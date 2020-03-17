Configure Grunt tasks to run with changed file contents only.
Synopsis: The
changed task will configure another task to run with
src files that have a) different content than on the previous run (based on md5 hash). See below for examples and more detail. This library is heavily inspired by and based on
grunt-newer
This plugin requires at least Grunt
0.4.1 and is also compatible to version
1.0.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a
gruntfile.js as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-changed --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your
gruntfile.js with this line:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-changed');
changed task
The
changed task doesn't require any special configuration. To use it, just add
changed as the first argument when running other tasks.
For example, if you want to use Uglify to minify your source files only when one or more of them is changed compared to the previous run, configure the
uglify task as you would otherwise, and then register a task with
changed at the front.
grunt.initConfig({
uglify: {
all: {
files: {
'dest/app.min.js': ['src/**/*.js']
}
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-uglify');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-changed');
grunt.registerTask('minify', ['changed:uglify:all']);
With the above configuration the
minify task will only run
uglify if one or more of the
src/**/*.js files changed after the last run.
The
changed task can also be used with tasks that don't generate any
dest files.
For example, if you want to run JSHint on only those files that have been modified since the last successful run, configure the
jshint task as you would otherwise, and then register a task with
changed at the front.
grunt.initConfig({
jshint: {
options: {
jshintrc: '.jshintrc'
},
all: {
src: 'src/**/*.js'
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-jshint');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-changed');
grunt.registerTask('lint', ['changed:jshint:all']);
With the above configuration, running
grunt lint will configure your
jshint:all task to use only files in the
jshint.all.src config that have been modified since the last successful run of the same task. The first time the
jshint:changed:all task runs, all source files will be used. After that, only the files you modify will be run through the linter.
Another example is to use the
changed task in conjunction with
watch. For example, you might want to set up a watch to run a linter on all your
.js files whenever one changes. With the
changed task, instead of re-running the linter on all files, you only need to run it on the files that changed.
var srcFiles = 'src/**/*.js';
grunt.initConfig({
jshint: {
all: {
src: srcFiles
}
},
watch: {
all: {
files: srcFiles,
tasks: ['changed:jshint:all']
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-jshint');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-watch');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-changed');
With the above configuration, running
grunt jshint watch will first lint all your files with
jshint and then set up a watch. Whenever one of your source files changes, the
jshint task will be run on just the modified file.
changed task
In most cases, you shouldn't need to add any special configuration for the
changed task. Just
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-changed') and you can use
changed as a prefix to your other tasks. The options below are available for advanced usage.
string
node_modules/grunt-changed/.cache
To keep track of timestamps for successful runs, the
changed task writes to a cache directory. The default is to use a
.cache directory within the
grunt-changed installation directory. If you need timestamp info to be written to a different location, configure the task with a
cache option.
Example use of the
cache option:
grunt.initConfig({
changed: {
options: {
cache: 'path/to/custom/cache/directory'
}
}
});
Please submit an issue if you encounter any trouble. Contributions or suggestions for improvements welcome!
The
changed task relies on Grunt's convention for specifying
src/
dest mappings. So it should be expected to work with two types of tasks:
Tasks that specify
src files: The task prefixed by
changed will be configured to run with
src files that have changed content to the last run (based on md5 hash of files).