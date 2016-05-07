Compile coffee-react-transform CJSX files to JavaScript.
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.0
For version compatibility with React, see coffee-react version compatibility
note
npm install grunt-coffee-react --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-coffee-react');
Run this task with the
grunt cjsx command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Type:
String
Default: linefeed
Concatenated files will be joined on this string.
Type:
boolean
Compile the JavaScript without the top-level function safety wrapper.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
When compiling multiple CJSX files into a single .js file, concatenate first.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Compile JavaScript and create a .map file linking it to the CJSX source. When compiling multiple .coffee files to a single .js file, concatenation occurs as though the 'join' option is enabled
Type:
String
Default: (same path as your compiled js files)
Generated source map files will be created here.
Type:
String
Default: '.src.coffee'
Resulting extension when joining multiple CJSX files.
cjsx: {
compile: {
files: {
'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee', // 1:1 compile
'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.cjsx', 'path/to/more/*.coffee'] // compile and concat into single file
}
},
compileBare: {
options: {
bare: true
},
files: {
'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee', // 1:1 compile
'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.cjsx', 'path/to/more/*.coffee'] // compile and concat into single file
}
},
compileJoined: {
options: {
join: true
},
files: {
'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee', // 1:1 compile, identical output to join = false
'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.cjsx', 'path/to/more/*.coffee'] // concat then compile into single file
}
},
compileWithMaps: {
options: {
sourceMap: true
},
files: {
'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee', // 1:1 compile
'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.cjsx', 'path/to/more/*.coffee'] // concat then compile into single file
}
},
compileWithMapsDir: {
options: {
sourceMap: true,
sourceMapDir: 'path/to/maps/' // source map files will be created here
},
files: {
'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee'
}
},
glob_to_multiple: {
expand: true,
flatten: true,
cwd: 'path/to',
src: ['*.coffee'],
dest: 'path/to/dest/',
ext: '.js'
}
}
For more examples on how to use the
expand API to manipulate the default dynamic path construction in the
glob_to_multiple examples, see "Building the files object dynamically" in the grunt wiki entry Configuring Tasks.