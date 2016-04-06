A Grunt task wrapper for Composer, the PHP dependency manager.
Installing the plugin:
npm install grunt-composer --save-dev
Loading the plugin via JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-composer');
grunt-composer is now ready to go!
grunt-composer supports both 'simple' and 'multi' task modes in Grunt.
Multi task mode is activated whenever any configuration under the
composer
key is found in your Grunt configuration.
This is important, as the way you run the task changes depending on this mode.
The first argument passed to the
grunt-composer task becomes the command to
run. Arguments are passed to tasks in Grunt by separating them via a colon,
:.
grunt composer:update
is equivalent to:
composer update
When in multi task mode, an additional
target is required when running the
task.
This example runs the
composer update command, using configuration for the
some_target target.
grunt composer:some_target:update
You can provide arguments to the Composer executable by adding them to the task name you run. This pattern works for both simple and multi task modes.
grunt composer:install:no-dev
is equivalent to:
composer install --no-dev
Alternatively, you can provide these options through options in your Grunt configuration, explained below.
grunt.initConfig({
composer : {
options : {
usePhp: true,
phpArgs: {
someArg: 'custom'
},
flags: ['arg'],
cwd: 'packages/build',
composerLocation: '/usr/bin/composer'
},
some_target: {
options : {
flags: ['arg'],
cwd: 'packages/build'
}
}
}
})
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
This tells the plugin to execute
php #{composerLocation}
Type:
Array
Default value:
[]
This is an array of custom Composer CLI args, such as
no-dev.
Note: This is bypassed if there are command options.
Type:
Object
Default value:
{}
This is an object which you should use to send -D arguments to the php binary.
Type:
String
Default value:
'.'
This is the working directory, normally where the composer.json is located.
Type:
String
Default value:
'composer'
The binary to use for Composer if not installed globally.
If
options.cwd is present, relative paths for
options.composerLocation
are relative to that directory.