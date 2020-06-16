Bust static assets from the cache using content hashing
This plugin recently upgraded to
v1.0.0!! There was a big change in the way the plugin works. You can read me about the changes in issue #147.
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.
From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:
npm install grunt-cache-bust --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, enabled it inside your Gruntfile.
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-cache-bust');
Use the
cacheBust task for cache busting static files in your application. This allows the assets to have a large expiry time in the browsers cache and will only be forced to use an updated file when the contents of it changes. This is a good practice.
Tell the
cacheBust task where your static assets are and the files that reference them and let it work it's magic.
All of them!!
In your project's Gruntfile, add a new task called
cacheBust.
This is the most basic configuration you can have:
cacheBust: {
taskName: {
options: {
assets: ['assets/**']
},
src: ['index.html']
}
}
These are the two mandatory fields you need to supply:
The
assets option that is passed to the plugin tells it what types of files you want to hash, i.e.
css and
js files. You must also provide the location for these files. In the example above, they live in the
assets folder.
The
src part of the configuration you should have seen before as it's used by pretty much every Grunt plugin. We use this to tell the plugin which files contain references to assets we're going to be adding a hash to. You can use the
expand configuration option here as well
To summarise, the above configuration will hash all the files in the
assets directory and replace any references to those files in the
index.html file.
// Here is a short summary of the options and some of their
defaults. Extra details are below.
{
algorithm: 'md5', // Algorithm used for hashing files
assets: ['css/*', 'js/*'] // File patterns for the assets you wish to hash
baseDir: './', // The base directory for all assets
createCopies: true, // Create hashed copies of files
deleteOriginals: false, // Delete the original file after hashing
encoding: 'utf8', // The encoding used when reading/writing files
hash: '9ef00db36970718e', // A user defined hash for every file. Not recommended.
jsonOutput: false, // Output the original => new URLs to a JSON file
jsonOutputFilename: 'grunt-cache-bust.json', // The file path and name of the exported JSON. Is relative to baseDir
length: 16, // The length of the hash value
separator: '.', // The separator between the original file name and hash
queryString: false // Use a query string for cache busting instead of rewriting files
outputDir: '' // Directory where all hashed assets will be copied. Is relative to baseDir
clearOutputDir: false, // Clear output directory. If outputDir was not set clear will not work
urlPrefixes: ['http://owncdn.test.com/path'] // Array of Url + Path of own CDNs where hashed files are uploaded to.
}
Type:
String
Default value:
'md5'
algorithm is dependent on the available algorithms supported by the version of OpenSSL on the platform. Examples are
'sha1',
'md5',
'sha256',
'sha512'
Type:
Array
assets contains the file patterns for where all your assets live. This should point towards all the assets you wish to have busted. It uses the same glob pattern for matching files as Grunt.
Type:
String
Default value:
false
When set,
cachebust will try to find the assets using the baseDir as base path.
assets: {
options: {
baseDir: 'public/',
},
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'public/',
src: ['modules/**/*.html']
}]
}
Type:
Array of Strings
Default value: ``
When set,
cachebust will try to find the assets with this prefixes, useful for:
For example:
cacheBust: {
options: {
urlPrefixes: ['/dashboard/app/app.min.js']
}
}
will convert:
<script src="/dashboard/app/app.min.js"></script>
into
<script src="/dashboard/app/app.min.bce0b589338ff97a.js"></script>
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
When set to
false,
cachebust will not create hashed copies of the files. Useful if you use server rewrites to serve your files.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When set,
cachebust will delete the original versions of the files that have been hashed. For example,
style.css will be deleted after being copied to
style.dcf1d324cb50a1f9.css.
Type:
String
Default value:
'utf8'
The encoding of the file contents.
Type:
String
A user defined value to be used as the hash value for all files. For a more beneficial caching strategy, it's advised not to supply a hash value for all files.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When set as
true,
cachbust will create a json file with an object inside that contains key value pairs of the original file name, and the renamed md5 hash name for each file.
Output format looks like this:
{
'/scripts/app.js' : '/scripts/app.23e6f7ac5623e96f.js',
'/scripts/vendor.js': '/scripts/vendor.h421fwaj124bfaf5.js'
}
Type:
String
Default value:
grunt-cache-bust.json
The file path and name of the exported JSON. It is exported relative to
baseDir.
Type:
Number
Default value:
16
The number of characters of the file content hash to prefix the file name with.
Type:
String
Default value:
.
The separator between the original file name and hash.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Use a query string for cache busting instead of rewriting files.
cacheBust: {
taskName: {
options: {
assets: ['assets/**']
},
src: ['index.html']
}
}
cacheBust: {
taskName: {
options: {
assets: ['assets/**'],
queryString: true
},
src: ['index.html']
}
}
cacheBust: {
options: {
assets: ['assets/**/*'],
baseDir: './public/'
},
taskName: {
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'public/',
src: ['templates/**/*.html', 'assets/**/*']
}]
}
}
cacheBust: {
options: {
assets: ['assets/**'],
baseDir: './public/'
},
staging: {
options: {
jsonOutput: true
},
src: ['index.html']
},
production: {
options: {
jsonOutput: false
},
src: ['index.html']
}
}
MIT © Ben Holland