Grunt Task for Installing Bower Dependencies
ATTENTION: Bower is deprecated and obsolete! Use this Grunt task only for legacy purposes, please!
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-bower-install-simple --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-bower-install-simple");
color (default
true): Whether output is colorized.
The equivalent of
bower --config.color=<value>.
cwd (default
process.cwd()): The directory from which Bower should run.
All relative paths in Bower will be calculated according to this.
The equivalent of
bower --config.cwd=`pwd` .
forceLatest (default
false): Force latest dependency version on conflict.
The equivalent of
bower install --force-latest.
production (default
false): Do not install project
devDependencies.
The equivalent of
bower install --production.
interactive (default
true): Makes Bower interactive, prompting whenever necessary.
The equivalent of
bower --config.interactive=true.
directory (default
undefined): The path in which installed components should be saved.
This defaults to
bower_components.
The equivalent of
bower --config.directory=<dir>.
command (default
install): Provide the bower command it should run.
Setting this to
update will run
bower update instead of
bower install.
Run this task with the
grunt bower-install-simple command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the Grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Assuming we have the following build environment:
Gruntfile.js:
// [...]
grunt.initConfig({
"bower-install-simple": {
options: {
color: true,
directory: "lib"
},
"prod": {
options: {
production: true
}
},
"dev": {
options: {
production: false
}
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask("bower-install", [ "bower-install-simple" ]);
// [...]
bower.json:
{
"name": "sample",
"version": "0.0.0",
"devDependencies": {
"componentjs": "~1.2.7",
"jquery": "~2.1.4",
"lodash": "~3.10.1"
}
}
Then running
grunt bower-install is functionality-wise equivalent
to running
bower --config.color=false --config.directory=lib install --production. It will read the
bower.json and install ComponentJS,
jQuery and Lo-Dash into the local
lib directory.