Concatenate files and generate a source map file.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-concat-sourcemap --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-concat-sourcemap');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
concat_sourcemap to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
concat_sourcemap: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
}
}
})
Type:
String
Default value:
grunt.util.linefeed
The value that will be used to separate lines when generating sourceMappings.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
An optional root for all relative URLs in the source map.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
An optional flag that tells the source map generator whether or not to include all original sources in the map.
sourcesContent is an array of contents of the original source files. This is useful if you don't want to have to upload original src files to the webserver that will be serving the sourcemap.
Type:
Function
Default value:
undefined
undefined - Do not apply any processing to the source files
function(src, filepath) - Process source files using the given function, called once for each file. The returned value will be used as source code.
In this example, it will concatenate the two specified source files(in order), joining files with default separator(
grunt.util.linefeed) and writing the output to
dest/default_options.js and
dest/default_options.js.map.
grunt.initConfig({
concat_sourcemap: {
options: {},
target: {
files: {
'dest/default_options.js': ['src/a.js', 'src/b.js']
}
}
}
})
When using
sourcesContent: true the resulting sourceMap will include all the contents of each source file inside of an array called
sourcesContent
Given sample files as follows:
src/a.js
"file a - line 1";
"file a - line 2";
src/b.js with contents as follows:
"file b - line 1";
and the following Grunt configuration target for
concat_sourcemap
grunt.initConfig({
concat_sourcemap: {
options: {
sourcesContent: true
},
target: {
files: {
'dest/default_options.js': ['src/a.js', 'src/b.js']
}
}
}
})
You would see a resulting
dest/default_options.js.map that included
sourcesContent like so:
{
"version": 3,
"file": "default_options.js.map",
"sources": [
"src/a.js",
"src/b.js"
],
"names": [],
"mappings": "AAAA;AACA;AACA;A;ACFA;AACA;A;ACDA;A",
"sourcesContent": [
"\"file a - line 1\";\n\"file a - line 2\";\n",
"\"file b - line 1\";\n"
]
}
process
grunt.initConfig({
concat_sourcemap: {
options: {
process: function(src, filepath) {
return '(function(){' + src + '})();';
}
},
target: {
files: {
'dest/closureWrapped.js': ['src/a.js', 'src/b.js']
}
}
}
})
If input file has source map linkage(e.g.
//# sourceMappingURL=.*), grunt-concat-sourcemap will read the source map and merge it into the new one. No option is needed.
The setting is to consume 2 input files generated by grunt-contrib-coffee with
sourceMap: true option.
grunt.initConfig({
coffee: {
options: { sourceMap: true },
target: {
files: {
'src/file1.js': ['src/file1.coffee'],
'src/file2.js': ['src/file2.coffee'],
}
}
},
concat_sourcemap: {
target: {
files: {
'dest/concatenated.js': ['src/*.js']
}
}
}
})
The source map generated by grunt-concat-sourcemap is as below. It refers to original coffee script source files.
{
"version": 3,
"file": "concatenated.js",
"sources": [
"src/file1.coffee",
"src/file2.coffee"
],
"names": [],
"mappings": "AAAA;AAAA;AAAA;AAAA;AAAA;AAAA;A;ACAA;AAAA;AAAA;AAAA;AAAA;AAAA;A"
}
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.