Readme

Build Status

grunt-chmod

A Grunt task plugin to modify file permissions, a la chmod.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-chmod --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-chmod');

The "chmod" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named chmod to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  chmod: {
    options: {
      mode: '755'
    },
    yourTarget1: {
      // Target-specific file/dir lists and/or options go here.
      src: ['**/*.js']
    }
  }
});

Options

options.mode

Type: String Default value: none (required)

A string value to specify the permissions' chmod-style numeric or symbolic mode to set on the files and/or directories, e.g.:

  • '755'
  • '644'
  • '400'
  • 'a+X'
  • 'ug+rw'

Usage Examples

Custom Options

Check the comments per section in this example for an explanation of what it does.

grunt.initConfig({
  chmod: {
    options: {
      mode: '755'
    },
    yourTarget1: {
      // For '.js' files anywhere under the directory that contains this 'Gruntfile.js' file,
      // set the files permissions so that everyone can read and execute the files but only the
      // owner can write to the files.
      src: ['**/*.js']
    },
    yourTarget2: {
      // For '.json' files anywhere under the 'src' or 'test' directories, set the file permissions
      // so that everyone can read the files but only the owner can write to the files.
      options: {
        mode: '644'
      },
      src: ['src/**/*.json', 'test/**/*.json']
    },
    yourTarget3: {
      // For the 'node_modules' directory, set the directory permissions so that only the owner has
      // read permissions.
      options: {
        mode: '400'
      },
      src: ['node_modules/']
    }
  }
});

Warnings

  • On Windows (tested with Windows 7), the only possible values seem to be '666'(read/write for all users) or '444' (read only for all users). Whatever number is set in the user column (the hundreds place value) will become the value for all columns (user, group, and other), e.g. '400' becomes '444'. The default permissons for both newly created files and folders is '666'.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2015 James M. Greene

Licensed under the MIT license.

