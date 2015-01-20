Grunt plugin for properly prepending a CDN url to those assets referenced with absolute paths (but not URLs)

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's gruntfile with: npm install grunt-cdn

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-cdn' );

Then specify your config:

grunt.initConfig({ cdn : { options : { cdn : 'http://cdn.cloudfront.net/container/' , flatten : false , supportedTypes : { 'phtml' : 'html' } }, dist : { cwd : './dist/static/' , dest : './dist/static/' , src : [ 'index.html' , '*.css' , '{,*/}*.html' , '{,**/}*.html' ], } } });

Example

With the following input

< html > < head > < title > Mural.ly </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "/static/compiled.css?v=13512tyu3kds" /> </ head > < body id = "landing-page" > ... </ body > </ html >

After running the task the output looks like

< html > < head > < title > Mural.ly </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "http://cdn.cloudfront.net/container/static/compiled.css?v=13512tyu3kds" /> </ head > < body id = "landing-page" > ... </ body > </ html >

As you can see we maintain the "container" pathname in this case, and we also keep the original query strings. This task is really handy if you upload stuff from your CI to make it transparent to developers.

Release History