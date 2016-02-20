openbase logo
grunt-bumpup

by Darsain
0.6.3 (see all)

Update the version, date, and other properties in JSON files while preserving indentation style.

Readme

grunt-bumpup NPM version

Updates the version, date, and other properties in your JSON files.

The properties are updated only when already present in the original JSON file. Plugin also detects and preserves the original indentation style.

Note: if you want to create tag, commit, or push to a git repository in addition to bumping version, please consider grunt-bump.

This is a Grunt 0.4 plugin. If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins.

Changelog

Upholds the Semantic Versioning Specification.

Installation

Use npm to install and save the plugin into devDependencies.

npm install grunt-bumpup --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it can be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bumpup');

Usage

grunt bumpup

By default, the patch version is bumped.

You can specify a different release type bump in 1st argument:

grunt bumpup:[type]

And the build meta suffix in 2nd argument:

grunt bumpup:[type]:[buildmeta]

Available release types are:

  • major: Will bump the major x.0.0 part of a version string.
  • minor: Will bump the minor 0.x.0 part of a version string.
  • patch: Will bump the patch 0.0.x part of a version string. If a prerelease exists, will only remove the prerelease number.
  • premajor: Will bump the major x.0.0 part of a version strring and append a prerelease version of 0 0.0.0-x'
  • preminor: Will bump the minor 0.x.x part of a version strring and append a prerelease version of 0 0.0.0-x'
  • prepatch: Will bump the patch 0.0.x part of a version strring and append a prerelease version of 0 0.0.0-x'
  • prerelease: Will bump the prerelease 0.0.0-x part of a version string. If no prerelease exists, will also bump the patch 0.0.x
  • build: Tells bumpup that you are changing only the buildmeta suffix and nothing else should be modified.

Full possible version format: major.minor.patch-prerelease+buildmeta

The prerelease part is appended only in prerelease bump type, and removed when present in major, minor, or patch bumps.

The buildmeta suffix has to be passed manually:

grunt bumpup:[type]:1458

You can also ignore everything above and pass a valid semantic version directly:

grunt bumpup:1.1.0-2+1458

Configuration

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named bumpup to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig(). This is a simple task, and does not conform to multi task options & files input types! All available configuration styles are described below.

This is the most verbose form of the configuration:

grunt.initConfig({
    bumpup: {
        options: {
            // Options go here.
        },
        setters: {
            // Custom setters go here.
        },
        files: [
            // JSON files go here.
        ],
    },
});

Configuration examples:

Default options and one JSON file:

grunt.initConfig({
    bumpup: 'package.json'
});

grunt.initConfig({
    bumpup: {
        file: 'package.json'
    }
});

Default options, and multiple JSON files:

grunt.initConfig({
    bumpup: ['package.json', 'component.json']
});

grunt.initConfig({
    bumpup: {
        files: ['package.json', 'component.json']
    }
});

Custom options and setters:

grunt.initConfig({
    bumpup: {
        options: {
            dateformat: 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm',
            normalize: false
        },
        setters: {
            // Overrides version setter
            version: function (old, releaseType, options) {
                return 'proprietary version';
            },
            // Adds a new setter for `timestamp` property
            timestamp: function (old, releaseType, options) {
                return +new Date();
            },
        },
        files: ['package.json', 'component.json']
    }
});

Options

options.updateProps

Type: Object Default: {}

Map of grunt config property names that should be updated after bumping.

Usage: If you have a pkg convenience property from package.json, and you bump up something inside it, you need to tell that to grunt so the next tasks in queue can use the updated data.

Example: Tell bumpup to update the pkg config property when bumping the package.json file.

grunt.initConfig({
    pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),
    bumpup: {
        options: {
            updateProps: {
                pkg: 'package.json'
            }
        },
        file: 'package.json'
    }
});

options.normalize

Type: Boolean Default: true

Whether to normalize all JSON files to have the same version. The version that is than bumped up and saved into all files is taken from the first file passed into the files array.

options.newlineEof

Type: Boolean Default: false

Whether to add a newline at the end when writing a JSON file.

options.dateformat

Type: String Default: YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss Z

A date format string used by moment.js' .format() method, which is in turn used in date property setter. To see all available format tokens, read the moment.js' format documentation.

Following is the list of valid moment.js ISO-8601 (computer and human readable) date formats.

YYYY-MM-DD
YYYY-MM-DDTHH
YYYY-MM-DD HH
YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm
YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm
YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss
YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss
YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSS
YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss.SSS
YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss Z
YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss Z

The dates are set in the UTC timezone, so including the Z token is recommended.

Custom setters

You can define your own property setters by passing them as functions into setters object. For example, this will update the timestamp property inside package.json:

grunt.initConfig({
    bumpup: {
        setters: {
            timestamp: function (oldTimestamp, releaseType, options, buildMeta) {
                return +new Date();
            }
        },
        file: 'package.json'
    }
});

You can also override the default setters for version and date properties if you want some more control, or other than default behavior.

Setter arguments

All setters receive the same 4 arguments:

  • 1st old Old property value.
  • 2nd releaseType Release type. Can be major, minor, patch, prerelease, or a valid semantic version.
  • 3rd options Options object, extended with default values.
  • 4th buildMeta Build meta suffix (when passed in 2nd task argument).

Example showcasing simplified version & date setters:

grunt.initConfig({
    bumpup: {
        setters: {
            version: function (oldVersion, releaseType, options, buildMeta) {
                return semver.inc(oldVersion, releaseType) + '+' + buildMeta;
            },
            date: function (oldDate, releaseType, options, buildMeta) {
                return moment.utc().format(options.dateformat);
            }
        },
        file: 'package.json'
    }
});

Return values

Each setter has to return the new property value, or when something went wrong, grunt.fail.warn() an error and return undefined.

Usage Examples

Release task

Example "release" task alias that handles everything needed to build a new project release:

// Task configurations
grunt.initConfig({
    pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),
    jshint: ...,
    uglify: ...,
    bumpup: {
        options: {
            updateProps: {
                pkg: 'package.json'
            }
        },
        file: 'package.json'
    },
    tagrelease: '<%= pkg.version %>'
});

// Loading the plugins
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-jshint');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-uglify');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bumpup');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-tagrelease');

// Alias task for release
grunt.registerTask('release', function (type) {
    type = type ? type : 'patch';     // Default release type
    grunt.task.run('jshint');         // Lint stuff
    grunt.task.run('bumpup:' + type); // Bump up the version
    grunt.task.run('uglify');         // Minify stuff
    grunt.task.run('tagrelease');     // Commit & tag the release
});

// Alias task for release with buildmeta suffix support
grunt.registerTask('release', function (type, build) {
    var bumpParts = ['bumpup'];
    if (type) { bumpParts.push(type); }
    if (build) { bumpParts.push(build); }
    grunt.task.run('jshint');
    grunt.task.run(bumpParts.join(':'));
    grunt.task.run('uglify');
    grunt.task.run('tagrelease');
});

And now you can call it from CLI like this:

grunt release            // Default patch release
grunt release:minor      // Minor release
grunt release:minor:1458 // Minor release with buildtype suffix
grunt release:build:1459 // Only build suffix will be modified

