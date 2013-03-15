No Longer Maintained

Hi everyone. This repository is no longer maintained as there's the excellent grunt-contrib-coffee that is maintained by the actual gruntjs team. Please use that going forward and thanks.

JavaScripts your Coffee

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-coffee

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-coffee' );

Documentation

You'll need to install grunt-coffee first:

npm install grunt-coffee

Then modify your grunt.js file by adding the following line:

grunt .loadNpmTasks ( 'grunt-coffee' );

Then add some configuration for the plugin like so:

grunt .initConfig ({ ... coffee : { app : { src : [ 'path/to/coffee/files/*.coffee' ], dest : 'where/you/want/your/js/files' , options : { bare : true } } }, ... });

Then just run grunt coffee and enjoy!

Grunt Coffee will, by default, run coffee with the --bare flag set. If you want to run it with the top level variable safety, make sure you set your options to:

options : { bare : false }

If you have dest path and want to preserve the directory structure of your coffee files, pass the preserve_dirs option.

options : { preserve_dirs : true }

Also, if you just want to preserve the directory structure, starting from a base path, pass the base_path option.

options : { preserve_dirs : true, base_path: 'path/to' }

This will create the files under where/you/want/your/js/files/coffee/files/ .

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

0.0.6 - addressed when Javascript files are included in the src matcher, thanks Enleur and brewster1134

0.0.5 - added base_path option, thanks siriux and William.

0.0.4 - added preservation of directory structure, thanks Kevin. Also added a unique copy of the options for each call to the helper, thanks Ken.

0.0.3 - added relative compilation and compound file suffixes, thanks Pete. Also added real error messages, thanks Tim

0.0.2 - added the options object, thanks Derek!

0.0.1 - The bare minimum necessary... don't expect it to work

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Aaron D. Valade Licensed under the MIT license.