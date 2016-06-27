With this grunt.js task you can run tests with CasperJS.
First Install CasperJS.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-casperjs --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-casperjs');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
casperjs to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
casperjs: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
}
}
})
grunt.initConfig({
casperjs: {
options: {
async: {
parallel: false
},
silent: false
},
files: ['tests/casperjs/**/*.js']
},
})
By default, tests are run in series. If your tests are independent, you can run them in parallel.
casperjs: {
options: {
async: {
parallel: true
}
},
files: ['tests/casperjs/**/*.js']
}
The task says the casper path and test file being executed (which CasperJS also
states) by default. Setting
silent to true will suppress these grunt.log
messages (does not affect CasperJs output, only the grunt.log output).
casperjs: {
options: {
silent: true
},
files: ['tests/casperjs/**/*.js']
}
CasperJS options (including user defined ones) can be passed in using 'casperjsOptions' in the options object
casperjs: {
options: {
casperjsOptions: ['--foo=bar', '--no-colors']
},
files: ['tests/casperjs/**/*.js']
}
The install.js script is responsible for searching for existing CasperJS installations in the path. If found, as of grunt-casperjs v1.2.0, that version of CasperJS will be used. If not found, a stable version of CasperJS will be installed (under review).
grunt-casperjs was tested with the currently stable version of CasperJS, 1.1.x
If you would like to use a different version of casperjs, install it yourself globally before installing grunt-casperjs. It will use that one.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
