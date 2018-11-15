Bump package version, create tag, commit, push ...
This plugin requires Grunt.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-bump --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bump');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
bump to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig(). The options (and defaults) are:
grunt.initConfig({
bump: {
options: {
files: ['package.json'],
updateConfigs: [],
commit: true,
commitMessage: 'Release v%VERSION%',
commitFiles: ['package.json'],
createTag: true,
tagName: 'v%VERSION%',
tagMessage: 'Version %VERSION%',
push: true,
pushTo: 'upstream',
gitDescribeOptions: '--tags --always --abbrev=1 --dirty=-d',
globalReplace: false,
prereleaseName: false,
metadata: '',
regExp: false
}
},
})
Type:
Array
Default value:
['package.json']
Maybe you wanna bump 'component.json' instead? Or maybe both:
['package.json', 'component.json']? Can be either a list of files to bump (an array of files) or a grunt glob (e.g.,
['*.json']).
Type:
Array
Default value:
[]
Sometimes you load the content of
package.json into a grunt config. This will update the config property, so that even tasks running in the same grunt process see the updated value.
bump: {
options: {
files: ['package.json', 'component.json'],
updateConfigs: ['pkg', 'component']
}
}
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Should the changes be committed? False if you want to do additional things.
Type:
String
Default value:
Release v%VERSION%
If so, what is the commit message ? You can use
%VERSION% which will get replaced with the new version.
Type:
Array
Default value:
['package.json']
An array of files that you want to commit. You can use
['-a'] to commit all files.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Create a Git tag?
Type:
String
Default value:
v%VERSION%
If
options.createTag is set to true, then this is the name of that tag (
%VERSION% placeholder is available).
Type:
String
Default value:
Version %VERSION%
If
options.createTag is set to true, then yep, you guessed right, it's the message of that tag - description (
%VERSION% placeholder is available).
Type:
Boolean or
String
Default value:
true
Push the changes to a remote repo? If
options.push is set to:
'tag' (String), only the tag is pushed. The branch is not pushed
'branch' (String), only the branch is pushed. The tag is not pushed
true (Boolean), both branch and tag are pushed
false (Boolean), nothing is pushed
If
options.push is set to
git and
options.pushTo is set to a falsey value (or empty string), then it will be up to git to decide what to push. This will be the same as running
git push with no other options. Be careful with this as it is not explicit what will happen.
Type:
String
Default value:
upstream
If
options.push is set to a truthy value, which remote repo should it go to? This is what gets set as
remote in the
git push {remote} {branch} command. Use
git remote to see the list of remote repo's you have listed. Learn about remote repos
Type:
String
Default value:
--tags --always --abbrev=1 --dirty=-d
Options to use with
$ git describe
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Replace all occurrences of the version in the file. When set to
false, only the first occurrence will be replaced.
Type:
String
Default value:
rc
When bumping to a prerelease version this will be the identifier of the prerelease e.g.
dev,
alpha,
beta,
rc etc.
1.0.0-
prereleaseName.0
When left as the default
false version bump:prerelease will behave as follows:
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Allows optional metadata (suffix) for the version number. It is joined to the version with a
+. This will accept any alphanumeric string, dots (
.) and dashes (
-) per the semver spec.
Type:
Function or
RegExp
Default value:
false
Regex to find and replace version string in files described in
options.files. If no value is specified, it will use the plugin's default.
Let's say current version is
0.0.1.
$ grunt bump
>> Version bumped to 0.0.2
>> Committed as "Release v0.0.2"
>> Tagged as "v0.0.2"
>> Pushed to origin
$ grunt bump:patch
>> Version bumped to 0.0.3
>> Committed as "Release v0.0.3"
>> Tagged as "v0.0.3"
>> Pushed to origin
$ grunt bump:minor
>> Version bumped to 0.1.0
>> Committed as "Release v0.1.0"
>> Tagged as "v0.1.0"
>> Pushed to origin
$ grunt bump:major
>> Version bumped to 1.0.0
>> Committed as "Release v1.0.0"
>> Tagged as "v1.0.0"
>> Pushed to origin
$ grunt bump:patch
>> Version bumped to 1.0.1
>> Committed as "Release v1.0.1"
>> Tagged as "v1.0.1"
>> Pushed to origin
$ grunt bump:git
>> Version bumped to 1.0.1-ge96c
>> Committed as "Release v1.0.1-ge96c"
>> Tagged as "v1.0.1-ge96c"
>> Pushed to origin
$ grunt bump:prepatch
>> Version bumped to 1.0.2-0
>> Committed as "Release v1.0.2-0"
>> Tagged as "v1.0.2-0"
>> Pushed to origin
$ grunt bump:prerelease
>> Version bumped to 1.0.2-1
>> Committed as "Release v1.0.2-1"
>> Tagged as "v1.0.2-1"
>> Pushed to origin
$ grunt bump:patch # (major, minor or patch) will do this
>> Version bumped to 1.0.2
>> Committed as "Release v1.0.2"
>> Tagged as "v1.0.2"
>> Pushed to origin
$ grunt bump:preminor
>> Version bumped to 1.1.0-0
>> Committed as "Release v1.1.0-0"
>> Tagged as "v1.1.0-0"
>> Pushed to origin
$ grunt bump
>> Version bumped to 1.1.0
>> Committed as "Release v1.1.0"
>> Tagged as "v1.1.0"
>> Pushed to origin
$ grunt bump:premajor (with prereleaseName set to 'rc' in options)
>> Version bumped to 2.0.0-rc.0
>> Committed as "Release v2.0.0-rc.0"
>> Tagged as "v2.0.0-rc.0"
>> Pushed to origin
$ grunt bump
>> Version bumped to 2.0.0
>> Committed as "Release v2.0.0"
>> Tagged as "v2.0.0"
>> Pushed to origin
$ grunt bump:prerelease # from a released version `prerelease` defaults to prepatch
>> Version bumped to 2.0.1-rc.0
>> Committed as "Release v2.0.1-rc.0"
>> Tagged as "v2.0.1-rc.0"
>> Pushed to origin
If you want to jump to an exact version, you can use the
setversion tag in the command line.
$ grunt bump --setversion=2.0.1
>> Version bumped to 2.0.1
>> Committed as "Release v2.0.1"
>> Tagged as "v2.0.1"
>> Pushed to origin
Sometimes you want to run another task between bumping the version and committing, for instance generate changelog. You can use
bump-only and
bump-commit to achieve that:
$ grunt bump-only:minor
$ grunt changelog
$ grunt bump-commit
If you want to try out your settings, you can use any of the above commands with the
dry-run tag in the command line.
With this tag specified there will be no changes, stages, commits or pushes.
$ grunt bump --dry-run
Running "bump" task
Running grunt-bump in dry mode!
>> bump-dry: Version bumped to 1.0.1 (in package.json)
>> bump-dry: git commit package.json -m "Release v1.0.1"
>> bump-dry: git tag -a v1.0.1 -m "Version 1.0.1"
>> bump-dry: git push origin && git push origin --tags
Since the tag is parsed and forwarded by grunt, it will also work if you pass it to a different task which then invokes bump.
See the contributing guide for more information. In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt:
grunt test jshint.
Copyright (c) 2014 Vojta Jína. Licensed under the MIT license.