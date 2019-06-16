Grunt Task for Installing Bower Dependencies

ATTENTION: Bower is deprecated and obsolete! Use this Grunt task only for legacy purposes, please!

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-bower-install-simple --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( "grunt-bower-install-simple" );

Task Options

color (default true ): Whether output is colorized. The equivalent of bower --config.color=<value> .

cwd (default process.cwd() ): The directory from which Bower should run. All relative paths in Bower will be calculated according to this. The equivalent of bower --config.cwd=`pwd` .

forceLatest (default false ): Force latest dependency version on conflict. The equivalent of bower install --force-latest .

production (default false ): Do not install project devDependencies . The equivalent of bower install --production .

interactive (default true ): Makes Bower interactive, prompting whenever necessary. The equivalent of bower --config.interactive=true .

directory (default undefined ): The path in which installed components should be saved. This defaults to bower_components . The equivalent of bower --config.directory=<dir> .

command (default install ): Provide the bower command it should run. Setting this to update will run bower update instead of bower install .

Task Calling

Run this task with the grunt bower-install-simple command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the Grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Usage Example

Assuming we have the following build environment:

Gruntfile.js :

grunt.initConfig({ "bower-install-simple" : { options : { color : true , directory : "lib" }, "prod" : { options : { production : true } }, "dev" : { options : { production : false } } } }); grunt.registerTask( "bower-install" , [ "bower-install-simple" ]);

bower.json :

{ "name" : "sample" , "version" : "0.0.0" , "devDependencies" : { "componentjs" : "~1.2.7" , "jquery" : "~2.1.4" , "lodash" : "~3.10.1" } }