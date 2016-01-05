openbase logo
grunt-contrib

by gruntjs
0.11.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] A collection of common grunt tasks.

Deprecated!
DEPRECATED. See readme: https://github.com/gruntjs/grunt-contrib

Readme

grunt-contrib

This grunt-contrib plugins hoarder bundle is DEPRECATED.

Instead you can install all the contrib plugins individually:

$ npm install --save-dev grunt-contrib-clean grunt-contrib-coffee grunt-contrib-compass grunt-contrib-compress grunt-contrib-concat grunt-contrib-connect grunt-contrib-copy grunt-contrib-cssmin grunt-contrib-csslint grunt-contrib-handlebars grunt-contrib-htmlmin grunt-contrib-imagemin grunt-contrib-jade grunt-contrib-jasmine grunt-contrib-jshint grunt-contrib-jst grunt-contrib-less grunt-contrib-nodeunit grunt-contrib-qunit grunt-contrib-requirejs grunt-contrib-sass grunt-contrib-stylus grunt-contrib-uglify grunt-contrib-watch grunt-contrib-yuidoc grunt-contrib-symlink

The above is only meant for quickly being able to try out grunt. For anything else install only what you actually need.

Officially Supported Plugins

grunt-contrib-clean Build Status Dependency Status

Clean files and folders.

grunt-contrib-coffee Build Status Dependency Status

Compile CoffeeScript files to JavaScript.

grunt-contrib-compass Build Status Dependency Status

Compile Sass to CSS using Compass

grunt-contrib-compress Build Status Dependency Status

Compress files and folders.

grunt-contrib-concat Build Status Dependency Status

Concatenate files.

grunt-contrib-connect Build Status Dependency Status

Start a connect web server.

grunt-contrib-copy Build Status Dependency Status

Copy files and folders.

grunt-contrib-cssmin Build Status Dependency Status

Compress CSS files.

grunt-contrib-csslint Build Status Dependency Status

Lint CSS files.

grunt-contrib-handlebars Build Status Dependency Status

Precompile Handlebars templates to JST file.

grunt-contrib-htmlmin Build Status Dependency Status

Minify HTML

grunt-contrib-imagemin Build Status Dependency Status

Minify PNG, JPEG and GIF images

grunt-contrib-jade Build Status Dependency Status

Compile Jade templates.

grunt-contrib-jasmine Build Status Dependency Status

Run jasmine specs headlessly through PhantomJS.

grunt-contrib-jshint Build Status Dependency Status

Validate files with JSHint.

grunt-contrib-jst Build Status Dependency Status

Precompile Underscore templates to JST file.

grunt-contrib-less Build Status Dependency Status

Compile LESS files to CSS.

grunt-contrib-nodeunit Build Status Dependency Status

Run Nodeunit unit tests.

grunt-contrib-qunit Build Status Dependency Status

Run QUnit unit tests in a headless PhantomJS instance.

grunt-contrib-requirejs Build Status Dependency Status

Optimize RequireJS projects using r.js.

grunt-contrib-sass Build Status Dependency Status

Compile Sass to CSS

grunt-contrib-stylus Build Status Dependency Status

Compile Stylus files to CSS.

grunt-contrib-uglify Build Status Dependency Status

Minify files with UglifyJS.

grunt-contrib-watch Build Status Dependency Status

Run predefined tasks whenever watched file patterns are added, changed or deleted.

grunt-contrib-yuidoc Build Status Dependency Status

Compile YUIDoc Documentation.

Create symbolic links.

Release History

  • 2014-05-01   v0.11.0   Bump dependencies and DEPRECATE this task.
  • 2014-03-26   v0.10.1   Updated grunt-contrib-handlebars. Updated grunt-contrib-imagemin.
  • 2014-03-26   v0.10.0   Version bumps in several grunt-contrib-* plugins. Added grunt-contrib-symlink.
  • 2014-02-11   v0.9.0   Version bumps in several grunt-contrib-* plugins.
  • 2013-10-15   v0.8.0   Use matchdep and peerDependencies to create collection.
  • 2013-03-26   v0.6.0   Minor version bumps in several grunt-contrib-* plugins.
  • 2013-03-07   v0.5.0   Add grunt-contrib-csslint Minor version bumps in several grunt-contrib-* plugins.
  • 2013-02-17   v0.4.0   Updated to include the entire grunt-contrib suite for Grunt v0.4.
  • 2012-09-23   v0.3.0   options no longer accepted from global config key.
  • 2012-09-10   v0.2.0   converted to grunt collection, all tasks in separate repos/packages.
  • 2012-08-27   v0.1.8   update dependencies to latest versions. bump: new task to assist with versioning (PR #111)
  • 2012-08-20   v0.1.7   add partial support to handlebars task (PR update package.json for latest stylus (PR copy: add minimatch option (PR #105)
  • 2012-08-13   v0.1.6   less+stylus: correct concat logic and add tests. (#101) handlebars: add processName
  • 2012-08-06   v0.1.5   add nib as dependancy
  • 2012-07-30   v0.1.4   copy: sort test arrays before compare (PR #93) copy+compress: use basePath left to right (GH #92) handlebars: fix failing test in 1.0.6 less: prints 'undefined' when there are no stylesheets. (PR #89)
  • 2012-07-23   v0.1.3   bug fixes (#86) stylus: load nib if available (PR #87)
  • 2012-07-16   v0.1.2   bug fixes (#84) basePath overhaul lint in strict mode variable declaration cleanup
  • 2012-07-09   v0.1.1   bug fixes task overhaul yuidoc task addition prep for grunt v0.4
  • 2012-06-28   v0.0.9   task cleanup copy task addition
  • 2012-06-12   v0.0.7   requirejs task addition
  • 2012-06-03   v0.0.5   task cleanup zip task addition
  • 2012-05-01   v0.0.1   initial release

Task submitted by Tyler Kellen

