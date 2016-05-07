openbase logo
gcr

grunt-coffee-react

by James Friend
5.0.2 (see all)

DEPRECATED – Compile CJSX files to JavaScript using Grunt

Documentation
Downloads/wk

656

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

grunt-coffee-react

Compile coffee-react-transform CJSX files to JavaScript.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0

For version compatibility with React, see coffee-react version compatibility

note

npm install grunt-coffee-react --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-coffee-react');

'cjsx' task

Run this task with the grunt cjsx command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

separator

Type: String Default: linefeed

Concatenated files will be joined on this string.

bare

Type: boolean

Compile the JavaScript without the top-level function safety wrapper.

join

Type: boolean Default: false

When compiling multiple CJSX files into a single .js file, concatenate first.

sourceMap

Type: boolean Default: false

Compile JavaScript and create a .map file linking it to the CJSX source. When compiling multiple .coffee files to a single .js file, concatenation occurs as though the 'join' option is enabled

sourceMapDir

Type: String Default: (same path as your compiled js files)

Generated source map files will be created here.

joinExt

Type: String Default: '.src.coffee'

Resulting extension when joining multiple CJSX files.

Usage Examples

cjsx: {
  compile: {
    files: {
      'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee', // 1:1 compile
      'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.cjsx', 'path/to/more/*.coffee'] // compile and concat into single file
    }
  },

  compileBare: {
    options: {
      bare: true
    },
    files: {
      'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee', // 1:1 compile
      'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.cjsx', 'path/to/more/*.coffee'] // compile and concat into single file
    }
  },

  compileJoined: {
    options: {
      join: true
    },
    files: {
      'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee', // 1:1 compile, identical output to join = false
      'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.cjsx', 'path/to/more/*.coffee'] // concat then compile into single file
    }
  },

  compileWithMaps: {
    options: {
      sourceMap: true
    },
    files: {
      'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee', // 1:1 compile
      'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.cjsx', 'path/to/more/*.coffee'] // concat then compile into single file
    }
  },

  compileWithMapsDir: {
    options: {
      sourceMap: true,
      sourceMapDir: 'path/to/maps/' // source map files will be created here
    },
    files: {
      'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee'
    }
  },

  glob_to_multiple: {
    expand: true,
    flatten: true,
    cwd: 'path/to',
    src: ['*.coffee'],
    dest: 'path/to/dest/',
    ext: '.js'
  }

}

For more examples on how to use the expand API to manipulate the default dynamic path construction in the glob_to_multiple examples, see "Building the files object dynamically" in the grunt wiki entry Configuring Tasks.

