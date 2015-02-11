Run CasperJS Scripts/Functional Tests

If You need Casper 1.0 Support - Please Check out this tag @note : You no longer need PhantomJS/CasperJS binaries installed. They are now managed by npm

Installation

This task makes use of PhantomJS to drive the casperJS scripts in a headless manner.

You will need to install phantomjs, with a fairly simple package install After phantomjs is installed, you will need to install casperjs

Now install the grunt task

npm install grunt-casper --save

Getting Started

CasperJS is a navigation scripting & testing utility for PhantomJS. It eases the process of defining a full navigation scenario and provides useful high-level functions, methods & syntaxic sugar for doing common tasks in a headless browser.

If you haven't used casperjs before, be sure to check out the Get Started guide, as it explains how to create your first test case.

casper task

Run this task with the grunt casper command.

This task is a multi task so any targets, files and options should be specified according to the [multi task][] documentation.

Options

Grunt 'dest'

Type: String || Function

The 'dest' option in Grunt's configuration is passed as the --save option to casper, allowing you to access your destination programmatically. If passed as a function, the return value will be used.

test

Type: Boolean Default: false

Run the casperjs script(s) in test mode. Thus allowing you to split up your tests (casperjs test tests/)

includes

Type: String Default: undefined

Comma separated list of scripts to "include" before executing tests.

pre

Type: String Default: undefined

Scripts to be executed before the test suite

post

Type: String Default: undefined

Scripts to be executed after the test suite

verbose

Type: Boolean Default: false

Output log messages directly to the console

Type: String Default: error Options: debug info warning error

Sets the casperjs logging level

Type: Boolean Default: false

Terminate as soon as a first failure is encountered.

concise

Type: Boolean Default: false

Create a more concise output of the test suite.

engine

Type: String Default: phantomjs

Specify Browser Engine (phantomjs|slimerjs)

concurrency

Type: Number Default: How many test files to run concurrently (1-10)

parallel

Type: Boolean Default: Run tests in Parallel instead of Series

Usage Examples

Basic usage

casper : { yourTask : { options : { test : true }, files : { 'xunit/casper-results.xml' : [ 'test/functionalTests.js' ] } } }

Basic Parallel usage

casper : { yourTask : { options : { test : true , parallel : true , concurrency : 5 }, files : { 'xunit/casper-results.xml' : [ 'test/functionalTests.js' ], 'xunit/casper-results-2.xml' : [ 'test/functionalTests2.js' ], } } }

Global options and custom destination

casper : { options : { test : true , includes : 'path/to/inc.js' , post : 'path/to/post.js' , pre : 'path/to/pre.js' , 'log-level' : 'warning' , 'fail-fast' : true , concise : true , engine : 'slimerjs' }, yourTask : { src : [ 'path/to/tests/*_test.js' ], dest : function ( input ) { return input.replace( /\.js$/ , '.xml' ); } } }

Options and Arguments

CasperJS supports options and arguments on the command line.

casperjs script.js baz --foo=bar

Grunt tasks can accept additional arguments and grunt-casper will pass these through to CasperJS, for instance

grunt casper:yourTask:baz:--foo=bar

will pass baz as an argument and foo as an option with a value of bar . These are then available in your CasperJS script

casper.cli.args.indexOf( 'baz' ); casper.cli.options.foo;

Arguments can also be specified in the Task Options Object

casper : { options : { args : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] } }

Arguments and options will be ignored in test mode as CasperJS does not support them.

PhantomJS / CasperJS Binaries

You may also override the location of the PhantomJS and CasperJS binaries like so:

process.env.PHANTOMJS_EXECUTABLE = '/path/to/phantomjs'; process.env.CASPERJS_EXECUTABLE = '/path/to/casperjs';

The CasperJS Binary, by default, is loaded from the local ./node_modules directory and has a fallback to look in the global node_modules directory (/usr/local/lib/node_modules)

Release History

2015-02-11 v0.4.2 Reverse Source List before unshift

2014-08-19 v0.4.1 Expose Slimerjs binary export

2014-08-19 v0.4.0 Refactored Fail cases

2014-07-16 v0.3.10 Added local binary module path

2014-06-09 v0.3.9 Refactored exports and binary module loading

2014-05-12 v0.3.8 Removed test arguments constraint

2014-04-24 v0.3.7 Merge pull request #39 add no-colors option

2014-04-21 v0.3.6 Fixed issue with testableOptions

2014-03-20 v0.3.5 Fixed issue with engine indexOf conditional

2014-03-12 v0.3.4 Merge pull request #36 check PhantomJS path

2014-03-06 v0.3.3 Cleaned up Cross Platform Binary Location

2014-03-05 v0.3.2 Fixed CasperJS Binary for windows platform

2014-03-03 v0.3.1 Export CasperJS binary to node_module/.bin

2014-02-23 v0.3.0 CasperJS npm managed binary

2014-02-23 v0.2.7 PhantomJS install via wrapper

2014-02-22 v0.2.6 Parallel exit logic

2014-02-22 v0.2.5 Changed deprecated 1.1 direct flag to verbose

2014-02-22 v0.2.4 Fixed test option position in array

2014-02-17 v0.2.3 Added engine support (phantomjs, slimerjs)

2014-02-11 v0.2.2 Added args option for casper args, added concise option support

2014-01-24 v0.2.1 Refactored exit logic

2014-01-14 v0.2.0 Refactored non-parallel Runs, fixing --fail-fast parameter

2013-11-22 Refactored task dependencies, added parallel option and task duration

2013-10-08 v0.1.4 Merged pull request - cwd spawn option

2013-09-05 v0.1.3 Fixed logging from grunt.verbose -> grunt.log

2013-08-10 v0.1.2 Added xunit support

2013-02-01 v0.1.1 Update Task To Run With grunt0.4.0rc7

2013-01-01 v0.1.0 Initial Release

Task submitted by Chris Miller