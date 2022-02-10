Checks if currently installed npm dependencies are installed in the exact same versions that are specified in package.json. Based on check-dependencies.
NOTE:
grunt-check-dependencies is no longer maintained. Consider switching to a pure-JS
check-dependencies package.
This plugin requires Grunt.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-check-dependencies --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-check-dependencies');
The
checkDependencies task checks if the package has all necessary dependencies installed in right versions.
If that's not the case, the task fails and advises to run
npm install.
If in case of a missing package you want to invoke the
npm install command automatically, set the
install
option to
true.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
checkDependencies to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
checkDependencies: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
The
checkDependencies task accepts the same options the
check-dependencies library accepts in its config except
verbose,
log and
error. Click here to see the full list.
Below is a description of a few most basic options
{
// `'npm'` or `'bower'`, depending on what we want to test.
// Default: `'npm'`.
packageManager: string,
// Path to a directory containing the package to test. By default the current app is tested.
packageDir: string,
// Ensures all installed dependencies are specified in `package.json` or `bower.json`.
// Default: `false`.
onlySpecified: boolean,
// If true, on error, instead of failing the task, `npm install` will be invoked for the user.
// Default: `false`.
install: boolean,
// If true, instead of aborting the task after checking (and installing), the task will
// continueAfterInstall. This option requires `install: true` to work.
// Default: `false`.
continueAfterInstall: boolean,
}
If you run the task with the
--verbose flag, it will log non-error messages as well.
For the full list, see the usage section of the README of the check-dependencies package.
The most basic (and probably most common) use of the task requires just providing a target, i.e.:
{
checkDependencies: {
this: {},
},
}
If you want to automatically install missing packages, here's what you want:
{
checkDependencies: {
this: {
options: {
install: true,
},
},
},
}
If you want to automatically install missing packages without interrupting the task, you can use:
{
checkDependencies: {
this: {
options: {
install: true,
continueAfterInstall: true,
},
},
},
}
However, be careful with the
continueAfterInstall option as the tasks loaded before will not be updated unless re-running the task. This will also be the case with plugins like
load-grunt-tasks.
This project aims to support all supported Node.js LTS versions (see LTS README for more details) as well as the latest stable Node.js.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Copyright (c) 2014 Michał Gołębiowski-Owczarek. Licensed under the MIT license.