gbi

grunt-bower-install-simple

by Dr. Ralf S. Engelschall
1.2.8

Grunt Task for Installing Bower Dependencies

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars: 26

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors: 3

3

Package

Dependencies: 3

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable: No

No?

Readme

grunt-bower-install-simple

Grunt Task for Installing Bower Dependencies

ATTENTION: Bower is deprecated and obsolete! Use this Grunt task only for legacy purposes, please!

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-bower-install-simple --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-bower-install-simple");

Task Options

  • color (default true): Whether output is colorized. The equivalent of bower --config.color=<value>.

  • cwd (default process.cwd()): The directory from which Bower should run. All relative paths in Bower will be calculated according to this. The equivalent of bower --config.cwd=`pwd` .

  • forceLatest (default false): Force latest dependency version on conflict. The equivalent of bower install --force-latest.

  • production (default false): Do not install project devDependencies. The equivalent of bower install --production.

  • interactive (default true): Makes Bower interactive, prompting whenever necessary. The equivalent of bower --config.interactive=true.

  • directory (default undefined): The path in which installed components should be saved. This defaults to bower_components. The equivalent of bower --config.directory=<dir>.

  • command (default install): Provide the bower command it should run. Setting this to update will run bower update instead of bower install.

Task Calling

Run this task with the grunt bower-install-simple command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the Grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Usage Example

Assuming we have the following build environment:

  • Gruntfile.js:
// [...]
grunt.initConfig({
    "bower-install-simple": {
        options: {
            color: true,
            directory: "lib"
        },
        "prod": {
            options: {
                production: true
            }
        },
        "dev": {
            options: {
                production: false
            }
        }
    }
});
grunt.registerTask("bower-install", [ "bower-install-simple" ]);
// [...]
  • bower.json:
{
    "name": "sample",
    "version": "0.0.0",
    "devDependencies": {
        "componentjs":    "~1.2.7",
        "jquery":         "~2.1.4",
        "lodash":         "~3.10.1"
    }
}

Then running grunt bower-install is functionality-wise equivalent to running bower --config.color=false --config.directory=lib install --production. It will read the bower.json and install ComponentJS, jQuery and Lo-Dash into the local lib directory.

