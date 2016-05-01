Grunt task that checks various aspects of a web page for correctness.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.4 or later.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-check-pages --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-check-pages');
For similar functionality without a Grunt dependency, please see the
check-pages package.
For direct use, the
check-pages-cli package wraps
check-pages with a command-line interface.
An important aspect of creating a web site is validating the structure, content, and configuration of the site's pages. The
checkPages task provides an easy way to integrate this testing into your normal Grunt workflow.
By providing a list of pages to scan, the task can:
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
checkPages to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
The following example includes all supported options:
grunt.initConfig({
checkPages: {
development: {
options: {
pageUrls: [
'http://localhost:8080/',
'http://localhost:8080/blog',
'http://localhost:8080/about.html'
],
checkLinks: true,
linksToIgnore: [
'http://localhost:8080/broken.html'
],
noEmptyFragments: true,
noLocalLinks: true,
noRedirects: true,
onlySameDomain: true,
preferSecure: true,
queryHashes: true,
checkCaching: true,
checkCompression: true,
checkXhtml: true,
summary: true,
terse: true,
maxResponseTime: 200,
userAgent: 'custom-user-agent/1.2.3'
}
},
production: {
options: {
pageUrls: [
'http://example.com/',
'http://example.com/blog',
'http://example.com/about.html'
],
checkLinks: true,
maxResponseTime: 500
}
}
}
});
Type:
Array of
String
Default value:
undefined
Required
pageUrls specifies a list of URLs for web pages the task will check. The list can be empty, but must be present. Wildcards are not supported.
URLs can point to local or remote content via the
http,
https, and
file protocols.
http and
https URLs must be absolute;
file URLs can be relative. Some features (for example, HTTP header checks) are not available with the
file protocol.
To store the list outside
Gruntfile.js, read the array from a JSON file instead:
pageUrls: grunt.file.readJSON('pageUrls.json').
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Enabling
checkLinks causes each link in a page to be checked for validity (i.e., an HTTP HEAD or GET request returns success).
For efficiency, a
HEAD request is made first and a successful result validates the link. Because some web servers misbehave, a failed
HEAD request is followed by a
GET request to definitively validate the link.
The following element/attribute pairs are used to identify links:
a/
href
area/
href
audio/
src
embed/
src
iframe/
src
img/
src
img/
srcset
input/
src
link/
href
object/
data
script/
src
source/
src
source/
srcset
track/
src
video/
src
video/
poster
Type:
Array of
String
Default value:
undefined
Used by:
checkLinks
linksToIgnore specifies a list of URLs that should be ignored by the link checker.
This is useful for links that are not accessible during development or known to be unreliable.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Used by:
checkLinks
Set this option to
true to fail the task if any links contain an empty fragment identifier (hash) such as
<a href="#">.
This is useful to identify placeholder links that haven't been updated.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Used by:
checkLinks
Set this option to
true to fail the task if any links to
localhost are encountered.
This is useful to detect temporary links that may work during development but would fail when deployed.
The list of host names recognized as
localhost are:
127.0.0.0/8 address block)
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Used by:
checkLinks
Set this option to
true to fail the task if any HTTP redirects are encountered.
This is useful to ensure outgoing links are to the content's canonical location.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Used by:
checkLinks
Set this option to
true to block the checking of links on different domains than the referring page.
This is useful during development when external sites aren't changing and don't need to be checked.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Used by:
checkLinks
Set this option to
true to fail the task if any HTTP links are present where the corresponding HTTPS link is also valid.
This is useful to ensure outgoing links use a secure protocol wherever possible.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Used by:
checkLinks
Set this option to
true to verify links with file hashes in the query string point to content that hashes to the expected value.
Query hashes can be used to invalidate cached responses when leveraging browser caching via long cache lifetimes.
Supported hash functions are:
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Enabling
checkCaching verifies the HTTP
Cache-Control and
ETag response headers are present and valid.
This is useful to ensure a page makes use of browser caching for better performance.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Enabling
checkCompression verifies the HTTP
Content-Encoding response header is present and valid.
This is useful to ensure a page makes use of compression for better performance.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Enabling
checkXhtml attempts to parse each URL's content as XHTML and fails if there are any structural errors.
This is useful to ensure a page's structure is well-formed and unambiguous for browsers.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Enabling the
summary option logs a summary of each issue found after all checks have completed.
This makes it easy to pick out failures when running tests against many pages. May be combined with the
terse option.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Enabling the
terse option suppresses the logging of each check as it runs, instead displaying a brief overview at the end.
This is useful for scripting or to reduce output. May be combined with the
summary option.
Type:
Number
Default value:
undefined
maxResponseTime specifies the maximum amount of time (in milliseconds) a page request can take to finish downloading.
Requests that take more time will trigger a failure (but are still checked for other issues).
Type:
String
Default value:
grunt-check-pages/x.y.z
userAgent specifies the value of the HTTP
User-Agent header sent with all page/link requests.
This is useful for pages that alter their behavior based on the user agent. Setting the value
null omits the
User-Agent header entirely.
checkLinks and
checkXhtml.
maxResponseTime option, buffer all page responses, add "no-cache" header to requests.
checkCaching and
checkCompression options, improve error handling, use
gruntMock.
userAgent option, weak entity tags, update
nock dependency.
noLocalLinks option, rename
disallowRedirect option to
noRedirects, switch to
ESLint, update
superagent and
nock dependencies.
queryHashes option for CRC-32/MD5/SHA-1, update
superagent dependency.
onlySameDomainLinks option to
onlySameDomain, fix handling of redirected page links, use page order for links, update all dependencies.
noRedirects option, switch to
crc-hash dependency.
summary option, update
crc-hash,
grunt-eslint,
nock dependencies.
superagent to
request, update
grunt-eslint and
nock dependencies.
check-pages package.
noEmptyFragments option, update dependencies.
preferSecure option,
terse option,
srcset, update dependencies.