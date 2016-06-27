With this grunt.js task you can run tests with CasperJS.

Getting Started

First Install CasperJS.

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-casperjs --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-casperjs' );

The "casperjs" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named casperjs to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ casperjs : { options : { }, your_target : { } } })

Usage Examples

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({ casperjs : { options : { async : { parallel : false }, silent : false }, files : [ 'tests/casperjs/**/*.js' ] }, })

Async Parallel

By default, tests are run in series. If your tests are independent, you can run them in parallel.

casperjs: { options : { async : { parallel : true } }, files : [ 'tests/casperjs/**/*.js' ] }

Silent

The task says the casper path and test file being executed (which CasperJS also states) by default. Setting silent to true will suppress these grunt.log messages (does not affect CasperJs output, only the grunt.log output).

casperjs: { options : { silent : true }, files : [ 'tests/casperjs/**/*.js' ] }

CasperJS Options

CasperJS options (including user defined ones) can be passed in using 'casperjsOptions' in the options object

casperjs: { options : { casperjsOptions : [ '--foo=bar' , '--no-colors' ] }, files : [ 'tests/casperjs/**/*.js' ] }

Install script and CasperJS version

The install.js script is responsible for searching for existing CasperJS installations in the path. If found, as of grunt-casperjs v1.2.0, that version of CasperJS will be used. If not found, a stable version of CasperJS will be installed (under review).

grunt-casperjs was tested with the currently stable version of CasperJS, 1.1.x

If you would like to use a different version of casperjs, install it yourself globally before installing grunt-casperjs. It will use that one.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

CHANGELOG