openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gcm

grunt-chrome-manifest

by Jimmy Moon
0.3.0 (see all)

grunt plugin for chrome manifest to minify

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

743

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-chrome-manifest

Grunt task for Chrome manifest.json

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-chrome-manifest --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-chrome-manifest');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['chromeManifest:dist']);

Workflow

chrome-manifest is composed of 3 steps:

  • prepare: detects background and content_script javascript and css files in manifest and update the grunt config to run concat cssmin and uglify.
    • content_scripts javascript files and excluded 'background' javascript files does not perform the concat task.
  • buildnumber: detects buildnumber and increased if set to true.
  • cleanup: detects javascripts files for develop in manifest and remove them from manifest.json for distribution.

Documentation

Example usage

chromeManifest: {
  dist: {
    options: {
      buildnumber: 'both',
      background: {
        target: 'scripts/background.js',
        exclude: [
          'background/scripts/chromereload.js'
        ]
      }
    },
    src: 'app',
    dest: 'dist',
    manifest: 'app/manifest.json'
  }
};

Config

src

Required Type: String

Base directory where the origin source files

dest

Required Type: String

Base directory where the transformed files should be output.

manifest

Type: String

Path of the source of manifest.json. If it's not set the plugin will be going to read manifest.json in src path

Options

buildnumber

Type: String Boolean Default: undefined, false

Auto-increment types. Can be:

  • dest: increase build number in dest only
  • both: increase build number in both origin and dest
  • String: version in this format
  • undefined, false: do not increase build number

background

  • target: String, Relative path of the transformed(cssmin and uglify) background script.
  • exclude: String, Javascript files to exclude.

overwrite

Type: Object Default: undefined

Overwrite in manifest keys from object.

removeFields

Type: Array[String] Default: ['key']

Remove fields from manifest.json. The key field is removed by default as it is not allowed by the chrome webstore.

Tests

Grunt currently doesn't have a way to test tasks directly. You can test this task by running grunt and manually verify that it works.

License

MIT © Jimmy Moon

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial