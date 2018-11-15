Bump package version, create tag, commit, push ...

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-bump --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-bump' );

Configuration

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named bump to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() . The options (and defaults) are:

grunt.initConfig({ bump : { options : { files : [ 'package.json' ], updateConfigs : [], commit : true , commitMessage : 'Release v%VERSION%' , commitFiles : [ 'package.json' ], createTag : true , tagName : 'v%VERSION%' , tagMessage : 'Version %VERSION%' , push : true , pushTo : 'upstream' , gitDescribeOptions : '--tags --always --abbrev=1 --dirty=-d' , globalReplace : false , prereleaseName : false , metadata : '' , regExp : false } }, })

Options

Type: Array

Default value: ['package.json']

Maybe you wanna bump 'component.json' instead? Or maybe both: ['package.json', 'component.json'] ? Can be either a list of files to bump (an array of files) or a grunt glob (e.g., ['*.json'] ).

Type: Array

Default value: []

Sometimes you load the content of package.json into a grunt config. This will update the config property, so that even tasks running in the same grunt process see the updated value.

bump: { options : { files : [ 'package.json' , 'component.json' ], updateConfigs : [ 'pkg' , 'component' ] } }

Type: Boolean

Default value: true

Should the changes be committed? False if you want to do additional things.

Type: String

Default value: Release v%VERSION%

If so, what is the commit message ? You can use %VERSION% which will get replaced with the new version.

Type: Array

Default value: ['package.json']

An array of files that you want to commit. You can use ['-a'] to commit all files.

Type: Boolean

Default value: true

Create a Git tag?

Type: String

Default value: v%VERSION%

If options.createTag is set to true, then this is the name of that tag ( %VERSION% placeholder is available).

Type: String

Default value: Version %VERSION%

If options.createTag is set to true, then yep, you guessed right, it's the message of that tag - description ( %VERSION% placeholder is available).

Type: Boolean or String

Default value: true

Push the changes to a remote repo? If options.push is set to:

'tag' (String), only the tag is pushed. The branch is not pushed

(String), only the tag is pushed. The branch is not pushed 'branch' (String), only the branch is pushed. The tag is not pushed

(String), only the branch is pushed. The tag is not pushed true (Boolean), both branch and tag are pushed

(Boolean), both branch and tag are pushed false (Boolean), nothing is pushed

If options.push is set to git and options.pushTo is set to a falsey value (or empty string), then it will be up to git to decide what to push. This will be the same as running git push with no other options. Be careful with this as it is not explicit what will happen.

Type: String

Default value: upstream

If options.push is set to a truthy value, which remote repo should it go to? This is what gets set as remote in the git push {remote} {branch} command. Use git remote to see the list of remote repo's you have listed. Learn about remote repos

Type: String

Default value: --tags --always --abbrev=1 --dirty=-d

Options to use with $ git describe

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Replace all occurrences of the version in the file. When set to false , only the first occurrence will be replaced.

Type: String

Default value: rc

When bumping to a prerelease version this will be the identifier of the prerelease e.g. dev , alpha , beta , rc etc. 1.0.0- prereleaseName .0 When left as the default false version bump:prerelease will behave as follows:

1.0.0 to 1.0.1-0

1.0.1-0 to 1.0.1-1

from a previous bump:git 1.0.0-7-g10b5 to 1.0.0-8



Type: String

Default value: ''

Allows optional metadata (suffix) for the version number. It is joined to the version with a + . This will accept any alphanumeric string, dots ( . ) and dashes ( - ) per the semver spec.

Type: Function or RegExp Default value: false

Regex to find and replace version string in files described in options.files . If no value is specified, it will use the plugin's default.

Usage Examples

Let's say current version is 0.0.1 .

$ grunt bump >> Version bumped to 0.0.2 >> Committed as "Release v0.0.2" >> Tagged as "v0.0.2" >> Pushed to origin $ grunt bump:patch >> Version bumped to 0.0.3 >> Committed as "Release v0.0.3" >> Tagged as "v0.0.3" >> Pushed to origin $ grunt bump:minor >> Version bumped to 0.1.0 >> Committed as "Release v0.1.0" >> Tagged as "v0.1.0" >> Pushed to origin $ grunt bump:major >> Version bumped to 1.0.0 >> Committed as "Release v1.0.0" >> Tagged as "v1.0.0" >> Pushed to origin $ grunt bump:patch >> Version bumped to 1.0.1 >> Committed as "Release v1.0.1" >> Tagged as "v1.0.1" >> Pushed to origin $ grunt bump:git >> Version bumped to 1.0.1-ge96c >> Committed as "Release v1.0.1-ge96c" >> Tagged as "v1.0.1-ge96c" >> Pushed to origin $ grunt bump:prepatch >> Version bumped to 1.0.2-0 >> Committed as "Release v1.0.2-0" >> Tagged as "v1.0.2-0" >> Pushed to origin $ grunt bump:prerelease >> Version bumped to 1.0.2-1 >> Committed as "Release v1.0.2-1" >> Tagged as "v1.0.2-1" >> Pushed to origin $ grunt bump:patch >> Version bumped to 1.0.2 >> Committed as "Release v1.0.2" >> Tagged as "v1.0.2" >> Pushed to origin $ grunt bump:preminor >> Version bumped to 1.1.0-0 >> Committed as "Release v1.1.0-0" >> Tagged as "v1.1.0-0" >> Pushed to origin $ grunt bump >> Version bumped to 1.1.0 >> Committed as "Release v1.1.0" >> Tagged as "v1.1.0" >> Pushed to origin $ grunt bump:premajor (with prereleaseName set to 'rc' in options) >> Version bumped to 2.0.0-rc.0 >> Committed as "Release v2.0.0-rc.0" >> Tagged as "v2.0.0-rc.0" >> Pushed to origin $ grunt bump >> Version bumped to 2.0.0 >> Committed as "Release v2.0.0" >> Tagged as "v2.0.0" >> Pushed to origin $ grunt bump:prerelease >> Version bumped to 2.0.1-rc.0 >> Committed as "Release v2.0.1-rc.0" >> Tagged as "v2.0.1-rc.0" >> Pushed to origin

If you want to jump to an exact version, you can use the setversion tag in the command line.

$ grunt bump --setversion=2.0.1 >> Version bumped to 2.0.1 >> Committed as "Release v2.0.1" >> Tagged as "v2.0.1" >> Pushed to origin

Sometimes you want to run another task between bumping the version and committing, for instance generate changelog. You can use bump-only and bump-commit to achieve that:

$ grunt bump-only:minor $ grunt changelog $ grunt bump-commit

If you want to try out your settings, you can use any of the above commands with the dry-run tag in the command line.

With this tag specified there will be no changes, stages, commits or pushes.

$ grunt bump --dry-run Running "bump" task Running grunt-bump in dry mode! >> bump-dry: Version bumped to 1.0.1 ( in package.json) >> bump-dry: git commit package.json -m "Release v1.0.1" >> bump-dry: git tag -a v1.0.1 -m "Version 1.0.1" >> bump-dry: git push origin && git push origin --tags

Since the tag is parsed and forwarded by grunt, it will also work if you pass it to a different task which then invokes bump.

Contributing

See the contributing guide for more information. In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt: grunt test jshint .

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Vojta Jína. Licensed under the MIT license.