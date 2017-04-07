Converts local URLs to CDN ones.

What it does

The task looks through your specified files for URLs to rewrite, in the following places:

<img data-src="____">

<img src="____">

<link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="____">

<link rel="icon" href="____">

<link rel="shortcut icon" href="____">

<link rel="stylesheet" href="____">

<script src="____"></script>

<source src="____"></source>

background-image: url(____); in your CSS (including inside <style> tags in your HTML)

See options below for how it modifies them.

Options

You should set either base or rewriter (not both).

base

For the most common use case, just set a base string for your URLs – e.g., '//cdn.example.com/' . The cdnify task will automatically search for all local URLs in your files, and prefix them with this string. (It will automatically avoid double-slashes.)

Example:

cdnify: { someTarget : { options : { base : '//cdn.example.com/stuff/' }, files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'app' , src : '**/*.{css,html}' , dest : 'dist' }] } }

rewriter

For more control, you can specify a custom rewriter function instead. In this case, the task will search for all URLs (not just local ones) and run your function on each one. Your function should return the new value.

Example:

cdnify: { someTarget : { options : { rewriter : function ( url ) { if (url.indexOf( 'data:' ) === 0 ) { return url; } else { return url + '?12345' ; } } }, files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'app' , src : '**/*.{css,html}' , dest : 'dist' }] } }

css (boolean)

Whether to modify CSS. Applies to both *.css files and <style> elements. Default: true .

html (boolean/object)

Whether/how to modify HTML. Defaults to true , which will update HTML according to this standard config:

{ 'img[data-src]' : 'src' , 'img[src]' : 'src' , 'link[rel="]' : 'href' , 'link[rel="shortcut icon"]' : 'href' , 'link[rel=icon]' : 'href' , 'link[rel=stylesheet]' : 'href' , 'script[src]' : 'src' , 'source[src]' : 'src' , 'video[poster]' : 'poster' }

That is, any elements matching the CSS selector img[src] will have their src attributes cdnified, etc.

To customise this config, you can set the html option to an object of custom selector:attribute pairs. These will be added to the standard set shown above – if you want to not use one of the standard pairs, you have to explicitly override it with false .

For example:

options: { html : { 'img[ng-src]' : 'ng-src' , 'script[src]' : false } }

License

The MIT License