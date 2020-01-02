Wrangle those bower dependencies and place each one where it's supposed to be.

Automatically position your dependencies where you want them in your repository.

Track your dependencies without committing the entire Bower components folder.

Reduce build times by compiling only what you need from the bower_components directory.

Workflow

Whenever you add a new bower dependency, add which file should be copied and where to your Gruntfile "bowercopy" config. Then, run grunt bowercopy .

By default, bowercopy runs bower install for you (turn this off with the runbower option). Your bower directory is not removed so you can see which files you need from each component. It is suggested that you add the bower directory (usually 'bower_components' ) to your .gitignore .

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-bowercopy --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-bowercopy' );

Note: have a look at load-grunt-tasks so you can skip this step for all your grunt plugins.

The "bowercopy" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named bowercopy to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ bowercopy : { options : { }, your_target : { } } });

Options

Type: String

Default value: The directory property value in your .bowerrc or 'bower_components' if the .bowerrc cannot be found.

srcPrefix will prefix your source locations with the correct bower folder location.

Type: String

Default value: ''

destPrefix will be used as the prefix for destinations.

Type: Boolean

Default value: true

Run bower install in conjunction with the bowercopy task.

Type: Boolean

Default value: true

Report any modules in your bower.json that have not been configured to copy at least one file with bowercopy .

Note: The clean option reports the same thing, so this option is ignored if clean is true.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Removes the bower components directory on completion. The folder path that is removed is options.srcPrefix .

Note: the directory will only be removed if the following conditions are met.

All task targets are run (i.e. grunt-bowercopy was run with the command grunt bowercopy and not grunt bowercopy:target ). At least one thing was copied from each bower component (grunt-bowercopy tracks this for you).

Type: Array

Default value: []

Using the report or clean option, grunt-bowercopy tracks which dependencies have at least one file copied. The ignore option can be used to specify any bower dependencies that aren't copied, but need to be defined in your bower.json anyway.

Type: Object

Default value: {}

Options to pass to grunt.file.copy when copying the files. See grunt.file.copy

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ bowercopy : { options : { clean : true }, test : { options : { destPrefix : 'test/js' }, files : { 'libs/chai.js' : 'chai/lib/chai.js' , 'mocha/mocha.js' : 'libs/mocha/mocha.js' , 'mocha/mocha.css' : 'libs/mocha/mocha.css' } }, libs : { options : { destPrefix : 'public/js/libs' }, files : { 'jquery.js' : 'jquery/jquery.js' , 'require.js' : 'requirejs/require.js' }, }, plugins : { options : { destPrefix : 'public/js/plugins' }, files : { 'jquery.chosen.js' : 'chosen/public/chosen.js' } }, less : { options : { destPrefix : 'less' }, files : { src : 'bootstrap/less/dropdowns.less' } }, images : { options : { destPrefix : 'public/images' }, files : { 'account/chosen-sprite.png' : 'chosen/public/chosen-sprite.png' , 'account/chosen-sprite@2x.png' : 'chosen/public/chosen-sprite@2x.png' } }, folders : { files : { 'public/js/libs/lodash' : 'lodash' , 'public/js/libs' : 'lodash/dist/lodash.js' } }, glob : { files : { 'public/js/libs/lodash' : 'lodash/dist/*.js' } }, globSrc : { options : { destPrefix : 'public/js/libs' }, src : 'lodash/**/*.js' }, main : { src : 'jquery.minlight:main' , dest : 'public/js/plugins/' } } });

Contributing

Follow the same coding style present in the repo and add tests for any bug fix or feature addition.

See the CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.

Release History

1.1.0 (6-23-2014) Add :main pragma and ignore option.

(6-23-2014) Add :main pragma and option. 1.0.1 (6-12-2014) Updated node modules

(6-12-2014) Updated node modules 1.0.0 (3-26-2014) Version 1

(3-26-2014) Version 1 0.9.0 (3-3-2014) Warn if a source location was not found.

(3-3-2014) Warn if a source location was not found. 0.8.0 (2-21-2014) Adds support for folders for destinations when copying individual files.

(2-21-2014) Adds support for folders for destinations when copying individual files. 0.7.1 (1-20-2014) Fix Windows issue with path seperators.

(1-20-2014) Fix Windows issue with path seperators. 0.7.0 (1-13-2014) Add options.report . Camelcase options.runBower . Fix an issue with a source format (gh-9).

(1-13-2014) Add . Camelcase . Fix an issue with a source format (gh-9). 0.6.0 (1-13-2014) Add glob matcher.

(1-13-2014) Add glob matcher. 0.5.0 (12-31-2013) Add options.copyOptions to be passed along to grunt.file.copy and fix issue with local-only bower usage.

(12-31-2013) Add to be passed along to and fix issue with local-only bower usage. 0.4.0 (12-3-2013) Update grunt to 0.4.2. Add the ability to copy folders.

(12-3-2013) Update grunt to 0.4.2. Add the ability to copy folders. 0.3.0 (12-2-2013) Add clean option for removing the bower components directory on full task completion.

(12-2-2013) Add clean option for removing the bower components directory on full task completion. 0.2.0 (11-19-2013) Report any bower components not configured to be copied when all targets are run together.

(11-19-2013) Report any bower components not configured to be copied when all targets are run together. 0.1.0 (11-19-2013) First Release

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Timmy Willison. Licensed under the MIT license.