As of 2014, I am no longer maintaining this Grunt task. If you are looking for an alternative, look at pghalliday/grunt-mocha-test.
A Grunt plugin for running server-side Mocha tests that actually works.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-cafe-mocha --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-cafe-mocha');
This plugin requires npm
~1.4.6
In practice, this should only be a problem if you are targeting Node 0.8. In this case, you will need to upgrade npm manually using a command like this:
npm install -g npm@~1.4.6
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
cafemocha to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
cafemocha: {
testThis: {
src: 'test/this/**/*.js',
options: {
ui: 'bdd',
require: [
'should',
],
},
},
/// Any number of tests here...
testThat: {
src: 'test/that/*.js',
options: {
ui: 'tdd',
growl: true,
reporter: 'nyan',
},
},
},
})
Type:
List
Default value:
[]
A list of modules to load before running the tests.
Type:
String
Default value:
'list'
A string value to pick which reporter to use when testing. To see a list of all the reporters, check here.
If using the reporter
html-cov or
json-cov, take a special look at the
coverage option.
Type:
String
Default value:
'bdd'
A string value to pick which type of user-interface to use. The options are
bdd,
tdd, or
exports. Read more about interfaces
here.
Type:
String to be turned into a
RegExp
Default value:
.*
A string value to run tests that only match the given pattern. For example, if
the Mocha test file has the tests:
test1,
test2,
test3,
test4, if
options.grep = 'test[12]', it will only match the first two tests and run
them.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Either
true or
false that will either match invert the matching. Using the
example from the section for options.grep, setting this option to
true
would result in the last two tests being ran, but not the first two.
Type:
Integer
Default value:
2000
The tiemout time for a test-case in milliseconds.
Type:
Integer
Default value:
75
Threshold for a "slow" test in milliseconds.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
undefined
True forces the enabling of colors while false forces the disabling of colors.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Enable Growl/OS X (10.8) notification system on test completion.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Bail after the first test failure.
Type:
List
Default value:
[]
A list of globals names.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Ignore global variable leaks
Type:
Boolean |
Object
Default value:
false
Turns on the coverage feature. If
options.coverage is set to
true, the
following defaults are used:
{
output: 'coverage.html',
env: 'COV'
}
To override the defaults, just pass in an object like so:
coverage: {
output: 'coverageTwo.html',
env: 'ENHANCED_COVERAGE',
}
The
output option is a path to where the coverage output will be saved to.
The
env option is the name of the
process.env variable to set to a truthy
value. For example, if
coverage.env = 'ENHANCED_COVERAGE' then in your
project,
process.env['ENHANCED_COVERAGE'] will be truthy.
Check out the Coverage Example for more details.
grunt.initConfig({
cafemocha: {
src: 'test/**/*.js',
options: {
ui: 'bdd',
},
},
})
grunt.initConfig({
cafemocha: {
src: 'test/**/*.js',
options: {
ui: 'tdd',
},
},
});
grunt.initConfig({
cafemocha: {
options: {
require: ['should', 'something', 'else', 'here'];
},
src: 'test/**/*.js'
},
});
grunt.initConfig({
cafemocha: {
foo: {
src: 'test/foo/*.js',
options: {
ui: 'tdd',
},
},
bar: {
src: 'test/bar/*.js',
options: {
ui: 'bdd',
},
},
},
});
The complete example of this is included in the example/ directory.
grunt.initConfig({
cafemocha: {
// Setting 'coverage' option to true, using defaults
coverageOne: {
src: 'test/*.js',
options: {
ui: 'bdd',
reporter: 'html-cov',
coverage: true,
require: [
'should',
],
},
},
// Setting 'coverage' option to an object, overriding defaults
coverageTwo: {
src: 'test/*.js',
options: {
ui: 'bdd',
reporter: 'html-cov',
coverage: {
output: 'coverageTwo.html',
env: 'ENHANCED_COVERAGE',
},
require: [
'should',
],
},
}
},
});
Feel free to fork it and add as you please. If you add a particularly nice feature, send me a pull request. I'd love to improve it.
--compilers option in Mocha