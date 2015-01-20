Grunt plugin for properly prepending a CDN url to those assets referenced with absolute paths (but not URLs)
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-cdn
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-cdn');
Then specify your config:
grunt.initConfig({
cdn: {
options: {
/** @required - root URL of your CDN (may contains sub-paths as shown below) */
cdn: 'http://cdn.cloudfront.net/container/',
/** @optional - if provided both absolute and relative paths will be converted */
flatten: false,
/** @optional - if provided will be added to the default supporting types */
supportedTypes: { 'phtml': 'html' }
},
dist: {
/** @required - gets sources here, may be same as dest */
cwd: './dist/static/',
/** @required - puts results here with respect to relative paths */
dest: './dist/static/',
/** @required - files to process */
src: ['index.html', '*.css', '{,*/}*.html', '{,**/}*.html'],
}
}
});
With the following input
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Mural.ly</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/static/compiled.css?v=13512tyu3kds" />
</head>
<body id="landing-page">
...
</body>
</html>
After running the task the output looks like
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Mural.ly</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="http://cdn.cloudfront.net/container/static/compiled.css?v=13512tyu3kds" />
</head>
<body id="landing-page">
...
</body>
</html>
As you can see we maintain the "container" pathname in this case, and we also keep the original query strings. This task is really handy if you upload stuff from your CI to make it transparent to developers.