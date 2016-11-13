openbase logo
gbc

grunt-bower-clean

by Karolis Narkevicius
0.2.2 (see all)

Remove files (e.g. docs, tests, etc.) from installed bower components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

644

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

grunt-bower-clean

Remove files (e.g. docs, tests, etc.) from installed bower components

Getting Started

Install the plugin:

npm install grunt-bower-clean --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed enable it in your Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bower-clean');

Usage

In your bower.json file configure dependenciesIgnore like so:

{
  "name": "my-app",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "dependencies": {
    "backbone": "0.9.2",
    "when": "~2.1.1"
  },
  "dependenciesIgnore": {
    "backbone": ["**/!(backbone.js)"],
    "when": ["docs", "test", "*.!(js)", ".*"]
  }
}

Then after

bower install

running

grunt bower_clean

will remove all files from bower_components/backbone except for backbone.js and .bower.json and from bower_components/when, docs and test directories will be removed as well as all non JS and dot files (except for .bower.json). This works exactly like bower's own ignore option (see https://github.com/bower/bower#defining-a-package for more info).

Use --dry-run option to see the list of files that will be removed.

grunt bower_clean --dry-run

Changelog

0.2.1

  • fix whitelisting

0.2.0

  • don't remove .jshintrc files - they're usually useful

