gbc

grunt-bower-concat

by Artem Sapegin
1.0.0 (see all)

Bower components concatenator for Grunt

npm
GitHub
CDN

2.2K

GitHub Stars

226

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bower components builder for Grunt

Powered by You Build Status

Automatic concatenation of installed Bower components (JS and/or CSS) in the right order.

Installation

This plugin requires Grunt 0.4.

$ npm install grunt-bower-concat --save-dev

Configuration

Add somewhere in your Gruntfile.js:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bower-concat');

Inside your Gruntfile.js file add a section named bower_concat. See Parameters section below for details.

Options

separator

Type: String Default: grunt.util.linefeed

Concatenated files will be joined on this string. If you're post-processing concatenated JavaScript files with a minifier, you may need to use a semicolon ';\n' as the separator. Separator is only applied to concatenated JS files.

options: { separator : ';' }

Parameters

dest

Type: Object, required. Defines the filetypes to be concatenated into a destination file. Where the key is the file extension (without the dot) and the value is the destination file. E.g:

dest: {
    js: 'build/_bower.js',
    scss: 'build/_bower.scss',
    coffee: 'build/_bower.coffee'
}

Also this version still supports this field to be a String, but this is deprecated: (Deprecated) Type: String, defines into which file all .js files should be concatenated.

Name of JS file where result of concatenation will be saved.

exclude

Type: String|Array, optional.

List of components you want to exclude.

exclude: [
  'jquery',
  'modernizr'
]

include

Type: String|Array, optional.

By default bower-concat will include all installed in project components. Using include option you can manually specify which components should be included.

include: [
  'underscore',
  'backbone'
]

dependencies

Type: Object, optional.

Unfortunately not all Bower components list their dependencies. If components concatenate in the wrong order, use this option to manually specify dependencies for those components.

dependencies: {
  'underscore': 'jquery',
  'mygallery': ['jquery', 'fotorama']
}

mainFiles

Type: Object, optional.

Some Bower components don’t list their main files or (more likely) don’t have bower.json file at all. In this case bower-concat will try to guess main file but sometimes it can’t or choose wrong one. You could explicitly define main files for that components.

mainFiles: {
  'svg.js': 'dist/svg.js',
  'mygallery': ['src/base.js', 'src/gallery.js', 'src/style.css']
}

callback

Type: Function, optional.

This function will be called for every Bower component and allows you to change main files chosen by bower-concat.

callback: function(mainFiles, component) {
  return _.map(mainFiles, function(filepath) {
    // Use minified files if available
    var min = filepath.replace(/\.js$/, '.min.js');
    return grunt.file.exists(min) ? min : filepath;
  });
}

process

Type: Function, optional.

This function will be called for every Bower component and allows you to change the contents of every file.

process: function(src) {
    // wrap each library in a self executing function with "use strict"
  return "\n" +
    ";(function( window, jQuery, angular, undefined ){ \n 'use strict';\n\n" +
    src +
    "\n\n}( window, jQuery, angular ));";
}

bowerOptions

Type: Object, optional.

Bower specific options that will be passed in during the bower.commands calls.

bowerOptions: {
  relative: false
}

includeDev

Type: Boolean, default: false.

Include devDependencies along with regular dependencies.

Config Example

bower_concat: {
  all: {
    dest: {
      'js': 'build/_bower.js',
      'css': 'build/_bower.css'
    },
    exclude: [
      'jquery',
      'modernizr'
    ],
    dependencies: {
      'underscore': 'jquery',
      'backbone': 'underscore',
      'jquery-mousewheel': 'jquery'
    },
    bowerOptions: {
      relative: false
    }
  }
}

Changelog

The changelog can be found on the Releases page.

License

The MIT License, see the included License.md file.

