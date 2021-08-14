Clean files and folders
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-clean --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-clean');
This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.2.
Run this task with the
grunt clean command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Due to the destructive nature of this task, always be cautious of the paths you clean.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
This overrides this task from blocking deletion of folders outside current working dir (CWD). Use with caution.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Will not actually delete any files or directories.
If the task is run with the
--verbose flag, the task will log messages of what files would have be deleted.
Note: As this task property contains a hyphen, you will need to surround it with quotes.
There are three formats you can use to run this task.
clean: ['path/to/dir/one', 'path/to/dir/two']
clean: {
build: ['path/to/dir/one', 'path/to/dir/two'],
release: ['path/to/another/dir/one', 'path/to/another/dir/two']
},
clean: {
build: {
src: ['path/to/dir/one', 'path/to/dir/two']
}
}
"Compact" and "Files Array" formats support a few additional properties which help you deal with hidden files, process dynamic mappings and so on.
Although documented in the Grunt Docs, here are some globbing pattern examples to achieve some common tasks:
clean: {
folder: ['path/to/dir/'],
folder_v2: ['path/to/dir/**'],
contents: ['path/to/dir/*'],
subfolders: ['path/to/dir/*/'],
css: ['path/to/dir/*.css'],
all_css: ['path/to/dir/**/*.css']
}
folder: Deletes the
dir/ folder
folder_v2: Deletes the
dir/ folder
contents: Keeps the
dir/ folder, but deletes the contents
subfolders: Keeps the files inside the
dir/ folder, but deletes all subfolders
css: Deletes all
*.css files inside the
dir/ folder, excluding subfolders
all_css: Deletes all
*.css files inside the
dir/ folder and its subfolders
// Deletes all .js files, but skips min.js files
clean: {
js: ['path/to/dir/*.js', '!path/to/dir/*.min.js']
}
Options can be specified for all
clean tasks and for each
clean:target.
####### All tasks
// Prevents all targets from deleting any files
clean: {
options: {
'no-write': true
},
build: ['dev/build'],
release: ['dist']
}
####### Per-target
// Will delete files for `build` target
// Will NOT delete files for `release` target
clean: {
build: ['dev/build'],
release: {
options: {
'no-write': true
},
src: ['dist']
}
}
>= 0.4.5. Dependency updates.
no-write option to mimic
grunt.file.delete behavior.
this.filesSrc API.
force option to bypass CWD check.
Task submitted by Tim Branyen
