Run grunt tasks concurrently

Running slow tasks like Coffee and Sass concurrently can potentially improve your build time significantly. This task is also useful if you need to run multiple blocking tasks like nodemon and watch at once.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt); grunt.initConfig({ concurrent : { target1 : [ 'coffee' , 'sass' ], target2 : [ 'jshint' , 'mocha' ] } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'concurrent:target1' , 'concurrent:target2' ]);

Sequential tasks in concurrent target

grunt.initConfig({ concurrent : { target : [[ 'jshint' , 'coffee' ], 'sass' ] } });

Now jshint will always be done before coffee and sass runs independent of both of them.

Options

limit

Type: number

Default: Twice the number of CPU cores with a minimum of 2

Limit how many tasks that are run concurrently.

logConcurrentOutput

Type: boolean

Default: false

You can optionally log the output of your concurrent tasks by specifying the logConcurrentOutput option. Here is an example config which runs grunt-nodemon to launch and monitor a node server and grunt-contrib-watch to watch for asset changes all in one terminal tab:

grunt.initConfig({ concurrent : { target : { tasks : [ 'nodemon' , 'watch' ], options : { logConcurrentOutput : true } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-concurrent' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'concurrent:target' ]);

The output will be messy when combining certain tasks. This option is best used with tasks that don't exit like watch and nodemon to monitor the output of long-running concurrent tasks.

indent

Type: boolean

Default: true