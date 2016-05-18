Grunt plugin for checking that all node_modules are installed and up-to-date.

Getting Started

Install the module with:

npm install grunt-check-modules

Then load it from your own grunt.js file:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-check-modules' );

grunt 0.3 compability

If you're using grunt 0.3, install the 0.1.0 version of this task:

npm install grunt-check-modules @ 0 . 1 . 0

Documentation

This plugin provides a single task: check-modules . You should just add it to your default task, like this:

grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'jshint' , 'check-modules' ]);

When you run that default task afterwards, check-modules will verify that all dependencies are installed and up-to-date. If something is missing our outdated, the output will give you details.

The implementation pretty much just calls npm ls . If that exits with a non-zero status code, the task will fail and log the details.

Roadmap

Currently there's nothing planned. Maybe we can come up with other useful checks that could become part of this plugin.

Contributing

Please use the issue tracker and pull requests.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Jörn Zaefferer Licensed under the MIT license.