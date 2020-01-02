openbase logo
grunt-bowercopy

by Timmy Willison
1.2.5 (see all)

Scrupulously manage file locations for bower dependencies.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

207

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

grunt-bowercopy

Build Status Greenkeeper badge

Wrangle those bower dependencies and place each one where it's supposed to be.

  • Automatically position your dependencies where you want them in your repository.
  • Track your dependencies without committing the entire Bower components folder.
  • Reduce build times by compiling only what you need from the bower_components directory.

Workflow

Whenever you add a new bower dependency, add which file should be copied and where to your Gruntfile "bowercopy" config. Then, run grunt bowercopy.

By default, bowercopy runs bower install for you (turn this off with the runbower option). Your bower directory is not removed so you can see which files you need from each component. It is suggested that you add the bower directory (usually 'bower_components') to your .gitignore.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-bowercopy --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bowercopy');

Note: have a look at load-grunt-tasks so you can skip this step for all your grunt plugins.

The "bowercopy" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named bowercopy to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
    bowercopy: {
        options: {
            // Task-specific options go here
        },
        your_target: {
            // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here
        }
    }
});

Options

options.srcPrefix

Type: String
Default value: The directory property value in your .bowerrc or 'bower_components' if the .bowerrc cannot be found.

srcPrefix will prefix your source locations with the correct bower folder location.

options.destPrefix

Type: String
Default value: ''

destPrefix will be used as the prefix for destinations.

options.runBower

Type: Boolean
Default value: true

Run bower install in conjunction with the bowercopy task.

options.report

Type: Boolean
Default value: true

Report any modules in your bower.json that have not been configured to copy at least one file with bowercopy.

Note: The clean option reports the same thing, so this option is ignored if clean is true.

options.clean

Type: Boolean
Default value: false

Removes the bower components directory on completion. The folder path that is removed is options.srcPrefix.

Note: the directory will only be removed if the following conditions are met.

  1. All task targets are run (i.e. grunt-bowercopy was run with the command grunt bowercopy and not grunt bowercopy:target).
  2. At least one thing was copied from each bower component (grunt-bowercopy tracks this for you).

options.ignore

Type: Array
Default value: []

Using the report or clean option, grunt-bowercopy tracks which dependencies have at least one file copied. The ignore option can be used to specify any bower dependencies that aren't copied, but need to be defined in your bower.json anyway.

options.copyOptions

Type: Object
Default value: {}

Options to pass to grunt.file.copy when copying the files. See grunt.file.copy

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({
    bowercopy: {
        options: {
            // Bower components folder will be removed afterwards
            clean: true
        },
        // Anything can be copied
        test: {
            options: {
                destPrefix: 'test/js'
            },
            files: {
                // Keys are destinations (prefixed with `options.destPrefix`)
                // Values are sources (prefixed with `options.srcPrefix`); One source per destination
                // e.g. 'bower_components/chai/lib/chai.js' will be copied to 'test/js/libs/chai.js'
                'libs/chai.js': 'chai/lib/chai.js',
                'mocha/mocha.js': 'libs/mocha/mocha.js',
                'mocha/mocha.css': 'libs/mocha/mocha.css'
            }
        },
        // Javascript
        libs: {
            options: {
                destPrefix: 'public/js/libs'
            },
            files: {
                'jquery.js': 'jquery/jquery.js',
                'require.js': 'requirejs/require.js'
            },
        },
        plugins: {
            options: {
                destPrefix: 'public/js/plugins'
            },
            files: {
                // Make dependencies follow your naming conventions
                'jquery.chosen.js': 'chosen/public/chosen.js'
            }
        },
        // Less
        less: {
            options: {
                destPrefix: 'less'
            },
            files: {
                // If either the src or the dest is not present,
                // the specified location will be used for both.
                // In other words, this will copy
                // 'bower_components/bootstrap/less/dropdowns.less' to 'less/bootstrap/less/dropdowns.less'
                // See http://gruntjs.com/configuring-tasks#files for recommended files formats
                src: 'bootstrap/less/dropdowns.less'
            }
        },
        // Images
        images: {
            options: {
                destPrefix: 'public/images'
            },
            files: {
                'account/chosen-sprite.png': 'chosen/public/chosen-sprite.png',
                'account/chosen-sprite@2x.png': 'chosen/public/chosen-sprite@2x.png'
            }
        },
        // Entire folders
        folders: {
            files: {
                // Note: when copying folders, the destination (key) will be used as the location for the folder
                'public/js/libs/lodash': 'lodash',
                // The destination can also be a folder
                // Note: if the basename of the location does not have a period('.'),
                // it is assumed that you'd like a folder to be created if none exists
                // and the source filename will be used
                'public/js/libs': 'lodash/dist/lodash.js'
            }
        },
        // Glob patterns
        glob: {
            files: {
                // When using glob patterns, destinations are *always* folder names
                // into which matching files will be copied
                // Also note that subdirectories are **not** maintained
                // if a destination is specified
                // For example, one of the files copied here is
                // 'lodash/dist/lodash.js' -> 'public/js/libs/lodash/lodash.js'
                'public/js/libs/lodash': 'lodash/dist/*.js'
            }
        },
        // Glob without destination
        globSrc: {
            options: {
                destPrefix: 'public/js/libs'
            },
            // By not specifying a destination, you are denoting
            // that the lodash directory structure should be maintained
            // when copying.
            // For example, one of the files copied here is
            // 'lodash/dist/lodash.js' -> 'public/js/libs/lodash/dist/lodash.js'
            src: 'lodash/**/*.js'
        },
        // Main pragma
        // Adding :main to the end of a source path will retrieve the main file(s) for that package
        // If the main property is not specified by a package, bowercopy will fail
        main: {
            src: 'jquery.minlight:main',
            dest: 'public/js/plugins/'
        }
    }
});

Contributing

Follow the same coding style present in the repo and add tests for any bug fix or feature addition.

See the CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.

Release History

  • 1.1.0 (6-23-2014) Add :main pragma and ignore option.
  • 1.0.1 (6-12-2014) Updated node modules
  • 1.0.0 (3-26-2014) Version 1
  • 0.9.0 (3-3-2014) Warn if a source location was not found.
  • 0.8.0 (2-21-2014) Adds support for folders for destinations when copying individual files.
  • 0.7.1 (1-20-2014) Fix Windows issue with path seperators.
  • 0.7.0 (1-13-2014) Add options.report. Camelcase options.runBower. Fix an issue with a source format (gh-9).
  • 0.6.0 (1-13-2014) Add glob matcher.
  • 0.5.0 (12-31-2013) Add options.copyOptions to be passed along to grunt.file.copy and fix issue with local-only bower usage.
  • 0.4.0 (12-3-2013) Update grunt to 0.4.2. Add the ability to copy folders.
  • 0.3.0 (12-2-2013) Add clean option for removing the bower components directory on full task completion.
  • 0.2.0 (11-19-2013) Report any bower components not configured to be copied when all targets are run together.
  • 0.1.0 (11-19-2013) First Release

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Timmy Willison. Licensed under the MIT license.

