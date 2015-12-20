Automagically wire-up installed Bower components into your RequireJS config
Grunt wrapper for the bower-requirejs module.
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-bower-requirejs --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bower-requirejs');
grunt.initConfig({
bower: {
target: {
rjsConfig: 'app/config.js'
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bower-requirejs');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['bower']);
When the
bower task is run it merges the paths of installed Bower components into the
paths property of your RequireJS config.
You trigger this task from another task in your Gruntfile or through the CLI:
grunt bower
Required
Type:
String
Specify a relative path to your RequireJS config.
Make sure to specify the
baseUrl property in your RequireJS config if you want to use relative paths.
Default:
[]
Type:
Array
Specify components to be excluded from being added to the RequireJS config.
bowerRequirejs: {
all: {
rjsConfig: '<%= yeoman.app %>/scripts/main.js',
options: {
exclude: ['modernizr', 'sass-bootstrap', 'qtip2']
}
}
}
Default:
null
Type:
String
Generate paths relative to a specific directory. This option is for anyone not using
data-main who wishes to set their own base.
bowerRequirejs: {
all: {
rjsConfig: '<%= yeoman.app %>/path/to/main.js',
options: {
baseUrl: './'
}
}
}
Default:
false
Type:
Boolean
If the transitive option is set to
true, then transitive dependencies will be also added to the require config.
For example, say we explicitly have an entry in our bower config for module
myTotallyCoolModule, which depends on
jQuery and
underscore. If the transitive option is set to
true, there will be config entries for
myTotallyCoolModule,
jQuery, and
underscore. Otherwise, if the transitive option is set to
false, there will only be a config entry for
myTotallyCoolModule.
Each transitive dependency is only included once, even if the dependency is used multiple times.
bowerRequirejs: {
all: {
rjsConfig: '<%= yeoman.app %>/scripts/main.js',
options: {
transitive: true
}
}
}
Default:
false
Type:
Boolean
If the excludeDev option is set to
true, then dev-pendencies won't be added to the require config.
bowerRequirejs: {
all: {
rjsConfig: '<%= yeoman.app %>/scripts/main.js',
options: {
'exclude-dev': true
}
}
}
Bower >=v1.3.1 includes hooks for
preinstall,
postinstall and
preuninstall actions. To run grunt-bower-requirejs after every bower install, add a
scripts block to your
.bowerrc.
{
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "grunt bower"
}
}
If you do not already have a
config.js file at the location specified by the
--config option then one will be generated for you. A basic
config.js file looks like this:
requirejs.config({
shim: {},
paths: {}
});
You still need to create a path for your js files. This tool will only create paths for third party libraries specified in
bower.json.
requirejs.config({
shim: {},
paths: {
myComponent: 'js/myComponent.js' // make sure to add your components!
}
});
The tool does not overwrite the config file, it just adds additional paths to it. So paths you add will be preserved. Keep in mind that if you change or remove one of your Bower dependencies after you've run the task, that path will still exist in the config file and you'll need to manually remove it.
Although RequireJS does not provide a
bower.json file, a path to
require.js will still be created in your
rjsConfig file. The path's name will be
requirejs. If you are optimizing your scripts with
r.js you can use this path to make sure RequireJS is included in your bundle.
If a dependency's
moduleType is set to
node in
bower.json it will be treated as a CommonJS Package.
The following
bower.json file:
{
"name": "node-module-type-stub",
"version": "0.0.1",
"moduleType": ["node"],
"main": "myMain.js"
}
Will generate this entry in your
config.js file:
require.config({
shim: {},
packages: [
{
name: 'node-module-type-stub',
main: 'myMain.js',
location: 'bower_components/node-module-type-stub'
}
],
paths: {}
});
By default, the task will set the package
location to the root directory of the dependency. If the dependency includes a
location property in its
bower.json, then the location will be a combination of the root directory and the location dir.
For example, a bower.json like this:
{
"name": "node-module-type-stub",
"version": "0.0.1",
"moduleType": ["node"],
"main": "myMain.js",
"location": "src"
}
Will generate this entry in your
config.js file:
require.config({
shim: {},
packages: [
{
name: 'node-module-type-stub',
main: 'myMain.js',
location: 'bower_components/node-module-type-stub/src'
}
],
paths: {}
});
BSD license and copyright Google