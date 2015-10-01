Grunt task for Chrome manifest.json
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-chrome-manifest --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-chrome-manifest');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['chromeManifest:dist']);
chrome-manifest is composed of 3 steps:
background and
content_script javascript and css files in manifest and update the grunt config to run
concat
cssmin and
uglify.
content_scripts javascript files and excluded 'background' javascript files does not perform the
concat task.
buildnumber and increased if set to true.
chromeManifest: {
dist: {
options: {
buildnumber: 'both',
background: {
target: 'scripts/background.js',
exclude: [
'background/scripts/chromereload.js'
]
}
},
src: 'app',
dest: 'dist',
manifest: 'app/manifest.json'
}
};
Required
Type:
String
Base directory where the origin source files
Required
Type:
String
Base directory where the transformed files should be output.
Type:
String
Path of the source of
manifest.json. If it's not set the plugin will be going to read
manifest.json in
src path
Type:
String
Boolean Default:
undefined,
false
Auto-increment types. Can be:
dest: increase build number in dest only
both: increase build number in both origin and dest
String: version in this format
undefined,
false: do not increase build number
String, Relative path of the transformed(
cssmin and
uglify) background script.
String, Javascript files to exclude.
Type:
Object Default:
undefined
Overwrite in manifest keys from object.
Type:
Array[String] Default:
['key']
Remove fields from manifest.json. The key field is removed by default as it is not allowed by the chrome webstore.
Grunt currently doesn't have a way to test tasks directly. You can test this task by running
grunt and manually verify that it works.
MIT © Jimmy Moon