A grunt task that utilizes complexity-report to evaluate the complexity and maintainability of code.

Versions

Use version 0.0.7 for Grunt 0.3.x

Use versions 0.1.x for Grunt 0.4.x

Usage

npm install grunt-complexity --save-dev

Within your grunt file:

grunt.initConfig({ complexity : { generic : { src : [ 'grunt.js' , 'tasks/grunt-complexity.js' ], exclude : [ 'doNotTest.js' ], options : { breakOnErrors : true , jsLintXML : 'report.xml' , checkstyleXML : 'checkstyle.xml' , pmdXML : 'pmd.xml' , errorsOnly : false , cyclomatic : [ 3 , 7 , 12 ], halstead : [ 8 , 13 , 20 ], maintainability : 100 , hideComplexFunctions : false , broadcast : false } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-complexity' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , 'complexity' );

What is Cyclomatic and Halstead?

Documentation on this to come. For now, see jscomplexity.org

Reporter

Set the broadcast option to true to send the aggregated data over the grunt-event bus.

Emitted events are:

grunt-complexity.start

grunt-complexity.maintainability, payload

grunt-complexity.end

{ filepath : /path/ to/file, valid : true | false , maintainability : 123.42 }

Contributing

This repo has a submodule, so after you npm install , you'll want to run:

git submodule init git submodule update cd test /grunt.0.4 npm install cd ...

Tests can be run with npm test .

License

grunt-complexity is released under the MIT License.

Contributors

Nate Hunzaker(nhunzaker)

Golo Roden (goloroden)

Tomasz Drwięga (tomusdrw)

Doug Avery (averyvery)

Jozsef Kozma (jzsfkzm)

Patrick Williams (pwmckenna)

Luís Couto (Couto)

Roman Liutikov (roman01la)

Nick Weingartner (streetlight)

David Linse (davidlinse)

Tim Carry (pixelastic)

