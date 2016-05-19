Compiles handlebar templates, outputs static HTML
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-compile-handlebars
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-compile-handlebars');
grunt-compile-handlebars takes in a handlebars template (and optionally static pre and post html), runs a dataset over it, and outputs static html.
You have ton of data that rarely changes that you want to template.
There are a lot of different ways to input data, it accepts most any dynamic and static input. Heres a few of the ways you can use it
'compile-handlebars': {
allStatic: {
files: [{
src: 'test/fixtures/template.handlebars',
dest: 'tmp/allStatic.html'
}],
preHTML: 'test/fixtures/pre-dev.html',
postHTML: 'test/fixtures/post-dev.html',
templateData: 'test/fixtures/data.json'
},
dynamicHandlebars: {
files: [{
src: '<h1></h1>',
dest: 'tmp/dynamicHandlebars.html'
}],
templateData: {},
handlebars: 'node_modules/handlebars'
},
jsonHandlebars: {
files: [{
src: 'test/fixtures/sweedishTemplate.json',
dest: 'tmp/sweedish.json'
}],
templateData: 'test/fixtures/sweedishData.json'
},
dynamicTemplate: {
files: [{
src: '<h1>{{salutation}}{{punctuation}} {{location}}</h1>',
dest: 'tmp/dynamicTemplate.html'
}],
template: '<h1>{{salutation}}{{punctuation}} {{location}}</h1>',
templateData: 'test/fixtures/data.json'
},
dynamicTemplateData: {
files: [{
src: 'test/fixtures/template.handlebars',
dest: 'tmp/dynamicTemplateData.html'
}],
templateData: {
"salutation": "Hallo",
"punctuation": ",",
"location": "Welt"
}
},
dynamicPre: {
files: [{
src: 'test/fixtures/template.handlebars',
dest: 'tmp/dynamicPre.html'
}],
preHTML: '<header>INLINE HEADER</header>',
templateData: 'test/fixtures/data.json'
},
dynamicPost: {
files: [{
src: 'test/fixtures/template.handlebars',
dest: 'tmp/dynamicPost.html'
}],
postHTML: '<footer>INLINE FOOTER</footer>',
templateData: 'test/fixtures/data.json'
},
anyArray: {
files: [{
src: ['test/fixtures/deep/romanian.handlebars', 'test/fixtures/deep/german.handlebars'],
dest: ['tmp/deep/romanian.html','tmp/deep/german.html']
}],
templateData: ['test/fixtures/deep/romanian.json', 'test/fixtures/deep/german.json'],
helpers: ['test/helpers/super_helper.js'],
partials: ['test/fixtures/deep/shared/foo.handlebars']
},
globbedTemplateAndOutput: {
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'test/fixtures/',
src: 'deep/**/*.handlebars',
dest: 'tmp/',
ext: '.html'
}],
templateData: 'test/fixtures/deep/**/*.json',
helpers: 'test/helpers/**/*.js',
partials: 'test/fixtures/deep/shared/**/*.handlebars'
},
globalJsonGlobbedTemplate: {
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'test/fixtures/',
src: 'deep/**/*.handlebars',
dest: 'tmp/',
ext: '.html'
}],
templateData: 'test/fixtures/deep/**/*.json',
helpers: 'test/helpers/**/*.js',
partials: 'test/fixtures/deep/shared/**/*.handlebars',
globals: [
'test/globals/info.json',
'test/globals/textspec.json',
{
textspec: {
"ps": "P.S. from Gruntfile.js"
}
}
]
},
registerFullPath: {
files: [{
src: '<h1>{{salutation}}{{punctuation}} {{location}}</h1>{{> test/fixtures/deep/shared/pathTest}}',
dest: 'tmp/fullPath.html'
}],
templateData: {
"salutation": "Hallo",
"punctuation": ",",
"location": "Welt"
},
partials: 'test/fixtures/deep/shared/**/*.handlebars',
registerFullPath: true
},
concatGlobbed: {
files: [{
src: 'test/fixtures/deep/**/*.handlebars',
dest: 'tmp/concatGlobbed.html'
}],
templateData: 'test/fixtures/deep/**/*.json'
},
oneTemplateToManyOutputs: {
files: [{
src: 'test/fixtures/template.handlebars',
dest: ['tmp/oneTemplateToManyOutputs1.html', 'tmp/oneTemplateToManyOutputs2.html']
}],
templateData: ['test/fixtures/oneTemplateToManyOutputs1.json', 'test/fixtures/oneTemplateToManyOutputs2.json']
}
},
The available configuration options are as follows
Unless otherwise noted, all configurable values can be represented as
template configuration
files - A typical grunt files object. The
src are your handlebar templates, the
dest is your html ouput. See the grunt documentation and the usage examples above for more info on how to use this object.
preHTML - Static text to be inserted before the compiled template
postHTML - Static text to be inserted after the compiled template
__
templateData ~~ The data being fed to compiled template, in addition to the normal configurable values, this can be
globals - globals that can be included, useful for when you have template specific data, but want some data available to all templates
helpers - handlebars helpers
partials - handlebars partials
registerFullPath - normally, helpers and partials are registered under their basename, rather than their path (e.g. partial at
partials/deep/awesomePartial.handlebars is registered as
{{> awesomePartial}}). When set to
true, helpers and partials are registered under their full paths (e.g. {{> partials/deep/awesomePartial}}), to prevent clobbering after resolving globbed values.
handlebars - a string representing the path to an instance of handlebars (if you don't want to use the bundeled version).
Note: This cannot be
require('handlebars'), as that creates a circular reference. You need to pass the path to the instance you want to use, i.e.
handlebars: "./node_modules/handlebars"
When you specify templates using globs, the values from
template are used to create the values for output, for example, if your file structure looks like this
|-foo
|-bar.handlebars
|-baz.handlebars
|-bar.json
|-baz.json
and your configuration looks like this
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: './foo/',
src: '*.handlebars',
dest: './foo/',
ext: '.html'
}],
"templateData": "./foo/*.json",
the output would be
./foo/bar.html and
./foo/baz.html
I had to work with several hundred repeated data structures that never changed. Keeping them all in html was silly, but pushing out a template engine for the end user to compile the same information multiple times was even sillier. This allows you to have your templated cake and eat it too.
