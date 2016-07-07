openbase logo
grunt-colorguard

by Elliott Williams
0.2.0 (see all)

Find and catch color collisions at build time.

Overview

Readme

grunt-colorguard

Scan your application's css files for colors that are too-similar and conflict with each other. This task will output an error to Grunt's log if there are any color conflicts in the css files passed to it.

NPM

This plugin uses css-colorguard from SlexAxton in a Grunt task.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-colorguard --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-colorguard');

The "colorguard" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named colorguard to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  colorguard: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    },
  },
});

Options

options.threshold

Type: Number Default value: 3

How different two colors have to be to trigger a collision. 0 through 100. Lower is more similar. Anything below 3 warns you.

options.ignore

Type: Array Default value: [] Example value: ['#333333', '#444444']

A list of colors to ignore entirely.

options.whitelist

Type: Array Default value: [[]] Example value: [['#010101', '#020202']]

A list of color combinations to ignore.

Usage Examples

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({
  colorguard: {
    options: {},
    files: [{
      src: ['src/fixtures/testing.css', 'src/fixtures/testing2.css'],
    }],
  },
});

Output:

#010101 [line: 2] is too close (0.1574963682909058) to #020202 [line: 5]

Custom Options

grunt.initConfig({
  colorguard: {
    options: {
      whitelist: [['#010101', '#020202']]
    },
    files: [{
      src: ['src/fixtures/testing.css', 'src/fixtures/testing2.css'],
    }],
  },
});

Output:

3 colors analyzed. No collisions detected.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 0.2 Reports the filename and line number of a collision.
  • 0.1 Initial release.

