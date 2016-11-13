Remove files (e.g. docs, tests, etc.) from installed bower components

Getting Started

Install the plugin:

npm install grunt-bower-clean --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed enable it in your Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-bower-clean' );

Usage

In your bower.json file configure dependenciesIgnore like so:

{ "name" : "my-app" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "dependencies" : { "backbone" : "0.9.2" , "when" : "~2.1.1" }, "dependenciesIgnore" : { "backbone" : [ "**/!(backbone.js)" ], "when" : [ "docs" , "test" , "*.!(js)" , ".*" ] } }

Then after

bower install

running

grunt bower_clean

will remove all files from bower_components/backbone except for backbone.js and .bower.json and from bower_components/when , docs and test directories will be removed as well as all non JS and dot files (except for .bower.json ). This works exactly like bower's own ignore option (see https://github.com/bower/bower#defining-a-package for more info).

Use --dry-run option to see the list of files that will be removed.

grunt bower_clean --dry-run

Changelog

fix whitelisting