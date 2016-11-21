Bower components builder for Grunt

Automatic concatenation of installed Bower components (JS and/or CSS) in the right order.

Installation

This plugin requires Grunt 0.4.

$ npm install grunt-bower-concat

Configuration

Add somewhere in your Gruntfile.js :

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-bower-concat' );

Inside your Gruntfile.js file add a section named bower_concat . See Parameters section below for details.

Options

separator

Type: String Default: grunt.util.linefeed

Concatenated files will be joined on this string. If you're post-processing concatenated JavaScript files with a minifier, you may need to use a semicolon ';

' as the separator. Separator is only applied to concatenated JS files.

options: { separator : ';' }

Parameters

dest

Type: Object , required. Defines the filetypes to be concatenated into a destination file. Where the key is the file extension (without the dot) and the value is the destination file. E.g:

dest: { js : 'build/_bower.js' , scss : 'build/_bower.scss' , coffee : 'build/_bower.coffee' }

Also this version still supports this field to be a String, but this is deprecated: (Deprecated) Type: String , defines into which file all .js files should be concatenated.

Name of JS file where result of concatenation will be saved.

exclude

Type: String|Array , optional.

List of components you want to exclude.

exclude: [ 'jquery' , 'modernizr' ]

include

Type: String|Array , optional.

By default bower-concat will include all installed in project components. Using include option you can manually specify which components should be included.

include: [ 'underscore' , 'backbone' ]

dependencies

Type: Object , optional.

Unfortunately not all Bower components list their dependencies. If components concatenate in the wrong order, use this option to manually specify dependencies for those components.

dependencies: { 'underscore' : 'jquery' , 'mygallery' : [ 'jquery' , 'fotorama' ] }

mainFiles

Type: Object , optional.

Some Bower components don’t list their main files or (more likely) don’t have bower.json file at all. In this case bower-concat will try to guess main file but sometimes it can’t or choose wrong one. You could explicitly define main files for that components.

mainFiles: { 'svg.js' : 'dist/svg.js' , 'mygallery' : [ 'src/base.js' , 'src/gallery.js' , 'src/style.css' ] }

callback

Type: Function , optional.

This function will be called for every Bower component and allows you to change main files chosen by bower-concat .

callback: function ( mainFiles, component ) { return _.map(mainFiles, function ( filepath ) { var min = filepath.replace( /\.js$/ , '.min.js' ); return grunt.file.exists(min) ? min : filepath; }); }

process

Type: Function , optional.

This function will be called for every Bower component and allows you to change the contents of every file.

process: function ( src ) { return "

" + ";(function( window, jQuery, angular, undefined ){

'use strict';



" + src + "



}( window, jQuery, angular ));" ; }

bowerOptions

Type: Object , optional.

Bower specific options that will be passed in during the bower.commands calls.

bowerOptions: { relative : false }

includeDev

Type: Boolean , default: false .

Include devDependencies along with regular dependencies .

Config Example

bower_concat: { all : { dest : { 'js' : 'build/_bower.js' , 'css' : 'build/_bower.css' }, exclude : [ 'jquery' , 'modernizr' ], dependencies : { 'underscore' : 'jquery' , 'backbone' : 'underscore' , 'jquery-mousewheel' : 'jquery' }, bowerOptions : { relative : false } } }

Changelog

The changelog can be found on the Releases page.

License

The MIT License, see the included License.md file.