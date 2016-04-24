openbase logo
gcs

grunt-compare-size

by Rick Waldron
0.4.2

Compare file sizes on this branch to master

Readme

grunt-compare-size

Compare file sizes on this branch to master

Getting Started

Add this to your project's Gruntfile.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-compare-size');

Then add "grunt-compare-size" to your package.json dependencies.

Then install the plugin with: npm install

The name to use in your own task definitions is compare_size (with an underscore).

Documentation

Add an entry to your Gruntfile.js's initConfig object, which will define the files to measure the size of. The last file in the list will also be gzipped and measured.

  ...

  compare_size: {
    files: [
      "library.js",
      "library.min.js"
    ],
    options: {
      // Location of stored size data
      cache: ".sizecache.json",

      // Compressor label-function pairs
      compress: {
        gz: function( fileContents ) {
          return require("gzip-js").zip( fileContents, {} ).length;
        },
        otherCompressorLabel: function( fileContents ) {
          return compressedSize( fileContents );
        },
        ...
      }
    }
  }

  ...

To run a size comparison:

grunt compare_size

To get compressed comparisons of a single file:

grunt compare_size::<file>

To add a labeled measurement to the saved list of measurements:

grunt compare_size:add:<label>:...

To remove a labeled measurement:

grunt compare_size:remove:<label>:...

To view all saved measurements:

grunt compare_size:list

To clear out all saved measurements:

grunt compare_size:empty

To clear out all but some saved measurements:

grunt compare_size:prune:keep:alsoKeep:...

Testing

Run tests like:


# local grunt install
$ grunt

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Rick Waldron waldron.rick@gmail.com, Corey Frang gnarf@gnarf.net, Richard Gibson richard.gibson@gmail.com, Mike Sherov mike.sherov@gmail.com Licensed under the MIT license.

