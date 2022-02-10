Checks if currently installed npm dependencies are installed in the exact same versions that are specified in package.json. Based on check-dependencies.

NOTE: grunt-check-dependencies is no longer maintained. Consider switching to a pure-JS check-dependencies package.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-check-dependencies --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-check-dependencies' );

The "checkDependencies" task

Overview

The checkDependencies task checks if the package has all necessary dependencies installed in right versions. If that's not the case, the task fails and advises to run npm install .

If in case of a missing package you want to invoke the npm install command automatically, set the install option to true .

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named checkDependencies to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ checkDependencies : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

The checkDependencies task accepts the same options the check-dependencies library accepts in its config except verbose , log and error . Click here to see the full list.

Below is a description of a few most basic options

{ packageManager : string, packageDir : string, onlySpecified : boolean, install : boolean, continueAfterInstall : boolean, }

If you run the task with the --verbose flag, it will log non-error messages as well.

For the full list, see the usage section of the README of the check-dependencies package.

Usage Examples

The most basic (and probably most common) use of the task requires just providing a target, i.e.:

{ checkDependencies : { this : {}, }, }

If you want to automatically install missing packages, here's what you want:

{ checkDependencies : { this : { options : { install : true , }, }, }, }

If you want to automatically install missing packages without interrupting the task, you can use:

{ checkDependencies : { this : { options : { install : true , continueAfterInstall : true , }, }, }, }

However, be careful with the continueAfterInstall option as the tasks loaded before will not be updated unless re-running the task. This will also be the case with plugins like load-grunt-tasks .

Supported Node.js versions

This project aims to support all supported Node.js LTS versions (see LTS README for more details) as well as the latest stable Node.js.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Michał Gołębiowski-Owczarek. Licensed under the MIT license.