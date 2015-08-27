Provides a http proxy as middleware for the grunt-contrib-connect plugin.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-connect-proxy --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-connect-proxy' );

Adapting the "connect" task

Overview

Proxy Configuration

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named proxies to your existing connect definition.

grunt.initConfig({ connect : { server : { options : { port : 9000 , hostname : 'localhost' }, proxies : [ { context : '/cortex' , host : '10.10.2.202' , port : 8080 , https : false , xforward : false , headers : { "x-custom-added-header" : value }, hideHeaders : [ 'x-removed-header' ] } ] } } })

Adding the middleware

With Livereload

Add the middleware call from the connect option middleware hook

connect: { livereload : { options : { middleware : function ( connect, options ) { if (! Array .isArray(options.base)) { options.base = [options.base]; } var middlewares = [ require ( 'grunt-connect-proxy/lib/utils' ).proxyRequest]; options.base.forEach( function ( base ) { middlewares.push(connect.static(base)); }); var directory = options.directory || options.base[options.base.length - 1 ]; middlewares.push(connect.directory(directory)); return middlewares; } } } }

Without Livereload

It is possible to add the proxy middleware without Livereload as follows:

connect : { server : { options : { port : 8000 , base : 'public' , logger : 'dev' , hostname : 'localhost' , middleware : function ( connect, options, defaultMiddleware ) { var proxy = require ( 'grunt-connect-proxy/lib/utils' ).proxyRequest; return [ proxy ].concat(defaultMiddleware); } }, proxies : [ ] } }

Adding the configureProxy task to the server task

For the server task, add the configureProxies task before the connect task

grunt.registerTask( 'server' , function ( target ) { grunt.task.run([ 'clean:server' , 'compass:server' , 'configureProxies:server' , 'livereload-start' , 'connect:livereload' , 'open' , 'watch' ]); });

IMPORTANT: You must specify the connect target in the configureProxies task.

Options

The available configuration options from a given proxy are generally the same as what is provided by the underlying httpproxy library

Type: String or Array

The context(s) to match requests against. Matching requests will be proxied. Should start with /. Should not end with / Multiple contexts can be matched for the same proxy rule via an array such as: context: ['/api', '/otherapi']

Type: String

The host to proxy to. Should not start with the http/https protocol.

Type: Number Default: 80

The port to proxy to.

Type: Boolean Default: false

if the proxy should target a https end point on the destination server

Type: Boolean Default: true

true/false, if you want to verify the SSL Certs (Avoids: SELF_SIGNED_CERT_IN_CHAIN errors when set to false)

Whether to proxy with https

Type: Boolean Default: false

Whether to add x-forward headers to the proxy request, such as "x-forwarded-for": "127.0.0.1", "x-forwarded-port": 50892, "x-forwarded-proto": "http"

Type: Boolean Default: true

Set to false to isolate multi-task configuration proxy options from parent level instead of appending them.

Type: Object

Allows rewrites of url (including context) when proxying. The object's keys serve as the regex used in the replacement operation. As an example the following proxy configuration will update the context when proxying:

proxies: [ context: '/context' , host : 'host' , port : 8080 , rewrite : { '^/removingcontext' : '' , '^/changingcontext' : '/anothercontext' , '^/updating(context)' : function ( match, p1 ) { return '/new' + p1; } } ]

Type: Object

A map of headers to be added to proxied requests.

Type: String

Rewrites the location hostname on 30X redirects.

Type: Array

An array of headers that should be removed from the server's response.

Type: Function

Another middleware that will be called if proxy request fails. Example:

errorHandler: function ( req, res, next, err ) { if (err.code === 404 ) { res.send( 'Some error page' ); } else { next(); } }

Type: Boolean Default: false

Set to true to proxy websockets.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Multi-server proxy configuration

grunt-contrib-connect multi-server configuration is supported. You can define proxies blocks in per-server options and refer to those blocks in task invocation.

grunt.initConfig({ connect : { options : { port : 9000 , hostname : 'localhost' }, server2 : { proxies : [ { context : '/cortex' , host : '10.10.2.202' , port : 8080 , https : false , } ] }, server3 : { appendProxies : false , proxies : [ { context : '/api' , host : 'example.org' } ] } } }) grunt.registerTask( 'e2etest' , function ( target ) { grunt.task.run([ 'configureProxies:server2' , 'open' , 'karma' ]); });

