Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

79.1K

GitHub Stars

803

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-concurrent Build Status

Run grunt tasks concurrently

Running slow tasks like Coffee and Sass concurrently can potentially improve your build time significantly. This task is also useful if you need to run multiple blocking tasks like nodemon and watch at once.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev grunt-concurrent

Usage

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);

grunt.initConfig({
    concurrent: {
        target1: ['coffee', 'sass'],
        target2: ['jshint', 'mocha']
    }
});

// Tasks of target1 run concurrently, after they all finished, tasks of target2 run concurrently, instead of target1 and target2 running concurrently.
grunt.registerTask('default', ['concurrent:target1', 'concurrent:target2']);

Sequential tasks in concurrent target

grunt.initConfig({
    concurrent: {
        target: [['jshint', 'coffee'], 'sass']
    }
});

Now jshint will always be done before coffee and sass runs independent of both of them.

Options

limit

Type: number
Default: Twice the number of CPU cores with a minimum of 2

Limit how many tasks that are run concurrently.

logConcurrentOutput

Type: boolean
Default: false

You can optionally log the output of your concurrent tasks by specifying the logConcurrentOutput option. Here is an example config which runs grunt-nodemon to launch and monitor a node server and grunt-contrib-watch to watch for asset changes all in one terminal tab:

grunt.initConfig({
    concurrent: {
        target: {
            tasks: ['nodemon', 'watch'],
            options: {
                logConcurrentOutput: true
            }
        }
    }
});

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-concurrent');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['concurrent:target']);

The output will be messy when combining certain tasks. This option is best used with tasks that don't exit like watch and nodemon to monitor the output of long-running concurrent tasks.

indent

Type: boolean
Default: true

You can optionally skip indenting the log output of your concurrent tasks by specifying false. This can be useful for running tasks in parallel for a stdout parser which expects no indentation, for example, TeamCity tests.

