grunt-checktextdomain

by Stephen Harris
1.0.1 (see all)

Checks gettext function calls for missing or incorrect text domain.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

grunt-checktextdomain

Check your code for missing or incorrect text-domain in gettext functions

While this plug-in was created for development of WordPress plug-ins & themes it should work well with any php-written code base. While the functions normally meant by gettext functions (e.g. the native gettext(), ngettext()) do not allow you to pass a text domain, some platforms - such as WordPress - provide functions which do (.e.g __(), _n()). This plug-in is intended for those functions: to ensure that a domain is given and that is it matches the desired domain specificed in your Gruntfile.js.

This plug-in was inspired by the command line tool add-textdomain.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0 or greater

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-checktextdomain --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-checktextdomain');

The "checktextdomain" task

Important: Before you start

For the task to run you need to specify:

  1. Text domain(s) - a string or array of valid text domain(s)
  2. Keywords - gettext functions, along with a specification indicating where to look for the text domain

Keyword specifications

This task extends the original keyword specification to indicate where to look for the text domain. The default specification is of the form

    [function name]:[argument-specifier],[argument-specifier],...

where an argument specificier, [argument-specifier], is of the form

  • [number] - indicating that this argument is a translatable string
  • [number]c - indicating that this argument is a context specifier

For example:

  • gettext - the translated string is the first argument of gettext()
  • ngettext:1,2 - the translated strings are arguments 1 and 2 of of ngettext()
  • pgettext:1c,2 - argument 1 is a context specifier and the translated string is argument 2 of pgettext()

This task requires an additional argument specifier (in fact this is the only required one): [number]d - indicating that the argument is a domain specifier. For example:

  • __:1,2d - the translated string is the first argument of __() and the domain is the second argument
  • _n:1,2,4d - the translated strings are arguments 1 and 2 of _n() and the fourth is the domain specifier.
  • _nx:1,2,3c,5d - the translated strings are arguments 1 and 2 of _nx(), the third is a context specifier and the fifth is the domain specifier.

Example keyword specifications (WordPress)

keywords: [
    '__:1,2d',
    '_e:1,2d',
    '_x:1,2c,3d',
    'esc_html__:1,2d',
    'esc_html_e:1,2d',
    'esc_html_x:1,2c,3d',
    'esc_attr__:1,2d', 
    'esc_attr_e:1,2d', 
    'esc_attr_x:1,2c,3d', 
    '_ex:1,2c,3d',
    '_n:1,2,4d', 
    '_nx:1,2,4c,5d',
    '_n_noop:1,2,3d',
    '_nx_noop:1,2,3c,4d'
];

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named checktextdomain to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  checktextdomain: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    files: {
      // Files to target go here
    },
  },
})

Options

text_domain

Type: String|Array

Must be provided. A text domain (or an array of text domains) indicating the domains to check against.

keywords

Type: Array

An array of keyword specifications to look for. See above section for details & examples.

report_missing

Type: Bool Default value: true

Whether to report use of keywords without a domain being passed.

report_variable_domain

Type: Bool Default value: true

Whether to report use of keywords with a variable being used as the domain.

correct_domain

Type: Bool Default value: false

Whether to automatically correct incorrect domains. Please note that this does not add in missing domains, and can only be used when one text domain is supplied. This will also correct instances where a variable, rather than string is used as a text doman, unless you set report_variable_domain to false.

create_report_file

Type: Bool Default value: false

Create a hidden .[target].json file with reported errors.

force

Type: Bool Default value: false

Set force to true to report text domain errors but not fail the task

Usage Examples

This is a typical set-up for WordPress development. The only thing specific to WordPress here is the keywords list.

    checktextdomain: {
      standard{
         options:{
            text_domain: 'my-domain', //Specify allowed domain(s)
            keywords: [ //List keyword specifications
                '__:1,2d',
                '_e:1,2d',
                '_x:1,2c,3d',
                'esc_html__:1,2d',
                'esc_html_e:1,2d',
                'esc_html_x:1,2c,3d',
                'esc_attr__:1,2d', 
                'esc_attr_e:1,2d', 
                'esc_attr_x:1,2c,3d', 
                '_ex:1,2c,3d',
                '_n:1,2,4d', 
                '_nx:1,2,4c,5d',
                '_n_noop:1,2,3d',
                '_nx_noop:1,2,3c,4d'
            ]
        },
        files: [{
            src: ['**/*.php'], //all php 
            expand: true,
        }],
      }
    },

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 1.0.1 - 21st June 2016 - Loose Grunt peer dependency to support Grunt 1.0.0
  • 1.0.0 - Potential breaking change: Grunt now aborts on error (grunt.fail.warn). Thanks to @alexVauch. #4. Added force task to configure this behaviour.
  • 0.1.1 - Fix bug where functions are used to pass value to gettext functions.
  • 0.1.0 - Initial release

