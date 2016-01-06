Grunt task for running Buster.JS tests in Node.js or headless in PhantomJS
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-buster
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-buster');
Then, you must install Buster.JS:
npm install buster
If you want to run tests for the browser environment, you also need to install PhantomJS:
npm install phantomjs
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
buster to the data object
passed into
grunt.initConfig(). You then need to define at least one target
for
grunt buster to have any effect.
Example of a minimal working configuration:
buster: {
foo: {}
}
The
buster object can have an arbitrary number of targets, like
foo in the
above example. If you run
grunt buster, all targets are executed. If you run
grunt buster:foo, only the
foo target is executed.
No options are needed to get started, as grunt-buster will use default values if none is specified.
An object with options passed as command line arguments to
buster test. For
available options for
buster test run:
buster test --help
An object with options passed as command line arguments to
buster server. For
available options for
buster server run:
buster server --help
Growl support is optional. If you would like to use it follow the instructions
on how to install node-growl, then
enable Growl notifications in the
buster task in your Gruntfile.
Example:
buster: {
options: {
growl: true
}
}
You should now get notifications whenever your test suite passes or fails.
buster: {
foo: {
test: {
config: 'path/to/my/buster.js'
},
server: {
port: 1111
}
},
bar: {
options: {
growl: false
}
},
options: {
growl: true
}
}
The above config will for the
foo target run
buster test with the
argument
--config path/to/my/buster.js, and run
buster server with the
argument
--port 1111, with Growl notifications when the tests complete.
For the
bar target, default configuration will be used, and Growl
notifications will be turned off.
It is possible to start one or more Buster.JS servers, PhantomJS instances or individual Buster.JS test runs by passing Grunt arguments when invoking tasks.
Grunt allows for command line arguments to be passed to multitasks, like so:
grunt task:subtask:argument1:argument2. To pass arguments to, and execute all
subtasks of a multitask, skip the subtask name:
grunt task::argument. In
grunt-buster, we use that to gain more granular control over which Buster.JS
components are executed, as described below in this section.
grunt buster::server
This starts all configured Buster.JS servers, without starting a Phantom.JS instance nor running any tests.
Note: Grunt will not block the
server and
phantomjs tasks by default. They
are intended to be used in combination with blocking tasks like
grunt-contrib-watch. If you do not want to run either of the two in
combination with a watch command, you can supply the
block argument:
grunt buster::server:block
grunt buster::phantomjs
This allows you to capture browsers manually before executing the tests separately (see below).
Execute the tests only and not spawn neither a Buster.JS server nor PhantomJS, as they are assumed to be started manually in some other way.
grunt buster::test
If you wish to contribute, please ensure a green test suite.
Install development dependencies:
npm install
Running the test suite:
npm test
Starting a watch loop listening to file changes and running the test suite:
npm start
Release history
package.json version number
npm:
npm publish
cross-spawn-async so that a correct executable is resolved on Windows
package.json
resolve-bin to find
buster and
phantomjs executables
buster as a peer dependency
buster-server,
PhantomJS
and
buster-test execution
verbose
path.existsSync deprecation warning
growl package
from npm and set
options.growl to
true to get notifications.
buster task to have any work to do. See the above docs for a
minimal config example. (Thanks to Richard Nespithal)
--server option to
buster-test
(Thanks to Andreas Köberle)