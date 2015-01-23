Transport javascript into cmd.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-cmd-transport --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-cmd-transport' );

The "transport" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named cmd_transport to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ transport : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

Type: Array Default value: ['sea-modules']

Where are the modules in the sea.

Type: String Default value: ""

Prepend idleading to generate the id of the module.

Type: Object Default value: {}

Alias of modules.

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Create a debugfile or not.

Type: Object

Options for handlebars compiler.

Configure handlebars ID:

options: { handlebars : { id : 'handlebars' } }

Type: Object

Uglify prettifier, you really don't have to change this value.

Transport a specific filetype with the right parser.

You can write your own parsers, for example coffeeParser :

options: { parsers : { '.coffee' : [coffeeParser] } }

Sorry for the missing documentation on how to write a parser.

Usage Examples

Gruntfile use default options.

grunt.initConfig({ transport : { target_name : { files : [{ cwd : 'src' , src : '**/*' , dest : 'dist' }] } } });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

Jan 23th, 2015 0.5.1

Fix css2js generate wrong code

Jan 22th, 2015 0.5.0

Support hash

Dec 4th, 2013 0.4.1

fix Windows path #58

Oct 15th, 2013 0.4.0

delete hack for grunt file object #45 not compatible

resolve deps error if require file and folder with the same name #50

Sep 4th, 2013 0.3.0

Remove styleBox id logic added in 0.2.12, now require outside css module do not adding to styleBox, that resolve lots of bugs.

Sep 4th, 2013 0.2.12

styleBox css module should has styleBox id.

Oct 28st, 2013 0.2.11

stylebox support array.

Oct 28st, 2013 0.2.10

stylebox support :root selector support id/deps sepecified don't resolve text!path/to/some.xx

Jul 1st, 2013 0.2.9

fix deps duplicate

Jun 27th, 2013 0.2.8

improve parsing css

add testcase

Jun 26th, 2013 0.2.7

improve log

remove .js extname in dependencies

add styleBox option

Jun 19th, 2013 0.2.6

Show parsing JS error log.

Jun 17th, 2013 0.2.5

Handlebars ID configurable.

Bugfix for not showing JS parse error.

May 28th, 2013 0.2.4

Use a specified version of Handlebars.

May 6th, 2013 `0.2.3

Don't stop the process when the file not exists.

April 25th, 2013 0.2.2

Fix on filter id.

April 15th, 2013 0.2.1

Restore tplParser.

April 11th, 2013 0.2.0

Changed the option configuration.

April 10th, 2013 0.1.3

Upgrade dependencies.

April 9th, 2013 0.1.2

Bugfix for parsing nested relative dependencies.

April 1st, 2013 0.1.1

Template process on source data.

April 1st, 2013 0.1.0

First version.