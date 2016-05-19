Compiles handlebar templates, outputs static HTML

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-compile-handlebars

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-compile-handlebars' );

Documentation

Who

patrick kettner - a web developer who consistently worked with large static data sets.

What

grunt-compile-handlebars takes in a handlebars template (and optionally static pre and post html), runs a dataset over it, and outputs static html.

Where

inside of a grunt task. I assume you know what gruntjs is, but if not - gruntjs.com

When

You have ton of data that rarely changes that you want to template.

How

There are a lot of different ways to input data, it accepts most any dynamic and static input. Heres a few of the ways you can use it

'compile-handlebars' : { allStatic : { files : [{ src : 'test/fixtures/template.handlebars' , dest : 'tmp/allStatic.html' }], preHTML : 'test/fixtures/pre-dev.html' , postHTML : 'test/fixtures/post-dev.html' , templateData : 'test/fixtures/data.json' }, dynamicHandlebars : { files : [{ src : '<h1></h1>' , dest : 'tmp/dynamicHandlebars.html' }], templateData : {}, handlebars : 'node_modules/handlebars' }, jsonHandlebars : { files : [{ src : 'test/fixtures/sweedishTemplate.json' , dest : 'tmp/sweedish.json' }], templateData : 'test/fixtures/sweedishData.json' }, dynamicTemplate : { files : [{ src : '<h1>{{salutation}}{{punctuation}} {{location}}</h1>' , dest : 'tmp/dynamicTemplate.html' }], template : '<h1>{{salutation}}{{punctuation}} {{location}}</h1>' , templateData : 'test/fixtures/data.json' }, dynamicTemplateData : { files : [{ src : 'test/fixtures/template.handlebars' , dest : 'tmp/dynamicTemplateData.html' }], templateData : { "salutation" : "Hallo" , "punctuation" : "," , "location" : "Welt" } }, dynamicPre : { files : [{ src : 'test/fixtures/template.handlebars' , dest : 'tmp/dynamicPre.html' }], preHTML : '<header>INLINE HEADER</header>' , templateData : 'test/fixtures/data.json' }, dynamicPost : { files : [{ src : 'test/fixtures/template.handlebars' , dest : 'tmp/dynamicPost.html' }], postHTML : '<footer>INLINE FOOTER</footer>' , templateData : 'test/fixtures/data.json' }, anyArray : { files : [{ src : [ 'test/fixtures/deep/romanian.handlebars' , 'test/fixtures/deep/german.handlebars' ], dest : [ 'tmp/deep/romanian.html' , 'tmp/deep/german.html' ] }], templateData : [ 'test/fixtures/deep/romanian.json' , 'test/fixtures/deep/german.json' ], helpers : [ 'test/helpers/super_helper.js' ], partials : [ 'test/fixtures/deep/shared/foo.handlebars' ] }, globbedTemplateAndOutput : { files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'test/fixtures/' , src : 'deep/**/*.handlebars' , dest : 'tmp/' , ext : '.html' }], templateData : 'test/fixtures/deep/**/*.json' , helpers : 'test/helpers/**/*.js' , partials : 'test/fixtures/deep/shared/**/*.handlebars' }, globalJsonGlobbedTemplate : { files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'test/fixtures/' , src : 'deep/**/*.handlebars' , dest : 'tmp/' , ext : '.html' }], templateData : 'test/fixtures/deep/**/*.json' , helpers : 'test/helpers/**/*.js' , partials : 'test/fixtures/deep/shared/**/*.handlebars' , globals : [ 'test/globals/info.json' , 'test/globals/textspec.json' , { textspec : { "ps" : "P.S. from Gruntfile.js" } } ] }, registerFullPath : { files : [{ src : '<h1>{{salutation}}{{punctuation}} {{location}}</h1>{{> test/fixtures/deep/shared/pathTest}}' , dest : 'tmp/fullPath.html' }], templateData : { "salutation" : "Hallo" , "punctuation" : "," , "location" : "Welt" }, partials : 'test/fixtures/deep/shared/**/*.handlebars' , registerFullPath : true }, concatGlobbed : { files : [{ src : 'test/fixtures/deep/**/*.handlebars' , dest : 'tmp/concatGlobbed.html' }], templateData : 'test/fixtures/deep/**/*.json' }, oneTemplateToManyOutputs : { files : [{ src : 'test/fixtures/template.handlebars' , dest : [ 'tmp/oneTemplateToManyOutputs1.html' , 'tmp/oneTemplateToManyOutputs2.html' ] }], templateData : [ 'test/fixtures/oneTemplateToManyOutputs1.json' , 'test/fixtures/oneTemplateToManyOutputs2.json' ] } },

The available configuration options are as follows

Unless otherwise noted, all configurable values can be represented as

a string representing the path to a specific file

a string representing the path to a globbed representation of the files, matched up against the values resolved from the template configuration

configuration an array of literal paths, globbed paths, or a combination of the two

files - A typical grunt files object. The src are your handlebar templates, the dest is your html ouput. See the grunt documentation and the usage examples above for more info on how to use this object.

preHTML - Static text to be inserted before the compiled template postHTML - Static text to be inserted after the compiled template

__ templateData ~~ The data being fed to compiled template, in addition to the normal configurable values, this can be

an inline string representation of a data (I don't know why you would do that though, when you can do...)

an inline JSON representation of a data

globals - globals that can be included, useful for when you have template specific data, but want some data available to all templates helpers - handlebars helpers partials - handlebars partials

registerFullPath - normally, helpers and partials are registered under their basename, rather than their path (e.g. partial at partials/deep/awesomePartial.handlebars is registered as {{> awesomePartial}} ). When set to true , helpers and partials are registered under their full paths (e.g. {{> partials/deep/awesomePartial}}), to prevent clobbering after resolving globbed values.

handlebars - a string representing the path to an instance of handlebars (if you don't want to use the bundeled version). Note: This cannot be require('handlebars') , as that creates a circular reference. You need to pass the path to the instance you want to use, i.e. handlebars: "./node_modules/handlebars"

A note on globing

When you specify templates using globs, the values from template are used to create the values for output, for example, if your file structure looks like this

|-foo |-bar.handlebars |-baz.handlebars |-bar.json |-baz.json

and your configuration looks like this

files: [{ expand: true , cwd: './foo/' , src: '*.handlebars' , dest: './foo/' , ext: '.html' }], "templateData": "./foo/*.json" ,

the output would be ./foo/bar.html and ./foo/baz.html

Why

I had to work with several hundred repeated data structures that never changed. Keeping them all in html was silly, but pushing out a template engine for the end user to compile the same information multiple times was even sillier. This allows you to have your templated cake and eat it too.

Release History

2.0.2 - Gadge - fixup Grunt PeerDeps requirement for 1.0 compatibility, have templateData return an empty object when omitted

2.0.1 - Candy - @jrylander updated the lodash dependency to fix breakages introduced in lodash v4

2.0.0 - Jed - @timhettler rewrote larges swaths of the task to use the Grunt file object

1.0.1 - Lazy-Eye - @gapipro added path cache for partials and helpers, and fixed using mulitple templates with the same filename

1.0.0 - Serge - Add inline object support for globals , fix outputInInput

, fix 0.7.8 - Eli - add outputInInput setting to send outputted files back to their handlebars directory

setting to send outputted files back to their handlebars directory 0.7.7 - Uzi - swap out JSON.parse for alce.parse , allowing for (technically invalid) single quoted json

for , allowing for (technically invalid) single quoted json 0.7.6 - Kristofferson - explicitly check that isGlob is undefined, preventing a false negative on empty strings

is undefined, preventing a false negative on empty strings 0.7.5 - Redford - add registerFullPath option to prevent partial/helper registration clobbering, update README

option to prevent partial/helper registration clobbering, update README 0.7.4 - M. Jean - don't send objects to handlebars.compile, code cleanup

0.7.3 - Cousin Ben - switch from require to readFile to allow for html in partials

0.7.2 - Bernice - @stimmins improved handling of templateData and globals

0.7.1 - Margaret - fix 0.8 compatibility

0.7.0 - Rosemary - Allow for arrays instead of globbing, remove depreicated grunt methods

0.6.3 - Pelé - @mattcg fixed an issue with large amounts of templates

0.6.2 - Dignan - @goette added support for a global json config

0.6.1 - Grace - @robinqu added support for handlebars partials

0.6.0 - Future Man - added globbing, lots more test

0.4.0 - Oseary - upgraded to grunt 0.4, removed extra tasks, added tests

0.0.2 - Inez - changed to grunt's native json parser (thanks to @sebslomski). Updated Readme

0.0.1 - Dudley - Initial commit

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Patrick Kettner Licensed under the MIT license.