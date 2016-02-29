Grunt task for invalidating cache on Amazon AWS CloudFront with the official AWS SDK for node.js.

Get Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-cloudfront --save-dev

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-cloudfront' );

Usage

grunt.initConfig({ cloudfront : { options : { region : 'us-east-1' , distributionId : "YOUR_DISTRIBUTION_ID" , awsProfile : 'default' , listInvalidations : true , listDistributions : false , version : "1.0" }, dev : { options : { distributionId : '** DEV KEY **' }, CallerReference : Date .now().toString(), Paths : { Quantity : 1 , Items : [ '/index.html' ] } }, live : { options : { distributionId : '** LIVE KEY **' }, CallerReference : Date .now().toString(), Paths : { Quantity : 1 , Items : [ '/index.html' ] } } } });

AWS Credentials

If an awsProfile parameter is supplied, the aws-sdk will read credentials from that profile and use them for your invalidation job. If no awsProfile is supplied, credentials will be loaded from the following environment variables if available:

AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

You can also store them in a git ignored credential file and pass them as options to the grunt job:

{ "accessKeyId" : "ACCESS_KEY" , "secretAccessKey" : "SECRET_ACCESS_KEY" }

Then in the job options:

grunt.initConfig({ cloudfront : { options : { region : 'us-east-1' , distributionId : "YOUR_DISTRIBUTION_ID" , credentials :grunt.file.readJSON( 'path/to/aws/credentials.json' ), listInvalidations : true , listDistributions : false , version : "1.0" } }

Release History

January 21, 2014 - 0.2.1 Allow loading of AWS credentials from env

Allow loading of AWS credentials from env March 10, 2014 - 0.2.0 Add multi task option configuration (thanks @steve8708)

Add multi task option configuration (thanks @steve8708) February 27, 2014 - 0.1.1 Fix dependencies

Fix dependencies May 14, 2013 - 0.1.0 First release

License

Florent Lamoureux

Licensed under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2013 - http://www.payrollhero.com