvements including file based Sass configuration and a simple pattern for building and using Compass extensions.
This task requires you to have Ruby, Sass, and Compass >=1.0.1 installed. If you're on OS X or Linux you probably already have Ruby installed; test with
ruby -v in your terminal. When you've confirmed you have Ruby installed, run
gem update --system && gem install compass to install Compass and Sass.
Compass operates on a folder level. Because of this you don't specify any src/dest, but instead define the
sassDir and
cssDir options.
Compass doesn't expose all of its options through the CLI, which this task makes use of. If you need an option not mentioned below you can either specify a path to a config.rb file in the
config option or embed it directly into the
raw option. Options defined in your Gruntfile will override those specified in your config.rb or
raw property.
config and
raw are mutually exclusive.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Generate Source Maps.
Type:
String
Default: same path as your Gruntfile
Specify the location of the Compass configuration file explicitly.
Type:
String
String form of the Compass configuration file.
Type:
String
The path Compass will run from. Defaults to the same path as your Gruntfile.
Type:
String
Prepend the specified string to the output file. Useful for licensing
information. Note: This only works in combination with the
specify option
and can conflict with sourcemap generation.
Type:
String
Default:
stand_alone
Tell compass what kind of application it is integrating with. Can be
stand_alone or
rails.
Type:
String
The source directory where you keep your Sass stylesheets.
Type:
String
The target directory where you keep your CSS stylesheets.
Type:
String|Array
Lets you specify which files you want to compile. Useful if you don't want to compile the whole folder. Globbing supported. Ignores filenames starting with underscore. Paths are relative to the Gruntfile.
Type:
String
The directory where you keep your images.
Type:
String
The directory where you keep your JavaScript files.
Type:
String
The directory where you keep your fonts.
Type:
String
Default:
development
Use sensible defaults for your current environment. Can be:
development or
production
Type:
String
CSS output mode. Can be:
nested,
expanded,
compact,
compressed.
Type:
Boolean
Make Compass asset helpers generate relative urls to assets.
Type:
Boolean
Disable line comments.
Type:
String
Default:
/
The path to the project when running within the web server.
Type:
String
The directory where the css stylesheets are kept. It is relative to the
projectPath. Defaults to "stylesheets".
Type:
String
Default:
httpPath + '/' + cssDir
The full http path to stylesheets on the web server.
Type:
String
Default:
sass
The directory where the sass stylesheets are kept. It is relative to the
projectPath.
Type:
String
Default:
images
The directory where the images are kept. It is relative to the projectPath.
Type:
String
Default:
httpPath + '/' + imagesDir
The full http path to images on the web server.
Type:
String
Default: value of
imagesDir
The directory where generated images are kept. It is relative to the
projectPath.
Type:
String
Default: value of
projectPath/generatedImagesDir
The full path to where generated images are kept.
Type:
String
Default:
httpPath + '/' + generatedImagesDir
The full http path to generated images on the web server.
Type:
String|Array
Default: value of
imagesPath
Add additional locations to look for sprites. The imagesPath is always the last entry in this list.
Type:
String
Default:
projectPath/javascriptsDir
The full path to where javascripts are kept.
Type:
String
Default:
httpPath + '/' + javascriptsDir
The full http path to javascripts on the web server.
Type:
String
Default:
projectPath/fontsDir
The full path to where font files are kept.
Type:
String
The full http path to font files on the web server.
Type:
String
The relative http path to font files on the web server.
Type:
String
Default:
project_root/extensions
The full http path to the ad-hoc extensions folder on the web server. This is used to access compass plugins that have been installed directly to the project (e.g. through Bower) instead of globally as gems. Only Compass >=0.12.2
Type:
String
The relative http path to the ad-hoc extensions folder on the web server. Only Compass >=0.12.2
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
If set to
false, this disables the default asset cache buster.
Type:
String
Default:
.sass-cache
The relative path to the folder where the sass cache files are generated.
Type:
String|Array
Require the given Ruby library before running commands. This is used to access Compass plugins without having a project configuration file.
Type:
String|Array
Load the framework or extensions found in the specified directory.
Type:
String|Array
Load all the frameworks or extensions found in the specified directory.
Type:
String|Array
Makes files under the specified folder findable by Sass's @import directive.
Type:
Boolean
Causes the line number and file where a selector is defined to be emitted into the compiled CSS in a format that can be understood by the browser. Automatically disabled when using
outputStyle: 'compressed'.
Type:
Boolean
Quiet mode.
Type:
Boolean
Show a full stacktrace on error.
Type:
Boolean
Allows Compass to overwrite existing files.
Type:
Boolean
Turn off colorized output.
Type:
Boolean
Run
compass compile with bundle exec:
bundle exec compass compile.
Type:
Boolean
Remove generated files and the sass cache. Runs
compass clean instead of
compass compile.
Type:
Boolean
Runs
compass watch instead of
compass compile. This will use Compass' native watch command to listen for changes to Sass files and recompile your CSS on changes. While much faster than running
compass compile each time you want to compile your Sass, Compass becomes a blocking task. This means that if you would like to use it in conjunction with another blocking task, such as
watch, you will need to use it in conjunction with a paralleling task such as grunt-concurrent.
grunt.initConfig({
compass: { // Task
dist: { // Target
options: { // Target options
sassDir: 'sass',
cssDir: 'css',
environment: 'production'
}
},
dev: { // Another target
options: {
sassDir: 'sass',
cssDir: 'css'
}
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-compass');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['jshint', 'compass']);
grunt.initConfig({
compass: {
dist: {
options: {
config: 'config/config.rb'
}
}
}
});
grunt.initConfig({
compass: {
dist: {
options: {
config: 'config/config.rb', // css_dir = 'dev/css'
cssDir: 'dist/css'
}
}
}
});
raw option
grunt.initConfig({
compass: {
dist: {
options: {
sassDir: 'sass',
cssDir: 'css',
raw: 'preferred_syntax = :sass\n' // Use `raw` since it's not directly available
}
}
}
});
which to find compass binary cross platform. Update async and tmp dependencies.
compass flag for the
httpPath option. Use single-quotes in the config.rb generated file.
--config path before
-- option/argument separator.
importPath.
bundleExec option on Windows.
spriteLoadPath option.
assetCacheBuster option.
cacheDir option.
watch option. Fix Compass errors not propagating.
assetCacheBuster option.
banner option with
.css.scss files.
banner option. Show compilation time.
extensionDir and
extensionPath options. Requires Compass >=0.12.2.
clean option. Expose
raw options as Grunt options. Fix detection of
Nothing to compile situation.
bundleExec.
basePath,
specify,
debugInfo.
Task submitted by Sindre Sorhus
