Google Closure Tools for grunt:

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install grunt-closure-tools

npm install grunt-closure-tools --save-dev

Then register the task by adding the following line to your grunt.js :

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-closure-tools' );

Grunt 0.3.x compatibility

Migration Guide from 0.3.x grunt config to 0.4.x

To get a grunt 0.3.x. compatible version please install with:

npm install grunt-closure-tools@0.6.13 --save-dev

The Grunt 0.3.x repository can be found frozen in this branch.

Documentation

All three tasks (compiler, builder and depswriter) are multitasks, so you can specify several targets depending on the complexity of your project.

Closure Compiler

The Closure Compiler task has two requirements.

compilerFile The location of the compiler. Find the latest compiler.jar file here. src The js files you want to compile.

You can fully configure how the compiler will behave, by setting directives in the options . Every key will be used as a directive for the compiler.

You can use grunt file syntax ( <config:...> or path/**/*.js ) for the js directive and for declaring externs, set in options.externs .

Read more about the closure compiler here.

There is an NPM package that will install the closure compiler .jar , check out the superstartup-closure-compiler repository, the README there will give you examples of how to plug it to this package.

Sample Config for The Closure Compiler

closureCompiler: { options : { compilerFile : 'path/to/closure/compiler.jar' , checkModified : true , compilerOpts : { compilation_level : 'ADVANCED_OPTIMIZATIONS' , externs : [ 'path/to/file.js' , '/source/**/*.js' ], define : [ "'goog.DEBUG=false'" ], warning_level : 'verbose' , jscomp_off : [ 'checkTypes' , 'fileoverviewTags' ], summary_detail_level : 3 , output_wrapper : '"(function(){%output%}).call(this);"' }, execOpts : { maxBuffer : 999999 * 1024 }, d32 : true , TieredCompilation : true }, targetName : { TEMPcompilerOpts : { } src : 'path/to/file.js' , dest : 'path/to/compiled_file.js' } }

Closure compiler is typically used to produce a single output file out of multiple input files. For such scenario you specify src and dest properties as in the sample above. Grunt, however, has richer support for specifying source-destination mappings and you can leverage it for accomplishing other compilation scenarios, e.g. compiling a single output file out of each source file as demonstrates the sample below. To support also generation of source maps for this case you can specify create_source_map in compilerOpts with value set to null . This causes passing the dest filename with suffix .map to closure compiler's create_source_map parameter (this behavior is valid only when source-destination file mapping is specified for processing).

closureCompiler: { options : { compilerOpts : { create_source_map : null , } }, minify : { files : [ { expand : true , src : [ '**/*.js' , '!**/*.min.js' ], ext : '.min.js' } ] } }

Closure Builder

The Closure Builder task has 3 required directives:

A way to find the closurebuilder.py file. One of the following two directives are required:

* * *`closureLibraryPath`* * A path to the Google Closure Library. From there we can infer the location of the closurebuilder.py file * * *`builder`* * Directly reference the closurebuilder.py file

An input method must be defined. One of the following two directives is required:

* **`inputs`** String , array or grunt file syntax to define build targets * **`namespaces`** String or array to define namespaces to build

The root targets of the closureBuilder. These are defined in the:

* **`src`** option of each target. Can be string or array .

The builder has the ability to compile on-the-fly the built files. To enable this option you need to set the option compile to boolean true and then set the location of the compiler.jar file via the compiler directive.

You can set all the compiler directives in the compiler_options object. The js directive is no longer required, as the builder takes care of that. The compiler directives follow the same logic as the ones in the Closure Compiler multitask described above.

Read more about the closure builder in this link.

Sample Config for The Closure Builder

closureBuilder: { options : { closureLibraryPath : 'path/to/closure-library' , builder : 'path/to/closurebuilder.py' , inputs : 'string|Array' , namespaces : 'string|Array' , pythonBinary : '/path/to/binary/python/' , compilerFile : 'path/to/compiler.jar' , output_mode : '' , compile : false , compilerOpts : { }, execOpts : { maxBuffer : 999999 * 1024 } }, targetName : { src : 'string|Array' , dest : '' } }

Closure DepsWriter

The Closure DepsWriter task has 1 required directive:

A way to find the depswriter.py file. One of the following two directives is required:

* * *`closureLibraryPath`* * A path to the Google Closure Library. From there we can infer the location of the depswriter.py file * * *`depswriter`* * Directly reference the depswriter.py file

Read more about depswriter here.

Sample Config for The Closure DepsWriter

closureDepsWriter: { options : { closureLibraryPath : 'path/to/closure-library' , depswriter : 'path/to/depswriter.py' , root : [ 'source/ss' , 'source/closure-library' , 'source/showcase' ], root_with_prefix : '"source/ss ../../ss"' , path_with_depspath : '' }, targetName : { src : 'path/to/awesome.js' , dest : '' } }

Release History

v1.0.0 , 26 Jul 2017 Upgraded to Grunt 1.x so the package will run on Node 6.x and 8.x. Thank you @pulekies.

, 26 Jul 2017 v0.9.9 , 08 Jun 2015 Upgraded to task-closure-tools v0.1.10, Allow command line parameters. Thank you @GreatCall-VanKirkC.

, 08 Jun 2015 v0.9.8 , 16 Jan 2015 Upgraded to task-closure-tools v0.1.9, better handling for cases where an empty source is provided. @betaorbust.

, 16 Jan 2015 v0.9.7 , 08 Jul 2014 Upgraded to task-closure-tools v0.1.7, new option pythonBinary defines the Python binary.

, 08 Jul 2014 v0.9.6 , 12 Mar 2014 Added test suite Support for ClosureBuilder new JVM flags Thanks @robertdimarco

, 12 Mar 2014 v0.9.4 , 07 Mar 2014 Properly escapes compiler filename, will fix cases where spaces existed in the filename. Thanks @tgirardi

, 07 Mar 2014 v0.9.3 , 22 Feb 2014 Added compile optimization switches 50%+ gains! Thank you @probins Updated Closure Compiler's zip file link on readme, thank you @ggundersen Moved repository to thanpolas account

, 22 Feb 2014 v0.9.2 , 13 Jan 2014 Fixed bug that optExecOptions was passed only to first file in list by @stforek.

, 13 Jan 2014 v0.9.0 , 16 Dec 2013 No changes have been made, this is a stub version to indicate the change in the location of the core library, it has now been moved to its own repo and nmp package task-closure-tools .

, 16 Dec 2013 v0.8.7 , 12 Dec 2013 Added option to produce multiple SourceMap files when multiple source-dest compile targets are defined, thanks @fhurta

, 12 Dec 2013 v0.8.4 , 31 Oct 2013 Minor change in callback signature of helper 'executeCommand'

, 31 Oct 2013 v0.8.3 , 22 Apr 2013 If checkModified: true issue fixed correctly.

, 22 Apr 2013 v0.8.2 , 22 Apr 2013 If checkModified: true and the files not chaged the task does not fail.

, 22 Apr 2013 v0.8.1 , 19 Apr 2013 Added temporary feature to enable merging and overriding of the compilerOpts in the closureCompiler targets. Feature will be available until #738 will be fixed. Added new option: execOpts. It allow to pass custom options to exec method. Bug fixes 1.

, 19 Apr 2013 v0.8.0 , 28 Mar 2013 Changed internal API, it's a breaking change the package is required as an npm packaged. Colors changed in build stats output.

, 28 Mar 2013 v0.7.7 , 19 Mar 2013 Removed the compiling time optimization for now, it fails the travis tests.

, 19 Mar 2013 v0.7.6 , 19 Mar 2013 helpers.makeParam() - if param is an array, makeParam() should return a flat array after expanding its items with grunt.file.expand and not an array of arrays. By @centi #22 Added two options on the compile command to speed up compiling time. Tip from @igorminar on this commit. Moved repository to the closureplease organization.

, 19 Mar 2013

...read the full changelog.

License

Copyright ©2015 Thanasis Polychronakis Licensed under the MIT license.