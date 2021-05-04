Easy way to define target specific settings.

Install

From NPM:

npm install grunt-config --save-dev

Usage

Assuming installation via NPM, you can use grunt-config in your gruntfile like this:

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ config : { dev : { options : { variables : { 'environment' : 'development' } } }, prod : { options : { variables : { 'environment' : 'production' } } } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'trace' , function ( ) { grunt.log.writeln( 'Using environment: ' + grunt.config.get( 'environment' )); }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-config' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'config:dev' , 'trace' ]); };

Options

variables

Type: Object

This option is used to define the variables to be exported in grunt.config object.

options: { variables : { 'foo' : 'bar' } }

silent

Type: Boolean Default: false

If set to true , removes the output from stdout.

Examples

Environment variable in source (with grunt-replace)

File build/environment.txt :

@@ environment

gruntfile:

config: { dev : { options : { variables : { 'environment' : 'development' } } }, prod : { options : { variables : { 'environment' : 'production' } } } }, replace : { dist : { options : { variables : { 'environment' : '<%= grunt.config.get("environment") %>' }, force : true }, files : [ { expand : true , flatten : true , src : [ 'build/environment.txt' ], dest : 'public/' } ] } } grunt.registerTask( 'dev' , [ 'config:dev' , 'replace' ]); grunt.registerTask( 'prod' , [ 'config:prod' , 'replace' ]);

Handlebars environment partials (with assemble)

gruntfile:

config: { dev : { options : { variables : { 'partials' : [ 'assets/partials/dev/*.hbs' ] } } }, dist : { options : { variables : { 'partials' : [ 'assets/partials/dist/*.hbs' ] } } } }, assemble : { dist : { options : { partials : '<%= grunt.config.get("partials") %>' , ext : '.html' }, files : [ { expand : true , cwd : 'assets/templates' , src : [ '**/*.hbs' ], dest : 'temp/templates' } ] } } grunt.registerTask( 'dev' , [ 'config:dev' , 'assemble' ]); grunt.registerTask( 'prod' , [ 'config:prod' , 'assemble' ]);

gruntfile:

config: { dev : { options : { variables : { 'concatOptions' : { banner : '(function dev () {' , footer : '}());' } } } }, prod : { options : { variables : { 'concatOptions' : { banner : '(function prod () {' , footer : '}());' } } } } }, concat : { dist : { options : { process : function ( src, filepath ) { var concatOptions = grunt.config.get( 'concatOptions' ); return concatOptions.banner + '

' + src + concatOptions.footer + '

' ; } }, files : [ { expand : true , flatten : true , src : [ 'test/fixtures/concat.txt' ], dest : 'temp/' } ] } } grunt.registerTask( 'dev' , [ 'config:dev' , 'concat' ]); grunt.registerTask( 'prod' , [ 'config:prod' , 'concat' ]);

Dynamic options using grunt templates (with grunt-contrib-concat)

config: { dev : { options : { variables : { 'concatOptions' : { banner : '(function dev () {' , footer : '}());' } } } }, prod : { options : { variables : { 'concatOptions' : { banner : '(function prod () {' , footer : '}());' } } } } }, concat : { dist : { options : { banner : '<%= grunt.config.get("concatOptions").banner %>' , footer : '<%= grunt.config.get("concatOptions").footer %>' }, files : [ { expand : true , flatten : true , src : [ 'test/fixtures/concat.txt' ], dest : 'temp/' } ] } } grunt.registerTask( 'dev' , [ 'config:dev' , 'concat' ]); grunt.registerTask( 'prod' , [ 'config:prod' , 'concat' ]);

Prevent stdout on production environment

gruntfile:

config: { dev : { options : { variables : { 'environment' : 'development' } } }, prod : { silent : true , options : { variables : { 'environment' : 'production' } } } }

License

MIT © outaTiME