A Grunt task plugin to modify file permissions, a la chmod .

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-chmod --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-chmod' );

The "chmod" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named chmod to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ chmod : { options : { mode : '755' }, yourTarget1 : { src : [ '**/*.js' ] } } });

Options

Type: String Default value: none (required)

A string value to specify the permissions' chmod -style numeric or symbolic mode to set on the files and/or directories, e.g.:

'755'

'644'

'400'

'a+X'

'ug+rw'

Usage Examples

Custom Options

Check the comments per section in this example for an explanation of what it does.

grunt.initConfig({ chmod : { options : { mode : '755' }, yourTarget1 : { src : [ '**/*.js' ] }, yourTarget2 : { options : { mode : '644' }, src : [ 'src/**/*.json' , 'test/**/*.json' ] }, yourTarget3 : { options : { mode : '400' }, src : [ 'node_modules/' ] } } });

Warnings

On Windows (tested with Windows 7), the only possible values seem to be '666' (read/write for all users) or '444' (read only for all users). Whatever number is set in the user column (the hundreds place value) will become the value for all columns (user, group, and other), e.g. '400' becomes '444' . The default permissons for both newly created files and folders is '666' .

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2015 James M. Greene

Licensed under the MIT license.