Grunt task for Chrome manifest.json

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-chrome-manifest --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-chrome-manifest' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'chromeManifest:dist' ]);

Workflow

chrome-manifest is composed of 3 steps:

prepare : detects background and content_script javascript and css files in manifest and update the grunt config to run concat cssmin and uglify . content_scripts javascript files and excluded 'background' javascript files does not perform the concat task.

: detects and javascript and css files in manifest and update the grunt config to run and . buildnumber : detects buildnumber and increased if set to true.

: detects and increased if set to true. cleanup: detects javascripts files for develop in manifest and remove them from manifest.json for distribution.

Documentation

Example usage

chromeManifest: { dist : { options : { buildnumber : 'both' , background : { target : 'scripts/background.js' , exclude : [ 'background/scripts/chromereload.js' ] } }, src : 'app' , dest : 'dist' , manifest : 'app/manifest.json' } };

Config

src

Required Type: String

Base directory where the origin source files

dest

Required Type: String

Base directory where the transformed files should be output.

manifest

Type: String

Path of the source of manifest.json . If it's not set the plugin will be going to read manifest.json in src path

Options

buildnumber

Type: String Boolean Default: undefined , false

Auto-increment types. Can be:

dest : increase build number in dest only

: increase build number in dest only both : increase build number in both origin and dest

: increase build number in both origin and dest String : version in this format

: version in this format undefined , false : do not increase build number

background

target: String , Relative path of the transformed( cssmin and uglify ) background script.

, Relative path of the transformed( and ) background script. exclude: String , Javascript files to exclude.

overwrite

Type: Object Default: undefined

Overwrite in manifest keys from object.

removeFields

Type: Array[String] Default: ['key']

Remove fields from manifest.json. The key field is removed by default as it is not allowed by the chrome webstore.

Tests

Grunt currently doesn't have a way to test tasks directly. You can test this task by running grunt and manually verify that it works.

License

MIT © Jimmy Moon