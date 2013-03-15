Hi everyone. This repository is no longer maintained as there's the excellent grunt-contrib-coffee that is maintained by the actual gruntjs team. Please use that going forward and thanks.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-coffee
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-coffee');
Then add some configuration for the plugin like so:
grunt.initConfig({
...
coffee: {
app: {
src: ['path/to/coffee/files/*.coffee'],
dest: 'where/you/want/your/js/files',
options: {
bare: true
}
}
},
...
});
Then just run
grunt coffee and enjoy!
Grunt Coffee will, by default, run coffee with the
--bare flag set.
If you want to run it with the top level variable safety, make sure
you set your options to:
options: {
bare: false
}
If you have
dest path and want to preserve the directory structure of your coffee files, pass the
preserve_dirs option.
options: {
preserve_dirs: true
}
Also, if you just want to preserve the directory structure, starting from a base path, pass the
base_path option.
options: {
preserve_dirs: true,
base_path: 'path/to'
}
This will create the files under
where/you/want/your/js/files/coffee/files/.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
0.0.6 - addressed when Javascript files are included in the src matcher, thanks Enleur and brewster1134
0.0.5 - added
base_path option, thanks
siriux and
William.
0.0.4 - added preservation of directory structure, thanks Kevin. Also added a unique copy of the options for each call to the helper, thanks Ken.
0.0.3 - added relative compilation and compound file suffixes, thanks Pete. Also added real error messages, thanks Tim
0.0.2 - added the options object, thanks Derek!
0.0.1 - The bare minimum necessary... don't expect it to work
Copyright (c) 2012 Aaron D. Valade Licensed under the MIT license.