Grunt task for invalidating cache on Amazon AWS CloudFront with the official AWS SDK for node.js.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-cloudfront --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-cloudfront');
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
cloudfront: {
options: {
region:'us-east-1', // your AWS region
distributionId:"YOUR_DISTRIBUTION_ID", // DistributionID where files are stored
awsProfile: 'default',
listInvalidations:true, // if you want to see the status of invalidations
listDistributions:false, // if you want to see your distributions list in the console
version:"1.0" // if you want to invalidate a specific version (file-1.0.js)
},
dev: {
options: {
distributionId: '** DEV KEY **'
},
CallerReference: Date.now().toString(),
Paths: {
Quantity: 1,
Items: [ '/index.html' ]
}
},
live: {
options: {
distributionId: '** LIVE KEY **'
},
CallerReference: Date.now().toString(),
Paths: {
Quantity: 1,
Items: [ '/index.html' ]
}
}
}
});
If an
awsProfile parameter is supplied, the aws-sdk will read credentials from that profile and use them for your invalidation job. If no awsProfile is supplied, credentials will be loaded from the following environment variables if available:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
You can also store them in a git ignored credential file and pass them as options to the grunt job:
{
"accessKeyId": "ACCESS_KEY",
"secretAccessKey": "SECRET_ACCESS_KEY"
}
Then in the job options:
grunt.initConfig({
cloudfront: {
options: {
region:'us-east-1', // your AWS region
distributionId:"YOUR_DISTRIBUTION_ID", // DistributionID where files are stored
credentials:grunt.file.readJSON('path/to/aws/credentials.json'), // !!Load them from a gitignored file
listInvalidations:true,
listDistributions:false,
version:"1.0"
}
}
Florent Lamoureux
Licensed under the MIT license.
Copyright (c) 2013 - http://www.payrollhero.com