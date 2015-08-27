Provides a http proxy as middleware for the grunt-contrib-connect plugin.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-connect-proxy --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-connect-proxy');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
proxies to your existing connect definition.
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
server: {
options: {
port: 9000,
hostname: 'localhost'
},
proxies: [
{
context: '/cortex',
host: '10.10.2.202',
port: 8080,
https: false,
xforward: false,
headers: {
"x-custom-added-header": value
},
hideHeaders: ['x-removed-header']
}
]
}
}
})
Add the middleware call from the connect option middleware hook
connect: {
livereload: {
options: {
middleware: function (connect, options) {
if (!Array.isArray(options.base)) {
options.base = [options.base];
}
// Setup the proxy
var middlewares = [require('grunt-connect-proxy/lib/utils').proxyRequest];
// Serve static files.
options.base.forEach(function(base) {
middlewares.push(connect.static(base));
});
// Make directory browse-able.
var directory = options.directory || options.base[options.base.length - 1];
middlewares.push(connect.directory(directory));
return middlewares;
}
}
}
}
It is possible to add the proxy middleware without Livereload as follows:
// server
connect: {
server: {
options: {
port: 8000,
base: 'public',
logger: 'dev',
hostname: 'localhost',
middleware: function (connect, options, defaultMiddleware) {
var proxy = require('grunt-connect-proxy/lib/utils').proxyRequest;
return [
// Include the proxy first
proxy
].concat(defaultMiddleware);
}
},
proxies: [ /* as defined above */ ]
}
}
For the server task, add the configureProxies task before the connect task
grunt.registerTask('server', function (target) {
grunt.task.run([
'clean:server',
'compass:server',
'configureProxies:server',
'livereload-start',
'connect:livereload',
'open',
'watch'
]);
});
IMPORTANT: You must specify the connect target in the
configureProxies task.
The available configuration options from a given proxy are generally the same as what is provided by the underlying httpproxy library
Type:
String or
Array
The context(s) to match requests against. Matching requests will be proxied. Should start with /. Should not end with / Multiple contexts can be matched for the same proxy rule via an array such as: context: ['/api', '/otherapi']
Type:
String
The host to proxy to. Should not start with the http/https protocol.
Type:
Number
Default: 80
The port to proxy to.
Type:
Boolean
Default: false
if the proxy should target a https end point on the destination server
Type:
Boolean
Default: true
true/false, if you want to verify the SSL Certs (Avoids: SELF_SIGNED_CERT_IN_CHAIN errors when set to false)
Whether to proxy with https
Type:
Boolean
Default: false
Whether to add x-forward headers to the proxy request, such as "x-forwarded-for": "127.0.0.1", "x-forwarded-port": 50892, "x-forwarded-proto": "http"
Type:
Boolean
Default: true
Set to false to isolate multi-task configuration proxy options from parent level instead of appending them.
Type:
Object
Allows rewrites of url (including context) when proxying. The object's keys serve as the regex used in the replacement operation. As an example the following proxy configuration will update the context when proxying:
proxies: [
context: '/context',
host: 'host',
port: 8080,
rewrite: {
'^/removingcontext': '',
'^/changingcontext': '/anothercontext',
'^/updating(context)': function(match, p1) {
return '/new' + p1;
}
}
]
Type:
Object
A map of headers to be added to proxied requests.
Type:
String
Rewrites the location hostname on 30X redirects.
Type:
Array
An array of headers that should be removed from the server's response.
Type:
Function
Another middleware that will be called if proxy request fails. Example:
errorHandler: function(req, res, next, err) {
if (err.code === 404) {
res.send('Some error page');
} else {
next();
}
}
Type:
Boolean
Default: false
Set to true to proxy websockets.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
grunt-contrib-connect multi-server configuration is supported. You can define proxies blocks in per-server options and refer to those blocks in task invocation.
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
options: {
port: 9000,
hostname: 'localhost'
},
server2: {
proxies: [
{
context: '/cortex',
host: '10.10.2.202',
port: 8080,
https: false,
}
]
},
server3: {
appendProxies: false,
proxies: [
{
context: '/api',
host: 'example.org'
}
]
}
}
})
grunt.registerTask('e2etest', function (target) {
grunt.task.run([
'configureProxies:server2',
'open',
'karma'
]);
});