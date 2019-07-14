This plugin provides RewriteRules middleware for the Grunt Connect / Express. Which could be used to redirect (rewrite internally or redirect using HTTP codes) User to the specific URL based on RegExp Rules.
In case you like this plugin it makes sense to look at http-rewrite-middleware as more flexible alternative.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-connect-rewrite --save-dev
{from: '__from__', to: '__to__'[, redirect: 'permanent'|'temporary']}
Where:
__from__ - RegExp string to match.
__to__ - String that replaces matched URL.
redirect - Optional parameter:
Location Header with value of parsed
__to__ (
permanent value will give
HTTP 301, any other value will give
HTTP 302).
Type:
String
Default value:
connect.rules
You can specify grunt config section from which Rules will be read, like so:
grunt.initConfig({
express: {
options: {
port: 9000
},
server: {
hostname: 'localhost'
},
rules: [
// ... your rules here
]
},
configureRewriteRules: {
options: {
rulesProvider: 'express.rules'
}
}
})
In your project's Gruntfile:
rewriteRequest snippet.
rules to your existing Connect or Express definition.
Please note: unlike options, rules cannot be set per server, so the
rules attribute must always be nested directly under
connect or
express.
configureRewriteRules before the web server task.
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-connect-rewrite')).
var rewriteRulesSnippet = require('grunt-connect-rewrite/lib/utils').rewriteRequest;
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
options: {
port: 9000,
hostname: 'localhost'
},
rules: [
// Internal rewrite
{from: '^/index_dev.html$', to: '/src/index.html'},
// Internal rewrite
{from: '^/js/(.*)$', to: '/src/js/$1'},
// 301 Redirect
{from: '^/old-stuff/(.*)$', to: '/new-cool-stuff/$1', redirect: 'permanent'},
// 302 Redirect
{from: '^/stuff/(.*)$', to: '/temporary-stuff/$1', redirect: 'temporary'}
],
development: {
options: {
middleware: function (connect, options) {
var middlewares = [];
// RewriteRules support
middlewares.push(rewriteRulesSnippet);
if (!Array.isArray(options.base)) {
options.base = [options.base];
}
var directory = options.directory || options.base[options.base.length - 1];
options.base.forEach(function (base) {
// Serve static files.
middlewares.push(connect.static(base));
});
// Make directory browse-able.
middlewares.push(connect.directory(directory));
return middlewares;
}
}
}
}
})
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-connect');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-connect-rewrite');
// "configureRewriteRules" should be before the "connect"/"express" task
grunt.registerTask('server', function (target) {
grunt.task.run([
'configureRewriteRules',
'connect:development'
]);
});
In order to debug Rules you need to run grunt with a
--verbose command-line option this will enable logging of matched rules.
The message will explain which
__from__ rule was matched and what was the result of the rewrite.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
v0.2.1 Add logging support
v0.2.0 Add support for Browser's redirects (HTTP 301/302)
v0.1.1 Add possibility to read settings from custom grunt config path
v0.1.0 Initial Release