A Grunt task wrapper for Composer, the PHP dependency manager.

Getting Started

Installing the plugin:

npm install grunt-composer --save-dev

Loading the plugin via JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-composer' );

grunt-composer is now ready to go!

Running Composer Commands

Simple task and multi task modes

grunt-composer supports both 'simple' and 'multi' task modes in Grunt. Multi task mode is activated whenever any configuration under the composer key is found in your Grunt configuration.

This is important, as the way you run the task changes depending on this mode.

Simple task mode

The first argument passed to the grunt-composer task becomes the command to run. Arguments are passed to tasks in Grunt by separating them via a colon, : .

grunt composer:update

is equivalent to:

composer update

Multi task mode

When in multi task mode, an additional target is required when running the task.

This example runs the composer update command, using configuration for the some_target target.

grunt composer:some_target:update

Command Options

You can provide arguments to the Composer executable by adding them to the task name you run. This pattern works for both simple and multi task modes.

grunt composer:install:no-dev

is equivalent to:

composer install --no-dev

Alternatively, you can provide these options through options in your Grunt configuration, explained below.

Options

Example configuration

grunt.initConfig({ composer : { options : { usePhp : true , phpArgs : { someArg : 'custom' }, flags : [ 'arg' ], cwd : 'packages/build' , composerLocation : '/usr/bin/composer' }, some_target : { options : { flags : [ 'arg' ], cwd : 'packages/build' } } } })

Type: Boolean Default value: false

This tells the plugin to execute php #{composerLocation}

Type: Array Default value: []

This is an array of custom Composer CLI args, such as no-dev .

Note: This is bypassed if there are command options.

Type: Object Default value: {}

This is an object which you should use to send -D arguments to the php binary.

Type: String Default value: '.'

This is the working directory, normally where the composer.json is located.

Type: String Default value: 'composer'

The binary to use for Composer if not installed globally.