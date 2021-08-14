Clean files and folders

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-clean --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-clean' );

This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.2.

Clean task

Run this task with the grunt clean command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Due to the destructive nature of this task, always be cautious of the paths you clean.

Options

force

Type: Boolean

Default: false

This overrides this task from blocking deletion of folders outside current working dir (CWD). Use with caution.

Will not actually delete any files or directories. If the task is run with the --verbose flag, the task will log messages of what files would have be deleted.

Note: As this task property contains a hyphen, you will need to surround it with quotes.

Usage Examples

There are three formats you can use to run this task.

Short

clean: [ 'path/to/dir/one' , 'path/to/dir/two' ]

Medium (specific targets with global options)

clean: { build : [ 'path/to/dir/one' , 'path/to/dir/two' ], release : [ 'path/to/another/dir/one' , 'path/to/another/dir/two' ] },

Long (specific targets with per target options)

clean: { build : { src : [ 'path/to/dir/one' , 'path/to/dir/two' ] } }

"Compact" and "Files Array" formats support a few additional properties which help you deal with hidden files, process dynamic mappings and so on.

Globbing Patterns

Although documented in the Grunt Docs, here are some globbing pattern examples to achieve some common tasks:

clean: { folder : [ 'path/to/dir/' ], folder_v2 : [ 'path/to/dir/**' ], contents : [ 'path/to/dir/*' ], subfolders : [ 'path/to/dir/*/' ], css : [ 'path/to/dir/*.css' ], all_css : [ 'path/to/dir/**/*.css' ] }

folder : Deletes the dir/ folder

folder_v2 : Deletes the dir/ folder

Deletes the folder contents : Keeps the dir/ folder, but deletes the contents

Keeps the folder, but deletes the contents subfolders : Keeps the files inside the dir/ folder, but deletes all subfolders

Keeps the files inside the folder, but deletes all subfolders css : Deletes all *.css files inside the dir/ folder, excluding subfolders

Deletes all files inside the folder, excluding subfolders all_css : Deletes all *.css files inside the dir/ folder and its subfolders

Skipping Files

clean : { js : [ 'path/to/dir/*.js' , '!path/to/dir/*.min.js' ] }

Options

Options can be specified for all clean tasks and for each clean:target .

####### All tasks

clean : { options : { 'no-write' : true }, build : [ 'dev/build' ], release : [ 'dist' ] }

####### Per-target

clean : { build : [ 'dev/build' ], release : { options : { 'no-write' : true }, src : [ 'dist' ] } }

Release History

2018-09-08 v2.0.0 Update all dependencies. Drop Node.js < 6 support.

2017-04-12 v1.1.0 Update grunt to 1.0.0. Updates to docs and changelog. Update internal modules.

2016-02-15 v1.0.0 Drop support for Node.js v0.8. Grunt peer dependency tagged >= 0.4.5 . Dependency updates.

. Dependency updates. 2015-11-13 v0.7.0 Dependency updates.

2014-07-27 v0.6.0 Less verbose output. README updates.

2013-07-15 v0.5.0 Use rimraf directly, version 2.2.1 to fix issue on Windows. Add no-write option to mimic grunt.file.delete behavior.

option to mimic behavior. 2013-04-16 v0.4.1 Check if file exists to avoid trying to delete a non-existent file.

2013-02-15 v0.4.0 First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.

2013-01-18 v0.4.0rc6 Updating grunt/gruntplugin dependencies to rc6. Changing in-development grunt/gruntplugin dependency versions from tilde version ranges to specific versions.

2013-01-09 v0.4.0rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5. Switching to this.filesSrc API.

API. 2012-12-07 v0.4.0a Conversion to grunt v0.4 conventions. Remove Node.js v0.6 and grunt v0.3 support. Add force option to bypass CWD check.

option to bypass CWD check. 2012-09-23 v0.3.0 Options no longer accepted from global config key.

2012-09-10 v0.2.0 Refactored from grunt-contrib into individual repo.

