This grunt-contrib plugins hoarder bundle is DEPRECATED.

Instead you can install all the contrib plugins individually:

$ npm install --save-dev grunt-contrib-clean grunt-contrib-coffee grunt-contrib-compass grunt-contrib-compress grunt-contrib-concat grunt-contrib-connect grunt-contrib-copy grunt-contrib-cssmin grunt-contrib-csslint grunt-contrib-handlebars grunt-contrib-htmlmin grunt-contrib-imagemin grunt-contrib-jade grunt-contrib-jasmine grunt-contrib-jshint grunt-contrib-jst grunt-contrib-less grunt-contrib-nodeunit grunt-contrib-qunit grunt-contrib-requirejs grunt-contrib-sass grunt-contrib-stylus grunt-contrib-uglify grunt-contrib-watch grunt-contrib-yuidoc grunt-contrib-symlink

The above is only meant for quickly being able to try out grunt. For anything else install only what you actually need.

Officially Supported Plugins

Clean files and folders.

Compile CoffeeScript files to JavaScript.

Compile Sass to CSS using Compass

Compress files and folders.

Concatenate files.

Start a connect web server.

Copy files and folders.

Compress CSS files.

Lint CSS files.

Precompile Handlebars templates to JST file.

Minify HTML

Minify PNG, JPEG and GIF images

Compile Jade templates.

Run jasmine specs headlessly through PhantomJS.

Validate files with JSHint.

Precompile Underscore templates to JST file.

Compile LESS files to CSS.

Run Nodeunit unit tests.

Run QUnit unit tests in a headless PhantomJS instance.

Optimize RequireJS projects using r.js.

Compile Sass to CSS

Compile Stylus files to CSS.

Minify files with UglifyJS.

Run predefined tasks whenever watched file patterns are added, changed or deleted.

Compile YUIDoc Documentation.

Create symbolic links.

Release History

2014-05-01 v0.11.0 Bump dependencies and DEPRECATE this task.

this task. 2014-03-26 v0.10.1 Updated grunt-contrib-handlebars. Updated grunt-contrib-imagemin.

2014-03-26 v0.10.0 Version bumps in several grunt-contrib-* plugins. Added grunt-contrib-symlink.

2014-02-11 v0.9.0 Version bumps in several grunt-contrib-* plugins.

2013-10-15 v0.8.0 Use matchdep and peerDependencies to create collection.

2013-03-26 v0.6.0 Minor version bumps in several grunt-contrib-* plugins.

2013-03-07 v0.5.0 Add grunt-contrib-csslint Minor version bumps in several grunt-contrib-* plugins.

2013-02-17 v0.4.0 Updated to include the entire grunt-contrib suite for Grunt v0.4.

2012-09-23 v0.3.0 options no longer accepted from global config key.

2012-09-10 v0.2.0 converted to grunt collection, all tasks in separate repos/packages.

2012-08-27 v0.1.8 update dependencies to latest versions. bump: new task to assist with versioning (PR #111)

2012-08-20 v0.1.7 add partial support to handlebars task (PR update package.json for latest stylus (PR copy: add minimatch option (PR #105)

2012-08-13 v0.1.6 less+stylus: correct concat logic and add tests. (#101) handlebars: add processName

2012-08-06 v0.1.5 add nib as dependancy

2012-07-30 v0.1.4 copy: sort test arrays before compare (PR #93) copy+compress: use basePath left to right (GH #92) handlebars: fix failing test in 1.0.6 less: prints 'undefined' when there are no stylesheets. (PR #89)

2012-07-23 v0.1.3 bug fixes (#86) stylus: load nib if available (PR #87)

2012-07-16 v0.1.2 bug fixes (#84) basePath overhaul lint in strict mode variable declaration cleanup

2012-07-09 v0.1.1 bug fixes task overhaul yuidoc task addition prep for grunt v0.4

2012-06-28 v0.0.9 task cleanup copy task addition

2012-06-12 v0.0.7 requirejs task addition

2012-06-03 v0.0.5 task cleanup zip task addition

2012-05-01 v0.0.1 initial release

Task submitted by Tyler Kellen