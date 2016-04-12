grunt-bower-install
Inject your Bower dependencies right into your HTML from Grunt.
Grunt is great.
Bower is great.
And now they work great together.
grunt-bower-install is a Grunt plug-in, which finds your components and injects them directly into the HTML file you specify.
Whether you're already using Bower and Grunt, or new to both,
grunt-bower-install will be easy to plug in, as you will see in the steps below.
do note: Bower is still a young little birdy, so things are changing rapidly. Authors of Bower components must follow certain conventions and best practices in order for this plug-in to be as accurate as possible. It's not a perfect world out there, so needless to say, some Bower components may not work as well as others.
*If you are new to Grunt, you will find a lot of answers to your questions in their getting started guide.
To install the module:
npm install --save-dev grunt-bower-install
Include the task in your Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bower-install');
Create a config block within your Gruntfile:
bowerInstall: {
target: {
// Point to the files that should be updated when
// you run `grunt bower-install`
src: [
'app/views/**/*.html', // .html support...
'app/views/**/*.jade', // .jade support...
'app/styles/main.scss', // .scss & .sass support...
'app/config.yml' // and .yml & .yaml support out of the box!
],
// Optional:
// ---------
cwd: '',
dependencies: true,
devDependencies: false,
exclude: [],
fileTypes: {},
ignorePath: '',
overrides: {}
}
}
See wiredep's readme for more options of customization, such as other file types, regex patterns, exclusions, and more.
For JavaScript dependencies, pop this in your HTML file:
<!-- bower:js -->
<!-- endbower -->
Install a Bower component:
bower install jquery --save
Call the Grunt task:
grunt bowerInstall
You're in business!
<!-- bower:js -->
<script src="bower_components/jquery/jquery.js"></script>
<!-- endbower -->
This plug-in uses wiredep, which takes a look at all of the components you have, then determines the best order to inject your scripts in to your HTML file.
Putting script tags that aren't managed by
grunt-bower-install is not advised, as anything between
<!-- bower:js --> and
<!-- endbower --> will be overwritten with each command.
A simple sample apple: website | github
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Copyright (c) 2014 Stephen Sawchuk Licensed under the MIT license.