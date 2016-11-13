Remove files (e.g. docs, tests, etc.) from installed bower components
Install the plugin:
npm install grunt-bower-clean --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed enable it in your Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bower-clean');
In your
bower.json file configure
dependenciesIgnore like so:
{
"name": "my-app",
"version": "1.0.0",
"dependencies": {
"backbone": "0.9.2",
"when": "~2.1.1"
},
"dependenciesIgnore": {
"backbone": ["**/!(backbone.js)"],
"when": ["docs", "test", "*.!(js)", ".*"]
}
}
Then after
bower install
running
grunt bower_clean
will remove all files from
bower_components/backbone except for
backbone.js and
.bower.json and from
bower_components/when,
docs and
test directories will be removed as well as all non JS and dot files (except for
.bower.json). This works exactly like bower's own ignore option (see https://github.com/bower/bower#defining-a-package for more info).
Use
--dry-run option to see the list of files that will be removed.
grunt bower_clean --dry-run