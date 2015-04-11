Combine matching media queries into one media query definition. Useful for CSS generated by preprocessors using nested media queries.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-combine-mq --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-combine-mq');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
combine_mq to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
combine_mq: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
}
}
});
In this example, the default options are used to do combine media queries in all
.css files in the
src directory and outputs them to the
dist directory.
grunt.initConfig({
combine_mq: {
default_options: {
expand: true,
cwd: 'src',
src: '*.css',
dest: 'dist/'
}
}
});
In this example, the custom options are used to do combine media queries in the
test.css files in the
src directory and outputs to the
dist directory with a new filename -
new_filename.css.
grunt.initConfig({
combine_mq: {
new_filename: {
options: {
beautify: false
},
src: 'src/test.css',
dest: 'dist/new_filename.css'
}
}
});
To contribute check the GitHub issues then work away!
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
See releases for more info.