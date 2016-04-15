This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-changelog --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-changelog');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
changelog to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig(). The task, by default, will go through the last 7 days of commit messages, looking for issues that were closed or fixed. It will then generate a template-based changelog with those changes and write them to a destination file.
grunt.initConfig({
changelog: {
sample: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
}
}
},
})
NEW:
- Feature 1
- Feature 2
- Feature 3
FIXES:
- Fix 1
- Fix 2
####options.fileHeader
Type:
String
Default value:
undefined
The string will be placed on top of the changelog.
Type:
String
Default value:
7 days ago
A date string, commit SHA, or tag that the git log will start at.
Type:
String
Default value:
now
A date string, commit SHA, or tag that the git log will end at. The type must match what was used for after (e.g. you cannot use a date string for after and a commit SHA for before).
Type:
RegEx
Default value:
/^(.*)closes #\d+:?(.*)$/gim
The regular expression used to match feature changes.
Type:
RegEx
Default value:
/^(.*)fixes #\d+:?(.*)$/gim
The regular expression used to match bug fix changes.
Type:
String
Default value:
undefined
The log file to parse for changes. If nothing is set, a git log command will be run.
Type:
String
Default value:
changelog
The file path to write the changelog to.
Type:
String
Default value:
undefined
Can be set to
prepend, or
append. This will prepend / append the changelog to the file set by
options.dest. If nothing is set, the
options.dest file will be overwritten.
Type:
String
Default value:
{{> features}}{{> fixes}}
The Handlebars template used for creating the changelog.
Type:
String
Default value:
'NEW:\n\n{{#if features}}{{#each features}}{{> feature}}{{/each}}{{else}}{{> empty}}{{/if}}\n'
The Handlebars partial used for the list of features.
Type:
String
Default value:
' - {{{this}}}\n'
The Handlebars partial used for each individual feature.
Type:
String
Default value:
'FIXES:\n\n{{#if fixes}}{{#each fixes}}{{> fix}}{{/each}}{{else}}{{> empty}}{{/if}}'
The Handlebars partial used for the list of fixes.
Type:
String
Default value:
' - {{{this}}}\n'
The Handlebars partial used for each individual fix.
Type:
String
Default value:
' (none)\n'
The Handlebars partial used by features or fixes when there are no changes.
Type:
Array
Default value:
['--pretty=format:%s', '--no-merges']
See http://git-scm.com/book/en/Git-Basics-Viewing-the-Commit-History
In this example, the default options are used to create the changelog. A git log command will run for logs starting 7 days ago until now and the changelog will be generated matching commit messages with fixes and closes.
grunt.initConfig({
changelog: {
sample: {
options: {}
}
},
})
changelog.txt
NEW:
- Feature 1
- Feature 2
- Feature 3
FIXES:
- Fix 1
- Fix 2
This examples uses the option
fileHeader to prepend a custom string to the changelog.
grunt.initConfig({
changelog: {
sample: {
options: {
fileHeader: '# Changelog'
}
}
},
})
changelog.txt
# Changelog
NEW:
- Feature 1
- Feature 2
- Feature 3
FIXES:
- Fix 1
- Fix 2
In this example, a custom date range is used to only show changes between March 1st and March 14th.
grunt.initConfig({
changelog: {
sample: {
options: {
after: '2013-03-01',
before: '2013-03-14'
}
}
},
})
You can also pass values for after and before directly.
From 1/12/2014 to today
$ grunt changelog:sample:1/12/2014
From commit dffcc01 to 6408ff7
$ grunt changelog:sample:dffcc01:6408ff7
From tag 0.9.8 to HEAD
$ grunt changelog:sample:0.9.8
In this example, a custom destination is used to write the changelog to a different location.
grunt.initConfig({
changelog: {
sample: {
options: {
dest: 'release-notes/<%= package.version %>.txt'
}
}
},
})
In these examples, custom formatting is used to create a simple changelog with the list of features and fixes.
grunt.initConfig({
changelog: {
sample: {
options: {
dest: 'release-notes/<%= package.version %>.txt',
template: '{{date}}\n\n{{> features}}{{> fixes}}'
}
}
},
})
release-notes/1.0.0.txt
2013-05-01
NEW:
- Feature 1
- Feature 2
- Feature 3
FIXES:
- Fix 1
- Fix 2
grunt.initConfig({
changelog: {
sample: {
options: {
dest: 'release-notes/<%= package.version %>.txt',
partials: {
features: '{{#each features}}{{> feature}}{{/each}}',
feature: '[NEW] {{this}}\n',
fixes: '{{#each fixes}}{{> fix}}{{/each}}',
fix: '[FIX] {{this}}\n'
}
}
}
},
})
release-notes/1.0.0.txt
[NEW] Feature 1
[NEW] Feature 2
[NEW] Feature 3
[FIX] Fix 1
[FIX] Fix 2
git log arguments
The following example generates a simple changelog without separation of Commit types.
grunt.initConfig({
changelog: {
sample: {
options: {
logArguments: [
'--pretty=* %h - %ad: %s',
'--no-merges',
'--date=short'
],
template: '{{> features}}',
featureRegex: /^(.*)$/gim,
partials: {
features: '{{#if features}}{{#each features}}{{> feature}}{{/each}}{{else}}{{> empty}}{{/if}}\n',
feature: '- {{this}} {{this.date}}\n'
}
}
}
},
})
changelog.txt
* c0d309b - 2014-08-20: Fix typo in readme.
* 7d84867 - 2014-04-11: Bumped to 0.2.2
* 2280e9c - 2014-04-07: Optionally prepend or append the changelog. Fixes #5
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.