openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-cdn

by tactivos
0.6.5 (see all)

Properly prepends a CDN url to those assets referenced with absolute paths (but not URLs)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

390

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Grunt plugin for properly prepending a CDN url to those assets referenced with absolute paths (but not URLs)

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's gruntfile with: npm install grunt-cdn

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-cdn');

Then specify your config:

    grunt.initConfig({
        cdn: {
            options: {
                /** @required - root URL of your CDN (may contains sub-paths as shown below) */
                cdn: 'http://cdn.cloudfront.net/container/',
                /** @optional  - if provided both absolute and relative paths will be converted */
                flatten: false,
                /** @optional  - if provided will be added to the default supporting types */
                supportedTypes: { 'phtml': 'html' }
            },
            dist: {
                /** @required  - gets sources here, may be same as dest  */
                cwd: './dist/static/',
                /** @required  - puts results here with respect to relative paths  */
                dest: './dist/static/',
                /** @required  - files to process */
                src: ['index.html', '*.css', '{,*/}*.html', '{,**/}*.html'],
            }
        }
    });

Example

With the following input

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Mural.ly</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/static/compiled.css?v=13512tyu3kds" />
</head>
<body id="landing-page">
...
</body>
</html>

After running the task the output looks like

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Mural.ly</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="http://cdn.cloudfront.net/container/static/compiled.css?v=13512tyu3kds" />
</head>
<body id="landing-page">
...
</body>
</html>

As you can see we maintain the "container" pathname in this case, and we also keep the original query strings. This task is really handy if you upload stuff from your CI to make it transparent to developers.

Release History

  • 0.1.3 Grunt 0.4 ready
  • 0.1.0 Initial Release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial