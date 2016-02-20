openbase logo
gcm

grunt-combine-media-queries

by John Cashmore
1.0.20 (see all)

Combine matching media queries into one media query definition. Useful for CSS generated by preprocessors using nested media queries.

Readme

Code Climate

Combine media queries

Combine matching media queries into one media query definition. Useful for CSS generated by preprocessors using nested media queries.

This was written as a solution to a problem we have using LESS CSS for our mobile first sites.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-combine-media-queries --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-combine-media-queries');

The "cmq" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named cmq to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  cmq: {
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    }
  }
})

Options

log

Type: boolean Default: false

Log processed media queries.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, all the css files in test are processed and moved to the folder tmp

grunt.initConfig({
  cmq: {
    options: {
      log: false
    },
    your_target: {
      files: {
        'tmp': ['test/*.css']
      }
    }
  }
})

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 13-02-14 - v1.0.12
  • 13-02-14 - v1.0.11
  • 13-02-14 - v1.0.10
  • 28-10-13 - v1.0.9 - Support dynamic mapping
  • 28-10-13 - v1.0.8 - Package.json fix
  • 27-10-13 - v1.0.7 - Package.json fix
  • 01-09-13 - v1.0.6 - Comments are now preserved in CSS output.
  • 30-07-13 - v1.0.2 - Ordering now done by min-width, min-height, max-width, max-height and print.
  • 26-07-13 - v1.0.1 - Breaking change task name changed to cmq.
  • 26-07-13 - v1.0.0 - Initial release. Currently only works for CSS written mobile-first and will only order by 'min-width'.

