Automagically wire-up installed Bower components into your RequireJS config

Grunt wrapper for the bower-requirejs module.

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-bower-requirejs --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-bower-requirejs' );

Example usage

grunt.initConfig({ bower : { target : { rjsConfig : 'app/config.js' } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-bower-requirejs' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'bower' ]);

Documentation

When the bower task is run it merges the paths of installed Bower components into the paths property of your RequireJS config.

You trigger this task from another task in your Gruntfile or through the CLI: grunt bower

rjsConfig

Required

Type: String

Specify a relative path to your RequireJS config.

Make sure to specify the baseUrl property in your RequireJS config if you want to use relative paths.

Options

exclude

Default: []

Type: Array

Specify components to be excluded from being added to the RequireJS config.

bowerRequirejs: { all : { rjsConfig : '<%= yeoman.app %>/scripts/main.js' , options : { exclude : [ 'modernizr' , 'sass-bootstrap' , 'qtip2' ] } } }

baseUrl

Default: null

Type: String

Generate paths relative to a specific directory. This option is for anyone not using data-main who wishes to set their own base.

bowerRequirejs: { all : { rjsConfig : '<%= yeoman.app %>/path/to/main.js' , options : { baseUrl : './' } } }

transitive

Default: false

Type: Boolean

If the transitive option is set to true , then transitive dependencies will be also added to the require config.

For example, say we explicitly have an entry in our bower config for module myTotallyCoolModule , which depends on jQuery and underscore . If the transitive option is set to true , there will be config entries for myTotallyCoolModule , jQuery , and underscore . Otherwise, if the transitive option is set to false , there will only be a config entry for myTotallyCoolModule .

Each transitive dependency is only included once, even if the dependency is used multiple times.

bowerRequirejs: { all : { rjsConfig : '<%= yeoman.app %>/scripts/main.js' , options : { transitive : true } } }

excludeDev

Default: false Type: Boolean

If the excludeDev option is set to true , then dev-pendencies won't be added to the require config.

bowerRequirejs: { all : { rjsConfig : '<%= yeoman.app %>/scripts/main.js' , options : { 'exclude-dev' : true } } }

Using Bower Hooks

Bower >=v1.3.1 includes hooks for preinstall , postinstall and preuninstall actions. To run grunt-bower-requirejs after every bower install, add a scripts block to your .bowerrc .

{ "scripts" : { "postinstall" : "grunt bower" } }

Things to remember

Config file

If you do not already have a config.js file at the location specified by the --config option then one will be generated for you. A basic config.js file looks like this:

requirejs.config({ shim : {}, paths : {} });

You still need to create a path for your js files. This tool will only create paths for third party libraries specified in bower.json .

requirejs.config({ shim : {}, paths : { myComponent : 'js/myComponent.js' } });

The tool does not overwrite the config file, it just adds additional paths to it. So paths you add will be preserved. Keep in mind that if you change or remove one of your Bower dependencies after you've run the task, that path will still exist in the config file and you'll need to manually remove it.

RequireJS component

Although RequireJS does not provide a bower.json file, a path to require.js will still be created in your rjsConfig file. The path's name will be requirejs . If you are optimizing your scripts with r.js you can use this path to make sure RequireJS is included in your bundle.

Package Support

If a dependency's moduleType is set to node in bower.json it will be treated as a CommonJS Package.

The following bower.json file:

{ "name" : "node-module-type-stub" , "version" : "0.0.1" , "moduleType" : [ "node" ], "main" : "myMain.js" }

Will generate this entry in your config.js file:

require .config ({ shim : {}, packages : [ { name : 'node-module-type-stub' , main : 'myMain.js' , location : 'bower_components/node-module-type-stub' } ], paths : {} });

Configuring location

By default, the task will set the package location to the root directory of the dependency. If the dependency includes a location property in its bower.json , then the location will be a combination of the root directory and the location dir.

For example, a bower.json like this:

{ "name" : "node-module-type-stub" , "version" : "0.0.1" , "moduleType" : [ "node" ], "main" : "myMain.js" , "location" : "src" }

Will generate this entry in your config.js file:

require .config({ shim : {}, packages : [ { name : 'node-module-type-stub' , main : 'myMain.js' , location : 'bower_components/node-module-type-stub/src' } ], paths : {} });

License

BSD license and copyright Google