Google Closure Tools for grunt:
deps.js
Install the module with:
npm install grunt-closure-tools
npm install grunt-closure-tools --save-dev
Then register the task by adding the following line to your
grunt.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-closure-tools');
Migration Guide from 0.3.x grunt config to 0.4.x
To get a grunt 0.3.x. compatible version please install with:
npm install grunt-closure-tools@0.6.13 --save-dev
The Grunt 0.3.x repository can be found frozen in this branch.
All three tasks (compiler, builder and depswriter) are multitasks, so you can specify several targets depending on the complexity of your project.
The Closure Compiler task has two requirements.
compilerFile The location of the compiler. Find the latest compiler.jar file here.
src The js files you want to compile.
You can fully configure how the compiler will behave, by setting directives in the
options. Every key will be used as a directive for the compiler.
You can use grunt file syntax (
<config:...> or
path/**/*.js) for the
js directive and for declaring externs, set in
options.externs.
Read more about the closure compiler here.
There is an NPM package that will install the closure compiler
.jar, check out the
superstartup-closure-compiler repository, the README there will give you examples of how to plug it to this package.
closureCompiler: {
options: {
// [REQUIRED] Path to closure compiler
compilerFile: 'path/to/closure/compiler.jar',
// [OPTIONAL] set to true if you want to check if files were modified
// before starting compilation (can save some time in large sourcebases)
checkModified: true,
// [OPTIONAL] Set Closure Compiler Directives here
compilerOpts: {
/**
* Keys will be used as directives for the compiler
* values can be strings or arrays.
* If no value is required use null
*
* The directive 'externs' is treated as a special case
* allowing a grunt file syntax (<config:...>, *)
*
* Following are some directive samples...
*/
compilation_level: 'ADVANCED_OPTIMIZATIONS',
externs: ['path/to/file.js', '/source/**/*.js'],
define: ["'goog.DEBUG=false'"],
warning_level: 'verbose',
jscomp_off: ['checkTypes', 'fileoverviewTags'],
summary_detail_level: 3,
output_wrapper: '"(function(){%output%}).call(this);"'
},
// [OPTIONAL] Set exec method options
execOpts: {
/**
* Set maxBuffer if you got message "Error: maxBuffer exceeded."
* Node default: 200*1024
*/
maxBuffer: 999999 * 1024
},
// [OPTIONAL] Java VM optimization options
// see https://code.google.com/p/closure-compiler/wiki/FAQ#What_are_the_recommended_Java_VM_command-line_options?
// Setting one of these to 'true' is strongly recommended,
// and can reduce compile times by 50-80% depending on compilation size
// and hardware.
// On server-class hardware, such as with Github's Travis hook,
// TieredCompilation should be used; on standard developer hardware,
// d32 may be better. Set as appropriate for your environment.
// Default for both is 'false'; do not set both to 'true'.
d32: true, // will use 'java -client -d32 -jar compiler.jar'
TieredCompilation: true // will use 'java -server -XX:+TieredCompilation -jar compiler.jar'
},
// any name that describes your task
targetName: {
/**
*[OPTIONAL] Here you can add new or override previous option of the Closure Compiler Directives.
* IMPORTANT! The feature is enabled as a temporary solution to [#738](https://github.com/gruntjs/grunt/issues/738).
* As soon as issue will be fixed this feature will be removed.
*/
TEMPcompilerOpts: {
}
// [OPTIONAL] Target files to compile. Can be a string, an array of strings
// or grunt file syntax (<config:...>, *)
src: 'path/to/file.js',
// [OPTIONAL] set an output file
dest: 'path/to/compiled_file.js'
}
}
Closure compiler is typically used to produce a single output file out of multiple input files. For such scenario you specify
src and
dest properties as in the sample above.
Grunt, however, has richer support for specifying source-destination mappings and you can leverage it for accomplishing
other compilation scenarios, e.g. compiling a single output file out of each source file as demonstrates the sample below. To support also generation of source maps for this case
you can specify
create_source_map in compilerOpts with value set to
null. This causes passing the
dest filename with suffix
.map to closure compiler's
create_source_map parameter
(this behavior is valid only when source-destination file mapping is specified for processing).
closureCompiler: {
options: {
// most options here omitted for brevity
compilerOpts: {
// most options here omitted for brevity
create_source_map: null,
/**
* When 'create_source_map' with value set to null is defined here AND the dest file is specified in
* the form of source-destination file mapping, the name of dest file extended with '.map' is passed
* as value of parameter 'create_source_map' to the compiler to enable a source map file per output file.
* E.g. for
* files: [
* {src: 'lib/a.js', dest: 'build/a.min.js'},
* {src: 'lib/b.js', dest: 'build/b.min.js'},
* ],
* the value of 'create_source_map' would be 'build/a.min.js.map' for the first mapping
* and 'build/b.min.js.map' for the second one.
*/
}
},
minify: {
/**
* Following sample uses dynamically created mappings, where src array of globs is evaluated
* and dest file is constructed for each source file by replacing its extension with '.min.js'.
*/
files: [
{
expand: true,
src: ['**/*.js', '!**/*.min.js'],
ext: '.min.js'
}
]
}
}
The Closure Builder task has 3 required directives:
closurebuilder.py file. One of the following two directives are required:
* **`closureLibraryPath`** A path to the Google Closure Library. From there we can infer the location of the closurebuilder.py file
* **`builder`** Directly reference the closurebuilder.py file
* **`inputs`** String, array or grunt file syntax to define build targets
* **`namespaces`** String or array to define namespaces to build
* **`src`** option of each target. Can be string or array.
The builder has the ability to compile on-the-fly the built files. To enable this option you need to set the option
compile to boolean
true and then set the location of the
compiler.jar file via the
compiler directive.
You can set all the compiler directives in the
compiler_options object. The
js directive is no longer required, as the builder takes care of that. The compiler directives follow the same logic as the ones in the Closure Compiler multitask described above.
Read more about the closure builder in this link.
closureBuilder: {
options: {
// [REQUIRED] To find the builder executable we need either the path to
// closure library or directly the filepath to the builder:
closureLibraryPath: 'path/to/closure-library', // path to closure library
// [OPTIONAL] You can define an alternative path of the builder.
// If set it trumps 'closureLibraryPath' which will not be required.
builder: 'path/to/closurebuilder.py',
// [REQUIRED] One of the two following options is required:
inputs: 'string|Array', // input files (can just be the entry point)
namespaces: 'string|Array', // namespaces
// [OPTIONAL] Define the Python binary:
pythonBinary: '/path/to/binary/python/',
// [OPTIONAL] The location of the compiler.jar
// This is required if you set the option "compile" to true.
compilerFile: 'path/to/compiler.jar',
// [OPTIONAL] output_mode can be 'list', 'script' or 'compiled'.
// If compile is set to true, 'compiled' mode is enforced.
// Default is 'script'.
output_mode: '',
// [OPTIONAL] if we want builder to perform compile
compile: false, // boolean
compilerOpts: {
/**
* Go wild here...
* any key will be used as an option for the compiler
* value can be a string or an array
* If no value is required use null
*/
},
// [OPTIONAL] Set exec method options
execOpts: {
/**
* Set maxBuffer if you got message "Error: maxBuffer exceeded."
* Node default: 200*1024
*/
maxBuffer: 999999 * 1024
}
},
// any name that describes your operation
targetName: {
// [REQUIRED] paths to be traversed to build the dependencies
src: 'string|Array',
// [OPTIONAL] if not set, will output to stdout
dest: ''
}
}
The Closure DepsWriter task has 1 required directive:
depswriter.py file. One of the following two directives is required:
* **`closureLibraryPath`** A path to the Google Closure Library. From there we can infer the location of the depswriter.py file
* **`depswriter`** Directly reference the depswriter.py file
Read more about depswriter here.
closureDepsWriter: {
options: {
// [REQUIRED] To find the depswriter executable we need either the path to
// closure library or the depswriter executable full path:
closureLibraryPath: 'path/to/closure-library',
// [OPTIONAL] Define the full path to the executable directly.
// If set it trumps 'closureLibraryPath' which will not be required.
depswriter: 'path/to/depswriter.py', // filepath to depswriter
// [OPTIONAL] Root directory to scan. Can be string or array
root: ['source/ss', 'source/closure-library', 'source/showcase'],
// [OPTIONAL] Root with prefix takes a pair of strings separated with a space,
// so proper way to use it is to suround with quotes.
// can be a string or array
root_with_prefix: '"source/ss ../../ss"',
// [OPTIONAL] string or array
path_with_depspath: ''
},
// any name that describes your operation
targetName: {
// [OPTIONAL] Set file targets. Can be a string, array or
// grunt file syntax (<config:...> or *)
src: 'path/to/awesome.js',
// [OPTIONAL] If not set, will output to stdout
dest: ''
}
}
pythonBinary defines the Python binary.
task-closure-tools.
...read the full changelog.
Copyright ©2015 Thanasis Polychronakis Licensed under the MIT license.