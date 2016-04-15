Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-changelog --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-changelog' );

The "changelog" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named changelog to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() . The task, by default, will go through the last 7 days of commit messages, looking for issues that were closed or fixed. It will then generate a template-based changelog with those changes and write them to a destination file.

grunt.initConfig({ changelog : { sample : { options : { } } }, })

NEW: - Feature 1 - Feature 2 - Feature 3 FIXES: - Fix 1 - Fix 2

Options

####options.fileHeader Type: String Default value: undefined

The string will be placed on top of the changelog.

Type: String Default value: 7 days ago

A date string, commit SHA, or tag that the git log will start at.

Type: String Default value: now

A date string, commit SHA, or tag that the git log will end at. The type must match what was used for after (e.g. you cannot use a date string for after and a commit SHA for before).

Type: RegEx Default value: /^(.*)closes #\d+:?(.*)$/gim

The regular expression used to match feature changes.

Type: RegEx Default value: /^(.*)fixes #\d+:?(.*)$/gim

The regular expression used to match bug fix changes.

Type: String Default value: undefined

The log file to parse for changes. If nothing is set, a git log command will be run.

Type: String Default value: changelog

The file path to write the changelog to.

Type: String Default value: undefined

Can be set to prepend , or append . This will prepend / append the changelog to the file set by options.dest . If nothing is set, the options.dest file will be overwritten.

Type: String Default value: {{> features}}{{> fixes}}

The Handlebars template used for creating the changelog.

Type: String Default value: 'NEW:



{{#if features}}{{#each features}}{{> feature}}{{/each}}{{else}}{{> empty}}{{/if}}

'

The Handlebars partial used for the list of features.

Type: String Default value: ' - {{{this}}}

'

The Handlebars partial used for each individual feature.

Type: String Default value: 'FIXES:



{{#if fixes}}{{#each fixes}}{{> fix}}{{/each}}{{else}}{{> empty}}{{/if}}'

The Handlebars partial used for the list of fixes.

Type: String Default value: ' - {{{this}}}

'

The Handlebars partial used for each individual fix.

Type: String Default value: ' (none)

'

The Handlebars partial used by features or fixes when there are no changes.

Type: Array Default value: ['--pretty=format:%s', '--no-merges']

See http://git-scm.com/book/en/Git-Basics-Viewing-the-Commit-History

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, the default options are used to create the changelog. A git log command will run for logs starting 7 days ago until now and the changelog will be generated matching commit messages with fixes and closes.

grunt.initConfig({ changelog : { sample : { options : {} } }, })

changelog.txt

NEW: - Feature 1 - Feature 2 - Feature 3 FIXES: - Fix 1 - Fix 2

File header

This examples uses the option fileHeader to prepend a custom string to the changelog.

grunt.initConfig({ changelog : { sample : { options : { fileHeader : '# Changelog' } } }, })

changelog.txt

NEW: - Feature 1 - Feature 2 - Feature 3 FIXES: - Fix 1 - Fix 2

Custom Range

In this example, a custom date range is used to only show changes between March 1st and March 14th.

grunt.initConfig({ changelog : { sample : { options : { after : '2013-03-01' , before : '2013-03-14' } } }, })

You can also pass values for after and before directly.

From 1/12/2014 to today

grunt changelog:sample:1/12/2014

From commit dffcc01 to 6408ff7

grunt changelog:sample:dffcc01:6408ff7

From tag 0.9.8 to HEAD

grunt changelog:sample:0.9.8

Custom Destination

In this example, a custom destination is used to write the changelog to a different location.

grunt.initConfig({ changelog : { sample : { options : { dest : 'release-notes/<%= package.version %>.txt' } } }, })

Custom Formatting

In these examples, custom formatting is used to create a simple changelog with the list of features and fixes.

grunt.initConfig({ changelog : { sample : { options : { dest : 'release-notes/<%= package.version %>.txt' , template : '{{date}}



{{> features}}{{> fixes}}' } } }, })

release-notes/1.0.0.txt

2013 -05 -01 NEW: - Feature 1 - Feature 2 - Feature 3 FIXES: - Fix 1 - Fix 2

grunt.initConfig({ changelog : { sample : { options : { dest : 'release-notes/<%= package.version %>.txt' , partials : { features : '{{#each features}}{{> feature}}{{/each}}' , feature : '[NEW] {{this}}

' , fixes : '{{#each fixes}}{{> fix}}{{/each}}' , fix : '[FIX] {{this}}

' } } } }, })

release-notes/1.0.0.txt

[NEW] Feature 1 [NEW] Feature 2 [NEW] Feature 3 [FIX] Fix 1 [FIX] Fix 2

Custom git log arguments

The following example generates a simple changelog without separation of Commit types.

grunt.initConfig({ changelog : { sample : { options : { logArguments : [ '--pretty=* %h - %ad: %s' , '--no-merges' , '--date=short' ], template : '{{> features}}' , featureRegex : /^(.*)$/gim , partials : { features : '{{#if features}}{{#each features}}{{> feature}}{{/each}}{{else}}{{> empty}}{{/if}}

' , feature : '- {{this}} {{this.date}}

' } } } }, })

changelog.txt

* c0d309b - 2014-08-20: Fix typo in readme. * 7d84867 - 2014-04-11: Bumped to 0.2 .2 * 2280e9c - 2014-04-07: Optionally prepend or append the changelog. Fixes

Contributing

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.