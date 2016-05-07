Compile coffee-react-transform CJSX files to JavaScript.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0

For version compatibility with React, see coffee-react version compatibility

note

npm install grunt-coffee-react --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-coffee-react' );

'cjsx' task

Run this task with the grunt cjsx command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

separator

Type: String Default: linefeed

Concatenated files will be joined on this string.

bare

Type: boolean

Compile the JavaScript without the top-level function safety wrapper.

join

Type: boolean Default: false

When compiling multiple CJSX files into a single .js file, concatenate first.

sourceMap

Type: boolean Default: false

Compile JavaScript and create a .map file linking it to the CJSX source. When compiling multiple .coffee files to a single .js file, concatenation occurs as though the 'join' option is enabled

sourceMapDir

Type: String Default: (same path as your compiled js files)

Generated source map files will be created here.

joinExt

Type: String Default: '.src.coffee'

Resulting extension when joining multiple CJSX files.

Usage Examples

cjsx: { compile : { files : { 'path/to/result.js' : 'path/to/source.coffee' , 'path/to/another.js' : [ 'path/to/sources/*.cjsx' , 'path/to/more/*.coffee' ] } }, compileBare : { options : { bare : true }, files : { 'path/to/result.js' : 'path/to/source.coffee' , 'path/to/another.js' : [ 'path/to/sources/*.cjsx' , 'path/to/more/*.coffee' ] } }, compileJoined : { options : { join : true }, files : { 'path/to/result.js' : 'path/to/source.coffee' , 'path/to/another.js' : [ 'path/to/sources/*.cjsx' , 'path/to/more/*.coffee' ] } }, compileWithMaps : { options : { sourceMap : true }, files : { 'path/to/result.js' : 'path/to/source.coffee' , 'path/to/another.js' : [ 'path/to/sources/*.cjsx' , 'path/to/more/*.coffee' ] } }, compileWithMapsDir : { options : { sourceMap : true , sourceMapDir : 'path/to/maps/' }, files : { 'path/to/result.js' : 'path/to/source.coffee' } }, glob_to_multiple : { expand : true , flatten : true , cwd : 'path/to' , src : [ '*.coffee' ], dest : 'path/to/dest/' , ext : '.js' } }